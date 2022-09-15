ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Chelsea Interested In Portuguese Club Purchase

By Stephen Smith
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1onXlF_0hw95jm500

It has recently emerged that new owner Todd Boehly is interested in a multi-club setup, with Portuguese options currently being examined.

View the original article to see embedded media.

In a bid to revamp his new club, Todd Boehly is looking to create a multi-club model, like the one that the Red Bull clubs currently have. According to reports on Wednesday, Chelsea are currently doing their due diligence on acquirable clubs in Portugal.

Matt Law of the Telegraph put out a report on the details surrounding this new development. The article claims that Boehly, Chelsea academy manager Neil Bath, and agent Jorge Mendes met in June regarding brokering a deal for a Portuguese club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bM1o6_0hw95jm500

IMAGO / Sportimage

Portugal is seen as a prime country to have a satellite club, as the consensus is the domestic league is amongst the best outside the traditional top five leagues. Additionally, it has produced a plethora of young talent in recent years, something Chelsea could tap into.

Besides Portugal, Chelsea have reportedly also considered their options in Belgium, though it is unclear to what extent Belgium has been considered.

This move to a multi-club model would help Chelsea better utilize their famed academy by streamlining the loan process and giving their young talent every opportunity to develop and break into the Chelsea first team.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Armando Broja
Person
Lauren James
Person
Jorge Mendes
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
David Moyes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portuguese#Chelsea Academy#Red Bull#Imago
BBC

Chelsea and Man City stutter as WSL makes electric return

The Women's Super League made an electric return this weekend with shock results, record crowds and impressive debut goals. Clubs looking to build on the buzz created by England's success at Euro 2022 were made to wait an extra week - after the first round of fixtures were postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II - but it was certainly worth it.
SOCCER
BBC

Roberto de Zerbi: Brighton appoint Italian as manager

Brighton have appointed former Shakhtar Donetsk and Sassuolo boss Roberto de Zerbi as manager. The Italian, 43, has been out of work since leaving Shakhtar in July because of the war in Ukraine. De Zerbi has signed a four-year contract at the Amex Stadium, subject to a work permit. He...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
9K+
Post
673K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy