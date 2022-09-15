Read full article on original website
CHP to hold DUI checkpoint in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Highway Patrol will be holding a DUI checkpoint in Bakersfield this Saturday, Sept. 17. The checkpoint will be in an unincorporated area of Bakersfield, from 7:00 p.m. and last until 2:00 a.m. on Sunday. Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol, and/or...
Bakersfield Heart Hospital confirms amount of employees fired
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — In a letter addressed to Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, Bakersfield Heart Hospital confirmed that 115 employees were notified that they were let go earlier this month. Eyewitness News obtained the letter sent to employees laid off. A portion of the letter said, "Employee separations in...
Bakersfield man arrested, accused of operating illegal chop shop in SLO: CHP
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 45-year-old Bakersfield man was arrested as a suspected owner of an illegal chop shop operation in San Luis Obispo, according to California Highway Patrol. Investigators including Kern County Auto Theft Task Force (KernCATT), identified and arrested Arturo Nolazco Marquez, 45, of Bakersfield...
'WN Citrus' crafting a sustainable growing experience
Kern County is a leading producer of citrus. Growing this type of fruit is a lengthy process. It all starts in a green house like the one at 'WN Citrus' nursery, nestled into the vast agriculture fields of Arvin, CA. This family-owned company makes it their mission to use environmentally-controlled growing methods like individual watering instead of mass irrigation. The nursery produces 30 varieties of citrus, all of which go to California growers.
Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce celebrates "El Grito de Dolores"
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Thursday, the community came out to the liberty bell in downtown Bakersfield where the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosted "El Grito de Dolores." "The Mariachi, ah. Mariachi, amazing, amazing music," Lucy Alvarez, from Bakersfield, said. "The music chorus and the tacos," Carlos Galvez...
One dead, another hurt in shooting outside restaurant in southwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — One person is dead and another one was seriously hurt after a shooting outside La Mina Cantina restaurant Friday night in southwest Bakersfield. Just after 11 p.m., officers responded to a shooting outside the Mexican restaurant on District Boulevard and Gosford Road. When first responders...
Mother claims child was grabbed by stranger at a gas station in East Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Jessica Hall, the mother of two young kids explains her close call when strangers approached her and her kids at a gas station store on the corner of Bernard and Baker streets in East Bakersfield. Hall said, "As soon as I walked in a lady...
Bakersfield Fire Department search for arson suspect
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Fire Department is asking for help finding a suspect wanted for arson of a vehicle in East Bakersfield on Sept. 15. The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. at the ampm gas station located at 1819 E. Brundage Lane. According to BFD, the suspect...
Reported fight leads to deadly shooting in Oleander neighborhood
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A report of a fight led to one person being killed in a shooting in the Oleander neighborhood of Bakersfield early Saturday morning, according to Bakersfield Police. Officers got the call of a fight and a possible shooting on Cherry Street near H Street around...
Wasco gang member sentenced to 3 years, 10 months on weapon charge
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Wasco man was sentenced Friday on a felony ammunition possession charge, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Jessie Gonzales, 26 was sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Wasco man indicted on illegal firearm charges
FRESNO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 22-year-old Wasco man was indicted by a federal grand jury on four counts of illegal weapon possession, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. On August 5, 2021, Damien Torres was found with ammunition after officers contacted him when they responded to his residence in...
KCSO: Woman last seen by family a decade ago
The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a woman that has been missing for 10 years, last seen by family. Theresa Medina, 54, is described as Hispanic, 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on Medina's whereabouts is asked to call KCSO at...
Bags of Love Foundation spreads hope and awareness of childhood cancer
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and one local organization is looking to spread awareness of children affected by cancer. A child is diagnosed with cancer every two minutes, and 1 of 5 will not survive. Growing up, Julian Castaneda wanted to be like every...
