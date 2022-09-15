ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

McFarland PD still waiting on county approval for new facility

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The McFarland Library is the building that the McFarland Police Department is asking for Kern County’s permission to move into, so they can have a bigger facility. The Kern County Administrative Office is not supportive of the transfer either, with their chief officer saying...
Teaching a 'needed profession' but vacancies, dissatisfaction persist

(TND) — The nation's schools are hurting for teachers, and qualified ones at that. The Oklahoma State School Boards Association, for example, released a survey this week that shows the struggle to recruit and retain educators “is reaching new levels.” Oklahoma is also on pace to employ record numbers of emergency-certified teachers.
