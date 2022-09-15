Read full article on original website
thecampusjournal.com
Youth Drag Event in Visalia Faces Criticism at VUSD Board Meeting
In multiple locations over the last few months, we have seen an increase in a backlash against drag show-related events. This has hit Visalia, with a youth drag show event being canceled due to threats from community members, and groups involved facing criticism once again now that the event has occurred.
thesungazette.com
Happy Trails rounds up excitement for annual fundraiser
The local nonprofit organization Happy Trails is hosting their annual fall fundraiser Round Up on Friday, Oct. 7. They are an organization that uses horses as a therapy tool for children, adults and military veterans with disabilities, whether they be physical, mental or cognitive. The fundraising event starts at 6...
Hanford Sentinel
Kings County senior picnic held in Kingburg's Burris Park
After weeks of record high heat, the cool breeze that blew through Burris Park Friday morning was welcome relief for more than a hundred seniors and family members at the Senior Day picnic hosted by the Kings County Commission on Aging. Live music, ice cream and a raffle were just...
Kings County event focused on celebrating seniors returns
Thursday afternoon, at least 100 people were gathered here at Burris Park celebrating the senior community and Mexican culture.
delanonow.com
What residents in Delano NEED to know
There are many good events going on in the city of Delano. It appears the local news stations have forgotten Delano even though several of us have reached out to them, informing them of activities taking place in our city worthy of news coverage. Delano is a community united for...
2022 Kern County Fair features new food and activities
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the 2022 Kern County Fair one week away, community members alike are getting excited to revisit their favorites from last year. But this year’s Fair will also feature several new attractions. Chelsey Roberts with the Kern County Fair said attractions returning after having missed the 2021 Fair due to Covid […]
Hanford Sentinel
Tulare County Fair kicks off weekend of entertainment
The Tulare County Fair has kicked off and is already seeing a return to pre-pandemic numbers, despite the fact that the best of the Fair is yet to come. “We’ve already beat 2019’s numbers for opening day today,” said Fair CEO Dena Rizzardo Wednesday with about five hours of fair operation left in the evening. “Our presale tickets have also already beat 2019.”
thesungazette.com
Parents berate VUSD, board members for R-rated event at the Fox
Community members speak out at VUSD meeting over the exposure of material that slipped through the cracks in board approval, allowed individuals to draw their own conclusions from the lack of information. VISALIA– After uproar and pressure from parents ultimately led to the cancellation of an event they found inappropriate,...
kingsriverlife.com
Brick & Stone Coffee in Dinuba
Near the end of last year, Anthony and Evelyn Reyna opened a new coffee shop in downtown Dinuba, CA called Brick & Stone. While coffee is great all year long, as the weather begins to cool off nothing sounds better than a great cup of coffee, so it seemed like the perfect time to learn more about the new kid in town. Recently we chatted with their manager, Mikayla Protzman.
kvpr.org
A Bakersfield family lost a daughter and grandson in one day. They turned their pain into advocacy
This story is part of the series Moms and Babies at Risk. In April 2019, 23-year-old Demi Dominguez and her baby boy, Malakhi, died at Mercy Southwest Hospital in Bakersfield. Dr. Arthur Park, an on-call obstetrician, missed the signs of the severe condition preeclampsia, according to allegations from the Medical Board of California, the state agency that licenses and disciplines doctors. Preeclampsia is one of the most common causes of maternal deaths, though research suggests more than half of those deaths are preventable.
KGET 17
All the movies shot in Kern County–and the opportunity to film more
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of the ways to deal with tough economic times is to attract new business to a community. Film production is one of the most coveted industries because it tends to be the cleanest in terms of not generating any form of pollution. It also brings new money to the community from companies traveling here from other areas.
horseandrider.com
7th California WNV Case Reported in 2022
On Sept. 12 the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed an unvaccinated yearling Quarter Horse filly in Tulare County tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She presented with ataxia (incoordination) in all four limbs, was falling down, and exhibited proprioceptive deficits (lack of awareness of body position) beginning on Sept. 5. She is alive, and this is the seventh WNV case in California—and the second in Tulare County—in 2022.
Affordable housing crisis impacting Kern County
The latest data shows a continued need for more affordable units as vacancy remains low. This as only a little over half of the homeless population is at a shelter.
Take a ride in a vintage WWII aircraft above Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Flying tours on a pair of historic aircraft began on Friday in Visalia. Passengers are being welcomed to ride the B-17 and B-25 in the skies above the Central Valley. Flights are scheduled from Friday until Sunday from the Visalia Municipal Airport. “The airplanes are noisy, they’re breezy, they can be hot […]
thesungazette.com
Fahrney family parks newest car lot in Visalia
VISALIA – A large Valley car dealership based in Fresno County will park its latest business in Tulare County, where the company began more than 60 years ago. Selma Auto Mall owners Scott and Mike Fahrney have submitted preliminary plans to build a large 5.5-acre used car dealership in the Visalia Auto Plaza north of Highway 198 off Plaza Drive in Visalia. Called Mycarpark.com, with its motto “Where buying a car is like a walk in the park,” the dealership will have parking spaces and a 20,000 square foot showroom to sell 350 pre-owned vehicles. The property is at Neeley Street and West Hillsdale Avenue south of existing new car lots for Lampe Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and BMW of Visalia.
Man pleads no contest to setting Bakersfield mansion on fire
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of setting multiple fires and burning down a mansion in southwest Bakersfield pleaded no contest Wednesday to three arson-related charges and faces 15 years in prison. Marty Sias, 30, has admitted to igniting fires at the sprawling Palazzo Destefani mansion in southwest Bakersfield and Independence High School, according to […]
Coroner identifies 2 bodies found at Taft Hwy home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man and woman who were found dead as a result of an apparent murder-suicide at a home on Taft Highway on Sept. 9. The coroner said the bodies of Yoana Estephany Munoz Tovar, 27, and Edgar Tornez, 32, were found at the home in […]
Questionable treatment of pig caught on camera, county searching for person seen in video
UPDATE: The person seen in the videos is not the owner, according to Kern County Animal Services. KCAS gained possession of the pig Thursday after the owner surrendered the pig because it was in the “best interest of the animal.” The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is working with KCAS to locate the individual in the […]
DA: Parole denied for Visalia man who killed sister
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County District Attorney says prosecutors secured a 3-year denial of parole for Javier Perez in the 1995 murder of his sister in Exeter. In 1996, a jury found Perez guilty of first-degree murder and assault with a firearm. He was sentenced to 35 years to life in […]
ca.gov
NEWS RELEASE: High-Speed Rail Completes First Structure in Kings County
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. – The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority), in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, today announced the opening of the Jackson Avenue Grade Separation, the first completed high-speed rail structure in Kings County. The new overcrossing is located between State Route 43 and Seventh Avenue, south of...
