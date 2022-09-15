The People Concern, a non-profit housing and social service agency which helps people experiencing homelessness in Malibu get back on their feet and into housing, just announced that Joan and Burt Ross, Malibu residents and longtime supporters of The People Concern, will be matching donations made to The People Concern up to $250,000. This matching gift is the largest of its kind for the express purpose of helping Malibu’s unsheltered move into permanent, supportive housing throughout Los Angeles County.

MALIBU, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO