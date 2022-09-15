ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Santa Monica Daily Press

The People Concern announces $250,000 matching gift for housing Malibu’s unhoused population

The People Concern, a non-profit housing and social service agency which helps people experiencing homelessness in Malibu get back on their feet and into housing, just announced that Joan and Burt Ross, Malibu residents and longtime supporters of The People Concern, will be matching donations made to The People Concern up to $250,000. This matching gift is the largest of its kind for the express purpose of helping Malibu’s unsheltered move into permanent, supportive housing throughout Los Angeles County.
MALIBU, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Open letter to the Santa Monica City Council and city officials:

The tragic deaths of a trainee pilot and an instructor at Santa Monica Airport on September 8th are a salutary reminder of the danger we all live with due to the continued operation of the airport before its planned closure in 2029. We grieve for the two lives lost in...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Venice residents debut new homemade vegan restaurant on the Westside

Los Angeles is known as a haven and hotspot for vegan food, with meatless alternatives available on almost every menu and hundreds of restaurants specializing in plant-based cuisine. However, Venice resident Peter Williams and his wife Erin Harnisch saw a gap in the available offerings. “We noticed that a lot...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Fentanyl drives state, regional and local overdose crisis

The State of California, County of Los Angeles and City of Santa Monica are all in the midst of an overdose crisis caused largely by the surging prevalence of fentanyl in recreational drugs in recent years. Fentanyl has reemerged in local headlines following a spate of overdoses in Hollywood but...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Search of Supervisor’s home generates more accusations of wrongdoing

The fallout from Wednesday’s search of Shelia Kuehl’s Santa Monica home by Sheriff’s deputies has both sides accusing the other of ethical violations. Kuehl’s home was searched along with the home of Patricia Giggans, the offices of the two women and Metro’s offices. The searches were connected to accusations that Kuehl influenced Metro to award a contract to Giggans’ nonprofit, Peace Over Violence, for operation of a sexual harassment hotline on Metro trains/buses.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Crime watch

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. On September 2 at approximately 10 p.m. Officers responded to Gelson’s located near the 2600 block of Lincoln for a report...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Suspect Sought in Homeless Shooting in Venice

Two homeless men were shot near an encampment in Venice at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say a 35-year-old man and a 41-year-old man were shot on Hampton Avenue, near Rose Avenue. One victim had a gunshot wound to a leg and another with gunshot wounds to the upper torso.
LOS ANGELES, CA

