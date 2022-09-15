Read full article on original website
Firstborne, Featuring Chris Adler + James LoMenzo, Release 2 New Songs
Firstborne, the metal group featuring drummer Chris Adler (ex-Lamb of God, ex-Megadeth) and bassist James LoMenzo (Megadeth, ex-White Lion), released two new songs this week — "Bad Things" and "One of a Kind." They're the first tunes this year from the two musicians' joint act, and there's plenty more...
Zach Bryan Performs Unreleased Song “Deep Satin” Live For The First Time
If you are a lucky soul that gets to witness Zach Bryan performing an unreleased song at a show… just know I envy you. Zach Bryan laid it down the other week at his show in Franklin, Tennessee. I was scrolling YouTube today, and a video popped up from that night that I hadn’t seen. Sure enough, it’s an unreleased single called “Deep Satin.” And according to the original poster, it’s the first time this song was played live on […] The post Zach Bryan Performs Unreleased Song “Deep Satin” Live For The First Time first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Bush tease new album The Art Of Survival by sharing opening track Heavy Is The Ocean
Gavin Rossdale's post-grunge quartet Bush preview their ninth album, The Art Of Survival, with the release of Heavy Is The Ocean
5 Forgotten Songs from the ’50s
Today, when attention spans seem to be dictated by the shelf-life of the latest TikTok trend, it can be easy to forget what happened last year, let alone 70 years ago. But, as they say, history tends to repeat itself. So, in honor of our roots, let’s embrace our musical history.
Beatles’ Remixed and Expanded ‘Revolver’ Box Finally Gets Release Date
The Beatles' long-awaited Revolver box set will be released on Oct. 28. The super deluxe edition of the reissue (five-CD/four-LP) includes a new mix of the album by producer Giles Martin engineer Sam Okell, sourced from the album's original four-track master tapes. The new audio was developed with the assistance of the sound team at Peter Jackson’s WingNut Films Productions Ltd.
Drake Milligan Parades His Love for Classic Country on Debut Album, ‘Dallas/Fort Worth’ [Interview]
Life has been quite the whirlwind for Drake Milligan lately. He went straight from competing on America's Got Talent and finishing in third place to releasing his debut album just hours after the Season 17 finale. But this lightning-in-a-bottle moment has been something the Mansfield, Texas, native has been preparing...
Blackpink release new album, 'Shut Down' music video
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink is back with new music. The K-pop stars released the album Born Pink and a music video for the single "Shut Down" on Friday. The "Shut Down" video shows the members of Blackpink show their style as they sing about shutting...
Ayra Starr Shares New Song “Rush” From 19 & Dangerous (Deluxe) Album: Listen
Ayra Starr, the Nigerian singer-songwriter and Afro-pop star, has shared her new song “Rush.” The track will appear on the deluxe edition of Starr’s studio debut 19 & Dangerous. The new deluxe album is out October 14 (via Mavin). Find “Rush” below. Scroll down for the 19 & Dangerous (Deluxe) album artwork.
Muse Drummer Names One of His Favorite Songs to Play Live
Muse took us a bit by surprise this year with just how heavy some of the songs on their new album Will of the People are. In a new interview with Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez, drummer Dominic Howard expressed how fun it is for them to perform their metal-leaning songs live, and named which of them is one of his favorites.
NPR
New Music Friday: The best releases out Sept. 16
The superstar K-pop girl group BLACKPINK is one of the biggest pop juggernauts in the world, with billions of streams and massive world tours to its name. Born Pink, its second full-length album — and "full-length" is relative here, since we're talking about eight songs in under 25 minutes — promises to further expedite BLACKPINK's domination of the U.S. charts.
After Midtown Soak Up the Summer in Mud-Slinging ‘Down Like That’ Video [Exclusive Premiere]
Emerging country duo After Midtown are soaking up the summertime season on their proud and rowdy country anthem, “Down Like That,” and Taste of Country has the exclusive premiere of its spirited music video. The uptempo track, dropping Friday (Sept. 9), is a jaunty, good-time number that celebrates...
The FADER
Song You Need: The Garden’s “Puerta de Limosina” is punk rock from the toxic sludge coast
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. The Garden has always wanted to make you dance like your inner ear has been ripped out of your head. All sense of balance when it comes to rock's traditional moorings are discarded for something more glamourously sinister – the duo's approach to the genre seems to take philosophical cues from a version of Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds that's hopelessly addicted to the internet. The duo's fifth studio album Horseshit On Route 66 is billed as their purest punk record, and while there aren't as many left-field garage experiments or pop tracks that sound like The Drums after a particularly rough possession, Route 66 is still unmistakeably The Garden.
Guitar World Magazine
Wolfgang Van Halen announces deluxe edition of debut Mammoth WVH album, reveals imminent plans to begin recording a followup
Listen to Talk & Walk – a track previously only available on the Japanese version on the album – and get ready for two never-before heard cuts arriving November 11. Wolfgang Van Halen has announced a deluxe edition of his Mammoth WVH 2021 self-titled debut, and revealed that he’ll shortly be entering the studio to record a followup.
How to Choose an Acoustic Guitar, for Every Budget and Skill Level
The acoustic guitar is an underrated instrument these days. With all the gear out there designed for electric guitars, the possibilities for sound are literally infinite; with an acoustic, there’s not much to hide behind—but that can be a good thing. And while the people who were mad when Dylan went electric in ‘65 are clearly on the wrong side of history, there was, in fact, a kernel of truth in their enduring belief that the acoustic guitar is awesome and that its legacy should be preserved.
Lorde Teases New Album During LA Gig
After Lorde’s younger sister, Indy Yelich, made her musical debut on Thursday (Sept. 15), fans were wondering when they could expect album number four from the “Royals” singer. The answer may be coming soon. New Zealand’s dream pop gem teased new music while taking a breather on...
