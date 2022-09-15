ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Big Frog 104

Unique “Magical” Castle Available For Rent In Buffalo, NY

Where do you put family members that are coming into town for a couple of days? If you're looking for something magical, this castle might fit the bill. There are a lot of Bills games coming up this season. If you've got family or friends coming into town just for a couple days, you have to check this place out. It's right here in Buffalo, just minutes from Key Bank Center, Canalside, and downtown. It's just a 20-minute drive to Highmark Stadium too!
Residents asked to be on the lookout for Spotted Lanternfly in WNY

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets is asking residents in Western New York to be on the lookout for Spotted Lanternfly (SLF), after a population was found in the Buffalo area in recent weeks. SLF is a destructive pest that feeds on more than 70 plant species, including tree-of-heaven, and plants and crops that are critical to New York’s agricultural economy, such as grapevine, apple trees, and hops. The invasive was first observed in New York State on Staten Island in August 2020, and since then the population has been reported in all New York City boroughs, Long Island, Port Jervis, Sloatsburg, Orangeburg, Ithaca, Binghamton, Middletown, Newburgh, Highland, and now in the Buffalo area.
Two national food franchises expanding to Amherst and Tonawanda

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two national franchises have identified new Western New York locations to continue their expansions into the market. Jersey Mike’s Subs and Tropical Smoothie Café are working with Benderson Development to open stores at 1692 Sheridan Drive at Delaware Avenue at the former site of Bon-Ton department store. The project will have five tenants, including Starbuck’s and Rachel’s Mediterranean.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Historic Perry Projects In Buffalo To Get A New Life And Fresh Start

The Commodore Perry Housing Project near downtown Buffalo will be getting a new lease on life. Buildings at the Perry, which were once filled with life, have been sitting vacant for a couple of years now. The housing projects, which is run by the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority, is located at 386 Perry Street in Buffalo. The site has been considered a blight in the downtown area. Buffalo Common Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski of the Fillmore District had been very vocal about tearing down the Perry.
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Has #6 Most Self-Absorbed People in America

Are the people of Buffalo pretentious? Are Western New Yorkers obsessed with themselves? A new survey claims that Buffalo is the most 'beauty-obsessed' city in New York State. In fact, Buffalo ranks as the sixth self-obsessed place in the United States of America. Social media, of course, cannot help people...
wnynewsnow.com

Destructive Spotted Lanternfly Found in Western New York

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – State officials are asking residents in Western New York to be on the lookout for Spotted Lanternfly after a population was found in the Buffalo area this week. The fly is a destructive pest that feeds on more than 70 plant species, including...
News 4 Buffalo

Two Take 5 top prizes sold in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A pair of Take 5 top prizes from Friday’s Take 5 drawing were sold in Chautauqua County. One ticket was sold at the Fredonia Food Market located at 33 Temple Street and the other was sold at the Tops Markets at 3955 Vineyard Drive in Dunkirk. Each ticket cashed in at […]
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Buffalo’s Varsity Gay League Takes Off With Kickball

After Katie Jurkas, a Michigan-native, landed in Buffalo because of a work transfer, she fell in love with the sports-loving Buffalo Bills community of Western New York. When another work transfer led her to Long Beach, Calif., she began playing kickball in its Varsity Gay League and discovered something she would eventually launch to a surprise success: Buffalo Varsity Gay League.
wnypapers.com

Niagara Sailing Club reopens for business

A new home for the Niagara River Sailing Club has risen from the ashes of the former building, destroyed by fire in March 2021. Jack Dally, commodore of the Niagara Sailing Club, said, “We had our preoccupancy and our health code inspections. We’re just finishing up a few final touches to the accoutrements of the building. We are reopened for full business now.
Power 93.7 WBLK

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York.

