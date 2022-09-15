Read full article on original website
Unique “Magical” Castle Available For Rent In Buffalo, NY
Where do you put family members that are coming into town for a couple of days? If you're looking for something magical, this castle might fit the bill. There are a lot of Bills games coming up this season. If you've got family or friends coming into town just for a couple days, you have to check this place out. It's right here in Buffalo, just minutes from Key Bank Center, Canalside, and downtown. It's just a 20-minute drive to Highmark Stadium too!
Getaway Cabin With Land For Sale In Western New York
Sometimes you just want to get away and one of the best parts of living in Western New York is that there are plenty of places to get away to. Take this cabin for sale in Cattaraugus County. If you are looking for land, it has it. If you are looking for a stream to walk along the water, it has it.
Residents asked to be on the lookout for Spotted Lanternfly in WNY
The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets is asking residents in Western New York to be on the lookout for Spotted Lanternfly (SLF), after a population was found in the Buffalo area in recent weeks. SLF is a destructive pest that feeds on more than 70 plant species, including tree-of-heaven, and plants and crops that are critical to New York’s agricultural economy, such as grapevine, apple trees, and hops. The invasive was first observed in New York State on Staten Island in August 2020, and since then the population has been reported in all New York City boroughs, Long Island, Port Jervis, Sloatsburg, Orangeburg, Ithaca, Binghamton, Middletown, Newburgh, Highland, and now in the Buffalo area.
Two national food franchises expanding to Amherst and Tonawanda
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two national franchises have identified new Western New York locations to continue their expansions into the market. Jersey Mike’s Subs and Tropical Smoothie Café are working with Benderson Development to open stores at 1692 Sheridan Drive at Delaware Avenue at the former site of Bon-Ton department store. The project will have five tenants, including Starbuck’s and Rachel’s Mediterranean.
East Amherst business owner wins $50K through FedEx Small Business Grant
EAST AMHERST, N.Y. — An East Amherst small business owner is turning heads with her puzzles. She just won the FedEx Small Business Grant. When Akruit Babaria was looking for resources to show her son his South Asian roots and couldn't find anything to 'accurately' represent their culture, she decided to do something about it.
Greenlight Networks says they've expanded to 5,000 homes in Buffalo and Cheektowaga
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — More and more residents of Buffalo and Cheektowaga are getting a second option for high-speed internet. Greenlight Networks CEO Mark Murphy says that between the two communities, about 5,000 homes are connected to their service. "We think we're going to be at about 15,000 by year-end,...
Historic Perry Projects In Buffalo To Get A New Life And Fresh Start
The Commodore Perry Housing Project near downtown Buffalo will be getting a new lease on life. Buildings at the Perry, which were once filled with life, have been sitting vacant for a couple of years now. The housing projects, which is run by the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority, is located at 386 Perry Street in Buffalo. The site has been considered a blight in the downtown area. Buffalo Common Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski of the Fillmore District had been very vocal about tearing down the Perry.
West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Friday, September 16th 2022
In today’s West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report: City of Buffalo considering eminent domain to take over South Park Ave. properties; new Executive Chef for Oliver’s; Coffee & Stone Café opening in NT; Roswell Park & Buffalo Black Nurses job fair.
Buffalo Has #6 Most Self-Absorbed People in America
Are the people of Buffalo pretentious? Are Western New Yorkers obsessed with themselves? A new survey claims that Buffalo is the most 'beauty-obsessed' city in New York State. In fact, Buffalo ranks as the sixth self-obsessed place in the United States of America. Social media, of course, cannot help people...
Destructive Spotted Lanternfly Found in Western New York
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – State officials are asking residents in Western New York to be on the lookout for Spotted Lanternfly after a population was found in the Buffalo area this week. The fly is a destructive pest that feeds on more than 70 plant species, including...
Bills Mafia loves a parade; a boat parade!
Hundreds of boats of all sizes and types, decorated to the hilt with Bills red, white and blue, filled Erie Canal Harbor during the noon hour Saturday in anticipation of a huge boat parade.
Crazy Good Eatz: New restaurant opens along Main Street
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Shetice Jackson's passion for cooking from a very young age is showing as she has now expanded her footprint on the local restaurant scene. Crazy Good Eatz is located on Main Street at the old Tony's Ranch House. It's a new lunch spot for this Black-owned business.
Chuck E. Cheese in Hamburg Reopening With Huge Upgrades
If you have kids, then chances are you have visited a family fun entertainment center. Back when I was a kid, we had both Chuck E. Cheese and Discovery Zone. I have very vague memories of seeing a Major Magic’s but I can’t recall ever going to one with my parents.
An Incredible Clothing Find at The World’s Largest Yard Sale
The summertime events are just about over but the great news is that fall has only just begun, and a perfect way to kick off the autumn season is to make a trip to the Hamburg Fairgrounds this weekend for the annual World's Largest Yard Sale. It happens this Friday...
Two Take 5 top prizes sold in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A pair of Take 5 top prizes from Friday’s Take 5 drawing were sold in Chautauqua County. One ticket was sold at the Fredonia Food Market located at 33 Temple Street and the other was sold at the Tops Markets at 3955 Vineyard Drive in Dunkirk. Each ticket cashed in at […]
Billionaire Status: These Are The 5 Richest People In Buffalo And WNY
While most of the rest of us here in Buffalo and Western New York are struggling with the high prices of EVERYTHING, these 5 people have no worries. New York City is among the top 3 places in the world where millionaires live. While most of the million-dollar wealth in New York State is concentrated in the downstate region, according to PSC CUNY,
Buffalo’s Varsity Gay League Takes Off With Kickball
After Katie Jurkas, a Michigan-native, landed in Buffalo because of a work transfer, she fell in love with the sports-loving Buffalo Bills community of Western New York. When another work transfer led her to Long Beach, Calif., she began playing kickball in its Varsity Gay League and discovered something she would eventually launch to a surprise success: Buffalo Varsity Gay League.
Orchard Park High School graduate killed in Florida
A recent Orchard Park High School graduate was shot and killed in Tampa, Florida. Carson Senfield had just turned 19 on Saturday and was a student at the University of Tampa in Florida.
Niagara Sailing Club reopens for business
A new home for the Niagara River Sailing Club has risen from the ashes of the former building, destroyed by fire in March 2021. Jack Dally, commodore of the Niagara Sailing Club, said, “We had our preoccupancy and our health code inspections. We’re just finishing up a few final touches to the accoutrements of the building. We are reopened for full business now.
Historic Grain Elevator Set To Be Torn Down In Buffalo, New York
Back in December 2021 a strong windstorm blew into Buffalo and wreaked havoc all across Western New York. That windstorm caused all sorts of damage to public and private property throughout the region. One historic property in Buffalo that is the biggest victim of the storm is on the verge...
