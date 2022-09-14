Read full article on original website
redoakexpress.com
Summit says they’ll follow IUB rules, not county ordinance
The Montgomery County Planning and Zoning Commission has agreed to proceed with an ordinance in regards to the potential construction of the Summit Carbon pipeline, although questions have been raised as to whether it will be followed by Summit. On Sept. 7, the planning and zoning commission met to discuss...
No tax dollars will be used to purchase second city ambulance
The Red Oak City Council has approved a resolution allowing the Red Oak Fire Department to seek a second new ambulance. At the regular Red Oak City Council meeting Sept. 6, Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce said they only found out a very short time ago that the United States Department of Agriculture did have grant funds available, after being told no.
