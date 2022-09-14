On Thursday September 8th 2022 Buena Park High School went up against Santa Ana in the Santa Ana College. To start things off about the game Santa Ana Marching band marched in playing a song to get the stadium hyped up and they also performed an instrumental version of the song “Star Spangled Banner”. As the game starts we had Santa Ana score the first couple of points Bp was suffering in a major loss against Santa Ana but we had some of the football player make some plays like #12 and 2 tackling players out of bounds to help save points. Then half way through the game we had #4 do some interceptions making saves and in a funny turn of events we had #8 get his helmet knocked off during the third quarter. We suffered a major loss this game going 36-7 but that didnt discourage us from doing better the next game on 9/15 against Pacifica at seven pm. Be sure to come out and support the football team and support the school by buying snacks at the concession stand.

BUENA PARK, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO