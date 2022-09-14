Read full article on original website
These Men Are Missing In AlaskaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUnalaska, AK
5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic DinerLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Mysterious Death of a Canadian Student at the Cecil Hotel Fueled Rumors of a Ritual Game That Originated in KoreaYana BostongirlLos Angeles, CA
These are the Best Free Food and Foodie Deals in Los Angeles for the next 5 DaysCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
These Are the Best Waffles in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Sept. 16
It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week four continues with a busy Friday night schedule. Coaches and team reps, please tag us @ocsportszone on Twitter so we can share your scores throughout the night and then check back later for photos and stories on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ocsportszone.com
QUICK-OUT: Week four begins with some close games and one thrilling finish
Captains from Beckman (left) and Northwood meet before Thursday’s non-league game at Tustin. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). There were some close finishes and decisive wins Thursday as week four of high school football in Orange County began. There was one game that went down to the wire...
Why T.A. Cunningham remains ineligible to play high school football for Los Alamitos (California)
Much has been made of the situation surrounding 4-star class of 2024 recruit T.A. Cunningham's eligibility to play his junior season of high school football at Los Alamitos High School in California's CIF Southern Section. Here are the facts as we know them: -In July Cunningham transferred ...
bphspawprints.com
Thursday Football Night
On Thursday September 8th 2022 Buena Park High School went up against Santa Ana in the Santa Ana College. To start things off about the game Santa Ana Marching band marched in playing a song to get the stadium hyped up and they also performed an instrumental version of the song “Star Spangled Banner”. As the game starts we had Santa Ana score the first couple of points Bp was suffering in a major loss against Santa Ana but we had some of the football player make some plays like #12 and 2 tackling players out of bounds to help save points. Then half way through the game we had #4 do some interceptions making saves and in a funny turn of events we had #8 get his helmet knocked off during the third quarter. We suffered a major loss this game going 36-7 but that didnt discourage us from doing better the next game on 9/15 against Pacifica at seven pm. Be sure to come out and support the football team and support the school by buying snacks at the concession stand.
Black bears brawl in the middle of a residential street in Monrovia (video)
Next time you’re in Monrovia, don’t challenge any bears to a boxing match. At least, not these two bears. Security camera footage captured two bruins engaging in a brief round of fisticuffs mid-day in a residential street. Though the fight ends in a draw, both bears should be proud of their efforts, and homeowners should […]
Tacos Don Cuco Opening Third Location in La Verne
Owners expect to open the new restaurant by the end of October
foxla.com
Mom who told daughter to sucker punch opponent during basketball game ordered to take anger management
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Criminal charges filed against mom of girl who sucker punched opponent during basketball game. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: The daughter of former NBA player Corey Benjamin was captured on video sucker-punching an opponent during a youth basketball game. Now, the girl's mother, Tira Hunt, is facing criminal charges for allegedly encouraging her daughter to carry out the attack.
volumesandvoyages.com
How to Have a Perfect LA to Big Sur Road Trip
This post may contain affiliate links, which means I’ll receive a commission if you purchase through my links, at no extra cost to you. Please read full disclosure for more information. Out of all the travel destinations that California has to offer, one of the most memorable travel experiences...
thecomeback.com
No. 1 DL prospect files court injunction for immediate eligibility
National name, image and likeness (NIL) hasn’t been a smooth rollout in college sports. It’s been the wild, wild west in many cases, as T.A. Cunningham, the No. 1 defensive lineman in the 2024 class, recently found out while trying to transfer from Georgia to Los Alamitos in Orange County, California.
citywatchla.com
The Fall of Los Angeles
But now, for the first time in its history, the population of Los Angeles is in decline, falling by 204,000 between July 2020 and July 2021. LA was once a magnet for investors. But recently many of the area’s corporate linchpins – including aerospace giant Northrop Grumman, Occidental Petroleum and Hilton Hotels – have left, taking with them high-paying jobs and philanthropic resources.
These Are the Best Waffles in California
Since 2017, this full-service Los Angeles restaurant takes the classic breakfast food and gives it a whole new meaning. Where to find the best waffles in California?Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - We all know how hard it is to resist a waffle.
lafocusnewspaper.com
Photos: See the action from Friday’s high school football games
Take a look at the Southern California News Group’s photos from the high school football games Friday night, Sept. 16. Fans filled the stands for the Week 4 games that included old rivals battling and ranked teams going head-to-head. There were thrilling finishes and several surprising outcomes. Take a look at the highlights in our photo gallery, and make sure you see all of our coverage online.
WATCH: LA Residents Stunned by Brutal Bear Brawl in Neighborhood Street
Residents in the Los Angeles County neighborhood earlier this week were stunned when a brutal bear brawl erupted in the street. According to Patch.com, the incident happened in Monrovia, California, which is supposedly known for animals from the San Gabriel Mountains stopping by to go through residents’ garbage. The bear brawl was caught by a security camera which showed the bears growling and swiping at one another in broad daylight. Eventually, one of the bears chased the other bear across the street and up a driveway.
5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic Diner
Norms is a Hollywood institution with a surprisingly affordable breakfast. (Los Angeles, CA) - Norms Restaurant on La Cienega is one of the most recognizable buildings in the city.
purewow.com
The 9 Best 24-Hour Restaurants in Los Angeles
No matter if you’re a night owl with cravings for Mexican or an early bird who wants an omelet before sunrise, we’ve got you covered with our roundup of the best 24-hour restaurants in Los Angeles. And in this town, that’s not always easy to find. With the potential for some cities like West Hollywood to expand their bar hours from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m., late-night eats may become more in demand than ever. At the moment, however, they are few and far between, but we’ve done the grunt work and gathered nine great ones for you to visit.
Rancho Vasquez avocado farm shares rich history in SoCal: 'It's family and with family comes trust'
Members of the family-owned Rancho Vasquez in Azusa are celebrating three generations of growing avocados, and they say the secret is family: "With family comes trust."
citywatchla.com
LA Has So Many Problems: Enough Is Enough
How much do we have to tolerate before the elected officials in our state, county and city begin to address and fix the many problems that are negatively impacting our daily lives as law - abiding tax-paying residents of California, L.A. County and the City of Los Angeles. I will...
2 California restaurants rank among the best for tableside guacamole
Californians love guacamole, so it’s no surprise that several restaurants in the Golden State are ranked among the best in the nation for “tableside” guacamole (not the prepackaged stuff). Yelp compiled a list of the “Top tableside guacamole in the U.S. and Canada” based on user reviews. California restaurants rank among the Top 5. El […]
Eater
This Woman Feeds Thousands a Day at Orange County’s Best Beaches
Having the State of California as her landlord was very much not the plan for Alicia Cox. The former marketing director-turned-restaurateur spent years growing brands for others in Las Vegas, but now — thanks to a combination of providence and preparedness — she’s the quiet Orange County queen of concessions, serving up food to thousands and thousands of the 9 million-plus beachgoers who trek each summer season to the state-owned sand. All told, Cox’s Prjkt (pronounced Project) Group oversees six concepts up and down Pacific Coast Highway at both Bolsa Chica and Huntington state beaches, with a seventh in the works. It’s hard, weather-affected work, but these days Cox wouldn’t have it any other way.
