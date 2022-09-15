A 22-year-old in Colorado armed with a knife called 911 for help. Prosecutors are now reviewing his fatal shooting by police

Read full article on original website
Weekend rain helps contain spread of California's largest fire of the year
A wet weekend in central and northern California has helped firefighters better contain the Mosquito Fire, the state's largest fire of the year. The Mosquito Fire, which has burned nearly 75,000 acres, is now 34% contained, a significant jump from the 20% containment on Friday, according to a Sunday morning update on InciWeb.
Storm lashes Alaskan shore, bringing severe coastal flooding and prompting evacuations
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok have been battering Alaska's western coast since late Friday, bringing flooding powerful enough to uproot buildings and forcing residents to seek shelter. Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Saturday declared a disaster for impacted communities as heavy rains lashed the coast, filling roadways with water and...
Cataract surgeries subject to Medicare Advantage requirements for some in Georgia – but not in other states
ATLANTA — Georgians who are members of two large Medicare Advantage plans may face a tougher time getting cataract surgery — a routine eye procedure for older people. That’s because Aetna and Humana now require doctors in Georgia to get prior approval for cataract removal for Medicare Advantage enrollees.
