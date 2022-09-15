Business: Griffon operates through two segments. Consumer and Professional Products ("CPP") conducts its operations through AMES. Founded in 1774, AMES is the leading North American manufacturer and a global provider of branded consumer and professional tools and products for home storage and organization, landscaping and enhancing outdoor lifestyles. CPP sells products globally through a portfolio of leading brands including True Temper, AMES, and ClosetMaid. Home and Building Products ("HBP") conducts its operations through Clopay. Founded in 1964, Clopay is the largest manufacturer and marketer of garage doors and rolling steel doors in North America. Residential and commercial sectional garage doors are sold through professional dealers and leading home center retail chains throughout North America under the brands Clopay, Ideal and Holmes. Rolling steel door and grille products designed for commercial, industrial, institutional, and retail use are sold under the CornellCookson brand. The CPP business has approximately $1.2 billion in annual revenue and $115 million in EBITDA, and the HBP business has approximately $1 billion in annual revenue and $181 million in EBITDA.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO