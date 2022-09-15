Read full article on original website
Fed meeting ahead will decide whether stocks can stabilize or fall back to bear market lows
A traditionally boring part of the market is beating the S&P 500 in 2022. How analysts say to play it.
Sturdy dollar, looming rate hikes push gold to worst week in 4
Gold edged up on Friday as the dollar stalled, but expectations of a sizeable U.S. rate hike kept bullion well below the key $1,700 mark and en route to its worst week in four. Spot gold was 0.6% higher at $1,673.19 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,682.10.
Asia-Pacific markets mixed; Fed, Bank of Japan rate decisions ahead this week
Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed on Monday ahead of major central bank meetings this week. Japan's market was closed for a holiday Monday. Later this week, the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan will be announcing their interest rate decisions. Traders are betting on a 75-basis-point rate hike...
Voss Capital backs a strategic review at Griffon, and a new opportunity to create value may emerge
Business: Griffon operates through two segments. Consumer and Professional Products ("CPP") conducts its operations through AMES. Founded in 1774, AMES is the leading North American manufacturer and a global provider of branded consumer and professional tools and products for home storage and organization, landscaping and enhancing outdoor lifestyles. CPP sells products globally through a portfolio of leading brands including True Temper, AMES, and ClosetMaid. Home and Building Products ("HBP") conducts its operations through Clopay. Founded in 1964, Clopay is the largest manufacturer and marketer of garage doors and rolling steel doors in North America. Residential and commercial sectional garage doors are sold through professional dealers and leading home center retail chains throughout North America under the brands Clopay, Ideal and Holmes. Rolling steel door and grille products designed for commercial, industrial, institutional, and retail use are sold under the CornellCookson brand. The CPP business has approximately $1.2 billion in annual revenue and $115 million in EBITDA, and the HBP business has approximately $1 billion in annual revenue and $181 million in EBITDA.
Oil steadies but remains on track for weekly decline
Oil prices were broadly steady on Friday but on track for a weekly decline on fears of sharp interest rate increases expected to curb global economic growth and fuel demand. Brent crude futures settled 51 cents higher at $91.35 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures ended the day at $85.11 per barrel for a gain of one cent.
