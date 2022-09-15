Why is the 2nd installment of property tax in Chicago not out yet?

Unsplash

Hi, I checked the Cook county treasurer's website planning to pay the 2nd installment tax bill which is due on October 1. To my surprise, the bill hasn't come out yet. What happened? Why are they late? What's the new due date? Please advise.

shadowknows: https://www.cookcountytreasurer.com/ Says it’s delayed on the front page.

soma1499: My Mom got a letter from her Mortgage company saying Cook County told them if would likely be after the 1st of the year before the 2022 second installment bill came due. So get ready to pay the 2023 1st installment directly afterwards.

mouthbreathing_idiot: A cynic would say it's being delayed until after the election for pretty obvious reasons.

Do you know more details? Thanks for any kind help.