Chicago, IL

Why is the 2nd installment of property tax in Chicago not out yet?

All About Chicago
 3 days ago

Hi, I checked the Cook county treasurer's website planning to pay the 2nd installment tax bill which is due on October 1. To my surprise, the bill hasn't come out yet. What happened? Why are they late? What's the new due date? Please advise.

shadowknows: https://www.cookcountytreasurer.com/Says it’s delayed on the front page.
soma1499: My Mom got a letter from her Mortgage company saying Cook County told them if would likely be after the 1st of the year before the 2022 second installment bill came due. So get ready to pay the 2023 1st installment directly afterwards.
mouthbreathing_idiot: A cynic would say it's being delayed until after the election for pretty obvious reasons.

Do you know more details? Thanks for any kind help.

JDog2020
3d ago

Lol, Obviously they raised taxes, and won't send them out until after the election. How do you think they are financing their woke agenda!

2bad.demssuck
3d ago

That would be because of the bs assessments they sent out and said it’s no guarantee of raising property taxes, another lie. Great job to the Democratic crooks of good ol’ crook county

Seriously 1234
3d ago

Really well downstate we get one and guess what it shows both the 1st and 2nd installments. Guessing we are smarter or maybe Chicagoan’s just can’t read.

