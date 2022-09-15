CHICAGO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures finished higher on Friday, as investors squared positions after prices fell to a one-week low during the session, traders said. * The benchmark CBOT December soft red winter wheat futures contract settled up 14-3/4 cents at $8.59-3/4 a bushel. The most-active contract earlier hit its lowest level since Sept. 9 at $8.30-3/4. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat futures ended 9 cents stronger at $9.35-1/4 a bushel, while MGEX December spring wheat futures rose 10 cents to close at $9.38-3/4 a bushel. * The markets recovered after closing lower on Thursday in setbacks from two-month highs. * Traders attempted to assess signals on Ukrainian supplies from the war-disrupted Black Sea region. * Russian President Vladimir Putin called for the resolution of remaining problems for exports of Russian fertilisers and the removal of export restrictions on Belarusian fertilisers caused by Western sanctions. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by David Gregorio)

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO