TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Sept 21-27
MOSCOW, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Sept 21-27 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Sept 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,668.3 2,353.9 3,696.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.9 285.8 317.6 Sept 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,962.9 2,717.7 3,784.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 316.8 292.5 317.6 Sept 7-13 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,368.9 2,699.2 3,663.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 329.3 294.7 317.6 Aug 31-Sept 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,053.8 2,729.3 3,569.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 348.0 297.5 317.6 Aug 24-30 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,794.7 3,092.1 3,852.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 358.1 299.8 317.6 Aug 17-23 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,018.1 3,034.0 3,705.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 367.3 301.7 317.6 Aug 10-16 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,219.6 3,504.9 3,802.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 369.4 310.6 317.6 Aug 3-9 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,626.8 2,945.4 3,311.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 371.9 311.2 320.2 July 27-Aug 2 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,951.7 3,002.6 2,923.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 388.2 321.0 319.0 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by)
China's grain, pork and sugar imports in August 2022
BEIJING, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The table below shows China's imports of major agriculture products in August, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs on Sunday. The data did not provide a breakdown on the origins of the imports. Data on soybean imports in August was released earlier this month. Commodity August % change y/y YTD (tonnes) % change y/y 2022(tonnes ) Corn 1.8 mln -44.4% 16.93 mln -20.9% Wheat 530,000 -25.4% 6.25 mln -10.1% Barley 250,000 -63.8% 4.05 mln -43.0% Sorghum 670,000 -17.7% 8.01 mln 19.4% Pork 140,000 -50.0% 1.07 mln -63.6% Sugar 680,000 35.8% 2.73 mln -8.1% (Reporting by Dominique Patton and Martin Quin Pollard; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Sept. 12
PARIS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Below are the latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on crop condition and harvest progress of French grain maize for the week to Sept. 12. Figures are percentages of the crop area. GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 36 average in France 9 21 27 39 4 Week 35 2022 9 21 27 39 4 Week 36 2021 0 1 9 79 10 GRAIN MAIZE HARVESTING Percent sown Week 36 average in France 14 Week 35 2022 5 Week 36 2021 0 (Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by Sybille de La Hamaide and David Goodman )
GRAINS-Wheat slips as Ukrainian supply, recession fears weigh
Sept 19 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures slipped in early Asian trading on Monday, pressured by Ukrainian supplies under a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, and concerns that a global recession would dampen demand. Soybean and corn prices were firmer in choppy trading after four straight sessions...
Swiss could hit CO2 target with $156 billion package-study
ZURICH, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Switzerland could hit the target of halving carbon emissions by 2030 via a package of measures that would cost around 150 billion Swiss francs ($156 billion), or around 2-3% of economic output per year, a study released on Friday suggested. The report by Boston Consulting...
GRAINS-Soybean futures weaken on U.S. demand concerns
CHICAGO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures stumbled on Friday as exports from Argentina and warnings of a global recession raised concerns about demand for U.S. supplies, analysts said. Corn futures were little unchanged, while wheat futures advanced. Traders focused on demand for crops, after the...
CBOT soy ends lower on concerns over export competition
CHICAGO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures finished weaker on Friday on concerns over competition for soybean export sales from South America, traders said. * Argentine farmers increased sales of the country's 44 million-tonne 2021/22 soybean crop this week, after the government implemented a more favorable exchange rate for exports of the cash crop. * Weakness in outside markets and warnings of a global recession added pressure to CBOT soy futures, traders said. * Expectations that favorable weather will help U.S. crops finish developing and encourage early harvesting also weighed on prices, analysts said. * CBOT November soybeans closed 3 cents lower at $14.48-1/2 a bushel. The contract rose 2.6% this week. * CBOT December soymeal sank $6.30 to $421.70 a ton, and CBOT December soyoil rose 1.66 cents to 65.96 cents per lb. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
U.S. wheat, corn set for weekly losses on global demand concerns
Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures edged up in Asian trading on Friday, but were set for a weekly fall along with corn, pressured by worries about demand prospects amid growing risks of a global economic slowdown. Commodities markets came under pressure this week amid fears that more aggressive...
U.N. ship leaves Ukraine with wheat for Ethiopia - ministry
KYIV, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The third vessel charted by the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), left Ukraine's Chornomorsk Black Sea port with around 30,000 tonnes of wheat on board, Ukraine's infrastructure ministry said on Saturday. "The vessel is headed for Ethiopia. According to UN estimates, Ethiopia is on...
LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs end firmer, while live cattle stumble
CHICAGO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures ended higher on Friday as the market moved up toward cash prices, analysts said. October lean hogs closed 0.850 cent stronger at 96.900 cents per lb. The contract earlier in the session rose to 96.925 cents, its highest price since Aug. 23. Most-active December hogs ended up 0.325 cent at 87.975 cents per lb.
U.S. wheat futures end stronger as traders square positions
CHICAGO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures finished higher on Friday, as investors squared positions after prices fell to a one-week low during the session, traders said. * The benchmark CBOT December soft red winter wheat futures contract settled up 14-3/4 cents at $8.59-3/4 a bushel. The most-active contract earlier hit its lowest level since Sept. 9 at $8.30-3/4. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat futures ended 9 cents stronger at $9.35-1/4 a bushel, while MGEX December spring wheat futures rose 10 cents to close at $9.38-3/4 a bushel. * The markets recovered after closing lower on Thursday in setbacks from two-month highs. * Traders attempted to assess signals on Ukrainian supplies from the war-disrupted Black Sea region. * Russian President Vladimir Putin called for the resolution of remaining problems for exports of Russian fertilisers and the removal of export restrictions on Belarusian fertilisers caused by Western sanctions. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by David Gregorio)
CBOT Trends-Wheat down 4-6 cents, corn down 2-4, soybeans down 5-7
CHICAGO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Down 4 to 6 cents per bushel. * Wheat declining on spillover pressure from...
Disease spreads in Pakistan as flooding toll surpasses 1,500
KARACHI, Pakistan, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Over 90,000 people were treated for infectious and water-borne diseases in a day in southern Pakistan's flood-hit areas, government data showed on Friday, as the total death toll from the inundations surpassed 1,500. Flooded areas have become infested with diseases including malaria, dengue fever,...
Wheat market showing signs of a price rebound, analyst says
Wheat futures charts are indicating a market that has dropped from spring highs, consolidated, and now is in a position to rally. A rising dollar and improving spring wheat conditions, coupled with grain movement out of Ukraine, all pressured wheat prices. That, after multi-year prices were established in spring, when...
Grains end the week mixed | Friday, September 16, 2022
Corn closed up 2¢ at $6.79. Soybeans closed down 5¢ and $14.46. All wheat categories are up. CBOT is up 13¢. KC is up 10¢. Minneapolis is up 10¢. Since Monday's USDA report, which set the stage for bullish prices, corn and soybean prices have steadily fallen from Monday's surge.
U.S. grains ease further as ample supply, demand concerns weigh
Chicago corn, wheat and soybeans on Friday slid further from two-month highs hit earlier this week as South American and Black Sea supplies pressure U.S. exports, while economic uncertainty clouds demand outlook. The most-traded wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 1.0% at $8.36-3/4 a bushel...
