Reno, NV

FOX Reno

One dead after plane crashes at Reno Air Races

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead after a single jet went down during the championship round of the Reno Air Races on Sunday afternoon. Fred Telling, the CEO and president of the Reno Air Racing Association, said the crash happened on lap 3 of 6 during the Jet Gold Race on outer pylon 5. The pilot's name was not released by officials during a news conference.
FOX Reno

As poor air quality continues to plague northern Nevada, Reno Aces forced to move games

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Aces have been forced to move their games to Sacramento as poor air quality continues to blanket northern Nevada. A six-games series between the Aces and the River Cats was supposed to start in the Biggest Little City on Tuesday but was ultimately moved to Sacramento due to smoke from the Mosquito Fire.
FOX Reno

Annual Reno Air Races continues through the weekend despite smoky skies

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Smoky skies are not grounding any flight plans at the Reno-Stead airport this weekend. The annual Air Races kicked off with a delayed start on Thursday, but that hasn't stopped the crowds from rolling in. Reno Air Racing Association Chief Operating Officer, Tony Logoteta, says that despite the smoke, the turnout continues to remain steady.
FOX Reno

Sparks Bed Bath & Beyond to close as roughly 150 stores shutter nationwide

SPARKS, Nev. (KRNV) — Bed Bath & Beyond has announced dozens of the approximately 150 stores it plans to close and a store in northern Nevada is on the list. The struggling home good retailer released its plans to shutter the 'lower producing' locations which makes up about 20% of its namesake stores.
FOX Reno

New care center provides resources for Reno community

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A partnership between Silver Summit and Summit Behavioral Health Systems has opened a new facility to at-risk residents seeking assistance with behavioral healthcare, an issue that continues to increase among Nevada’s homeless population. Mill Street Care Center celebrated its grand...
FOX Reno

Sparks' Florence Drake Elementary named National Blue Ribbon School

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Florence Drake Elementary School in Sparks has been named a National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education. The prestigious recognition is based on the school's overall academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps among student groups. Drake...
