A 22-year-old in Colorado armed with a knife called 911 for help. Prosecutors are now reviewing his fatal shooting by police

Albany Herald
Louisiana boater arrested after firing at Coast Guard helicopter
A boater near Venice, Louisiana, was arrested Friday after allegedly firing a weapon at Coast Guard personnel who responded to a distress call, officials say. The Coast Guard responded to a distress signal from a 40-foot sail boat on Thursday that was "approximately 75 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana," according to a Saturday news release. The Coast Guard sent in a helicopter with a crew to help the distressed boater.
Albany Herald
Three people are dead after a mid-air plane collision in Colorado
At least three people died after two planes collided midair Saturday in Boulder County, Colorado, officials say. A single-engine Cessna 172 and another aircraft "collided and crashed" near Vance Brand Airport in Longmon just before 9 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration reported. Longmont is located about a half hour from Boulder.
Albany Herald
Weekend rain helps contain spread of California's largest fire of the year
A wet weekend in central and northern California has helped firefighters better contain the Mosquito Fire, the state's largest fire of the year. The Mosquito Fire, which has burned nearly 75,000 acres, is now 34% contained, a significant jump from the 20% containment on Friday, according to a Sunday morning update on InciWeb.
Albany Herald
Storm lashes Alaskan shore, bringing severe coastal flooding and prompting evacuations
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok have been battering Alaska's western coast since late Friday, bringing flooding powerful enough to uproot buildings and forcing residents to seek shelter. Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Saturday declared a disaster for impacted communities as heavy rains lashed the coast, filling roadways with water and...
Albany Herald
Georgia Has to Bring Their Own Air Conditioning to South Carolina
Home field advantages in the Southeastern conference start with the raucous home crowds. No matter the place you travel too, it's ear-splitting loud. Though the noise, that's just the surface level of what takes place in some of these stadiums and atmospheres down South.
