Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lamorinda Weather Bulletin: Sunday, September 18Thomas Smith
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank ScamsZack LoveSan Francisco, CA
Video of Vallejo, Ca School Shooting seen nationally as football coach recovers from ordealJames PatrickVallejo, CA
Leave an Item Behind at a Hotel? This San Francisco Hotel Donates it to CharityMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®San Francisco, CA
From “Baby Bull” to Icon in Bronze: Remembering Orlando Cepeda at Age 85IBWAASan Francisco, CA
Related
sfstandard.com
Where Are All the Undergrads? College Student Population in SF Drops by 10,000, New Data Shows
New numbers confirm what many higher education specialists have long suspected: that college and university enrollment would be hard-hit by the pandemic. In San Francisco, the prediction rings especially true. From 2019 to 2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s latest American Community Survey (ACS), college undergraduate enrollment in SF...
universityofcalifornia.edu
New Dual Admission pilot program will help more students transfer to UC
The University of California is launching a pilot program next spring that could help thousands more California students transfer to a UC campus. The UC Dual Admission pilot program creates a new transfer path for California high school students who are ineligible for admission because they haven’t met all of UC’s subject matter requirements.
climaterwc.com
Sequoia High alums celebrate
The Sequoia High School Alumni Association held its fifteenth annual picnic and barbecue fundraiser on Aug. 20. All alumni were invited; representatives attended from the classes of 1944 through 1998. Campus tours were led by principal Sean Priest, and the day included performances by the school’s choir and cheerleaders. A classic car show delighted more-seasoned alums, who remembered driving the flashy sets of wheels when they were new. As in past years, Bruce Utecht, Class of 1985, served as master of ceremonies.
sfstandard.com
Time Off for Muslim Holidays: SF School District Puts Eid on Pause to Head Off Legal Threat
To head off a legal threat, San Francisco public school leaders promised to reconsider plans to call off class for Muslim holidays. The proposal by Superintendent Matt Wayne, which comes up for a vote Tuesday, would trump a resolution the San Francisco Unified School District board passed in August to observe Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha—at least until SFUSD develops criteria to add holidays to the school calendar.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco Examiner
Both San Francisco public and private high schools are engaged in a fiction about educational equity
When rental prices dropped last summer, I was finally able to return my son to the city of his birth. Too late to play the San Francisco public school lottery, we found an opening at a “good” school. Surely, I thought, my ninth grader would get a solid education at any S.F. high school.
Daily Californian
Berkeley to provide COVID-19 booster vaccines for omicron variant
Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín announced that the city of Berkeley would begin providing COVID-19 booster vaccines equipped against the highly infectious omicron variant in an email statement Thursday. The Pfizer-produced boosters will be provided for free at city-organized vaccine clinics, according to the statement. Those aged 12 and older...
Daily Californian
Tips on creating game day outfits with pieces in your closet
Fall semester means many things — new classes, move in days and of course, UC Berkeley game days! Countless students spend their Saturdays making the long walk up the hill to Memorial Stadium just to cheer on our Bears. With game days comes an endless amount of school spirit. If this season, though, you find yourself bored with the typical game day attire, The Daily Clog is here to help! Here are some ways to create the best game day outfits this year.
berkeleyside.org
‘I hope they don’t call this place a failure’: West Berkeley shelter prepares to close
The West Berkeley Horizon Transitional Village is drawing to a close after opening last summer during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the fate of the program, as well as that of the majority of its tenants, is up in the air. Commonly known as the Grayson shelter, the warehouse was converted...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Californian
For better or for worse: Bears travel to UCR amid season’s change
From the dynamic hues of the trees to the incandescent sunsets, a season of change is upon Berkeley. As the autumnal season fast approaches, so does the UCR Invitational for the Cal cross country team. The opening USF invitational at Golden Gate Park saw quite the performance for both new...
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf on her support of Proposition 30
(Inside California Politics) — Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss her support for Proposition 30. That proposition would fund wildfire management and electric vehicle infrastructure and incentives through a tax on Californians making more than $2 million dollars. Mayor Schaaf discusses why she supports the proposition, the benefits […]
$32M Sea Cliff mansion, home to SF interior designer, showcases the 'California look'
Panoramic ocean views, a poolside courtyard and private access to Baker Beach all for $32 million.
padailypost.com
City Council renames Columbus Day
Palo Alto City Council decided Sept. 12 to remove Columbus Day from the calendar and instead celebrate the second Monday in October as two holidays: Indigenous People’s Day and Italian Heritage Day. The new city holidays are ceremonial only, and city employees won’t get the day off …
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Almanac Online
How my 80-year-old parents electrified their Foster City townhouse
My parents Eileen and Max live in a 52-year-old townhouse in Foster City. Up until a few years ago they drove a gas car, heated their home with a gas-powered furnace, and warmed their water with a gas tank water heater. My mom hoped to replace the kitchen’s old electric stove with a new gas one. They were all-in on gas. Fast-forward to today and they are happily all-electric. My 82-year-old mom managed the process from start to finish, selecting products, interviewing and hiring contractors, working with Foster City on permits, and negotiating with the homeowner’s association to address aesthetics. They were the first in their association, and maybe in the whole city, to transform a gas-powered townhouse to an electric one.
48hills.org
There’s not much care in Newsom’s CARE court
Governor Gavin Newsom’s CARE Courts are now law. He signed the legislation on September 14. Senate Bill 1338, a Newsom proposal, will create a specialized court where judges can compel people who they decide have mental-health disabilities and substance-use conditions into treatment. The bill allows a broad list of “specified individuals” to refer somebody for conservatorship, and sets a similarly broad set of conditions qualifying them for CARE Court.
sfstandard.com
Mayor Appoints Chinese American Nonprofit Exec to Transportation Board
San Francisco Mayor London Breed has nominated Gloria Li, a nonprofit director and former state government employee, to serve on a board with powers to set Muni fare and public transportation policy. Li—a Chinese immigrant and 10-year SF resident who lives in downtown’s Transbay neighborhood—will replace Sharon Lai on the...
Homeless advocates decry Newsom’s mental institution law
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom’s new law is drawing heavy criticism from advocacy groups who say forcing mentally ill and homeless Californians into institutions will only cause more harm. Newsom signed CARE Courts SB 1338 into law on Wednesday during a ceremony held in San Jose. The Oakland-based Anti Police-Terror Project is voicing […]
NBC Bay Area
12 Pianos Spread Throughout Golden Gate Park in San Francisco
A colorful musical event has returned to San Francisco. A dozen pianos have been placed throughout Golden Gate Park for the public to enjoy. The event runs through Tuesday and is expected to go on despite the rain in the forecast. NBC Bay Area photojournalist Robbie Beasom has more in...
Dish N Dash to Move to New Location
Dish N Dash Milpitas is early in the permitting process for a new location that they hope to open in 2023.
rwcpulse.com
Blog: Wyatt Earp’s Date With Destiny in Redwood City
The wild west is full of heroes and villains, tall tales and legends of all kinds. If asked who was the most famous Marshal, most people would likely say Wyatt Earp. He was involved in one of the most famous events that took place during those rough and tumble days: The Gunfight at the O.K. Corral, which took place in Tombstone, Arizona, in 1881.
Lifelong San Francisco resident leaves for suburbs after business is robbed: 'Their policies just don't work'
A lifelong San Francisco resident said on "Fox & Friends First" Friday that crime is spiking and homelessness is rampant in the city, with "no clear end" in sight to the problems. "My business was robbed. It was broken into and my equipment was robbed. My vehicle was constantly being...
Comments / 0