Daily Californian
‘Get out the vote’: Student engagement in local races inspires, disappoints
As the 2022 midterm elections near, a question looms: will UC Berkeley students’ voices be heard this November?. UC Berkeley has a reputation as one of the most politically active campuses in the country. Students regularly grapple with hotbed issues like housing insecurity, abortion rights and climate change in the streets and at the ballot box.
Daily Californian
For better or for worse: Bears travel to UCR amid season’s change
From the dynamic hues of the trees to the incandescent sunsets, a season of change is upon Berkeley. As the autumnal season fast approaches, so does the UCR Invitational for the Cal cross country team. The opening USF invitational at Golden Gate Park saw quite the performance for both new...
Daily Californian
Ready or not: Cal men’s tennis sets season into motion
Bay Area tennis is something to behold. Home to some of the best collegiate tennis programs in the country, the Bay loves tennis, and tennis loves it back. And so, as Cal men’s tennis gears up to begin its fall season, five players donning the blue and gold will step out onto their home courts Friday to fight to qualify for the Battle in the Bay tournament held in San Francisco next weekend.
Daily Californian
‘A joy to be around’: Community remembers Berkeley Law professor David Lieberman
Campus emeritus and beloved UC Berkeley School of Law professor, David Lieberman, died in a hiking accident at Lassen National Park on Sept. 10. Born in 1953, Lieberman retired this July after serving as a member of Berkeley Law School’s Jurisprudence and Social Policy/Legal Studies, or JSPLS, program since 1984.
Daily Californian
Tips on creating game day outfits with pieces in your closet
Fall semester means many things — new classes, move in days and of course, UC Berkeley game days! Countless students spend their Saturdays making the long walk up the hill to Memorial Stadium just to cheer on our Bears. With game days comes an endless amount of school spirit. If this season, though, you find yourself bored with the typical game day attire, The Daily Clog is here to help! Here are some ways to create the best game day outfits this year.
Daily Californian
Swimming with Anteaters: No. 1 Cal men’s water polo takes on UC Irvine
Seven games into the season and Cal men’s water polo remains the number one team in the nation. With a collection of offensive explosions, defensive stonewalls and overtime heroics, the Bears have looked like the projected juggernaut fans have expected them to be thus far. The all-American veterans of...
Daily Californian
Berkeley City Council repeals prohibition of overnight RV parking, campers
Berkeley City Council voted to repeal a 1970 ordinance that prohibits anyone from residing in a vehicle within city limits, as well as a 2019 ordinance prohibiting overnight parking of RVs or campers in its Tuesday meeting. Item 33, which repeals Ordinance 7643-NS and chapter 12.76 of the Berkeley Municipal...
