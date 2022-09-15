ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno residents share concerns about city in survey

Fresno residents are sharing their top issues about their city -- in a new survey.

The Fresno County Civic Engagement Table coalitions conducted the "Fresno Speaks" survey with more than 1,800 registered voters.

In its third consecutive year, the study found affordable housing, homelessness, crime and gun violence are top concerns.

But issues rank differently depending on a person's background.

The survey results show strong support for public safety solutions -- including greater access to mental health and job opportunities to reduce violence.

Many residents also say they struggle to access city resources.

For more information, click here .

Related
GV Wire

What are the Top Concerns for Fresno Residents? Survey Says!

After two years in the top spot, worries about the COVID pandemic have been overtaken by other pressing concerns among city of Fresno residents. That’s according to an annual survey from the Fresno County Civic Engagement Table. Housing has now replaced COVID-19 as the top worry among many local...
FRESNO, CA
thecampusjournal.com

Youth Drag Event in Visalia Faces Criticism at VUSD Board Meeting

In multiple locations over the last few months, we have seen an increase in a backlash against drag show-related events. This has hit Visalia, with a youth drag show event being canceled due to threats from community members, and groups involved facing criticism once again now that the event has occurred.
VISALIA, CA
GV Wire

Fresno GOP, Dems on Common Ground in Opposing Local Ballot Measure

In the era of political bitterness, the Fresno County Republican and Democratic parties found something they agree upon — opposition to Measure C. The $7 billion sales tax for county transportation is on the ballot this November for a 30-year renewal (2027-2057). It needs a yes vote from two-thirds of Fresno County voters to pass.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

EXCLUSIVE: Karbassi ‘outraged’ taxpayer will fund Esparza’s defense

Fresno city council member Mike Karbassi joins Alexan Balekian exclusively after it was revealed taxpayer dollars will be used to defend council president Nelson Esparza’s criminal case. Esparza was charged with attempted extortion and violating the city charter following a private conversation he had with then city attorney Doug Sloan.
FRESNO, CA
clovisroundup.com

Clovis North plays host to Fentanyl Town Hall

On Thursday, September 15th, a large crowd gathered to fill a lecture hall at Clovis North High School to discuss the problems faced with the drug Fentanyl and overdoses in general in the Central Valley. The event, broadcast live on local television and on Fox26 News’ social media, consisted of...
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

School shooting hoaxes bring back cell phone ban talk

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – There’s been three school shooting hoaxes in Central Valley schools this week alone: two at schools in Madera and one at Bullard High School in Fresno. For many, it’s brought up the question of whether banning phones at Bullard is still a good plan. Fresno Unified board trustee Terry Slatic says […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Free Pet Adoptions This Weekend at Fresno County and City Shelters

Starting this Friday, the Fresno Humane Animal Services will be waiving all fees for cat and dog adoptions in both Fresno county and city shelters. This is part of a partnership with Best Friends Animal Society who will be sponsoring a national adoption weekend by working with at least 650 other shelters and rescue groups across the country.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Southeast Fresno road closures and construction

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno has released information about several traffic closures and road construction in new development areas that will bring much-needed street improvements. On Tuesday, September 13, Armstrong Avenue from East Floradora to Mill Ditch was closed for street improvements and home development in the area. During the closure, Wilson […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

One dead after officer-involved shooting in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday afternoon in Central Fresno. Deputies were called out to a house in the 2100 block of Mayfair Drive East around 5:20 p.m. for reports of a stabbing during a disturbance. When deputies arrived, they...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man hit by train in Downtown Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in his 30’s was hit by a train early Friday morning in Downtown Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers. Police say the man was hit around 4:00 a.m. near H and Fresno Street. According to police, the conductor saw what he thought was a garbage bag on the tracks. As […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fire destroys home in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A home is destroyed after a fire broke out Friday evening in Fresno County, according to Fresno County Fire. Fire officials say that sometime after 8:00 p.m., Fresno County Fire responded to a residential fire on South Indianola between East Central Avenue and East American Avenue. The extent of the […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
ca.gov

NEWS RELEASE: High-Speed Rail Completes First Structure in Kings County

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. – The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority), in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, today announced the opening of the Jackson Avenue Grade Separation, the first completed high-speed rail structure in Kings County. The new overcrossing is located between State Route 43 and Seventh Avenue, south of...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Parents berate VUSD, board members for R-rated event at the Fox

Community members speak out at VUSD meeting over the exposure of material that slipped through the cracks in board approval, allowed individuals to draw their own conclusions from the lack of information. VISALIA– After uproar and pressure from parents ultimately led to the cancellation of an event they found inappropriate,...
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Officers reunite stolen Fresno dog with her owner

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A dog has been reunited with her owner after she was stolen from a home earlier this week in Fresno. Officials with the Fresno Police Department said a suspect was caught on a surveillance camera stealing a dog named Piper from her owner’s home in a local neighborhood. Investigators said the […]
FRESNO, CA
