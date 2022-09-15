ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Comments / 9

K Koob
3d ago

1989 San Francisco had a 6.9 that cause 6 billion in damages and killed 63 people. That earth quake was the San Andreas fault. In 1986 several cities had major flooding. Not sure if the drought has anything to do with it. San Andreas fault runs all the way through California. There is a major fault running into Oregon also. We just have earth quakes, like alot of states have hurricanes and Torontos

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Wind and rain impact Bay Area and Mosquito Fire

The impending wind and rain starting Sunday will bring much-needed water to vineyards in the Bay Area, but also elevate the risk of mudslides for crews battles the Mosquito Fire. KTVU's Emma Goss reports.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
State
California State
City
Vallejo, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
natureworldnews.com

California Weather Rollercoaster from Historic Heat Wave, High Humidity, Thunderstorms: Now Experts Discuss "Earthquake Weather"

After a Californian summer marked by a historic heat wave, high humidity, and thunderstorms, concerns about potential "earthquake weather" are raised as tremors shake the ground. The Bay Area has experienced an uptick in seismic activity over the past week. Oakland experienced a 2.9-magnitude earthquake late on Sunday. On Tuesday...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

How full are Bay Area reservoirs?

(KRON) – Rain may be returning to our forecast, but this storm won’t be enough to end the ongoing drought.  California hasn’t seen significant rainfall and months. The hope is that the rain forecast for this weekend will help the dry conditions and put some more water into our reservoirs. The latest map from the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake Warning System#Android#Commercial Real Estate#Usgs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
ksro.com

North Bay Earthquakes Shows Issues with Alert System

Tuesday’s pair of earthquakes in Santa Rosa may have pointed out an issue with a three-year-old earthquake early warning system. Several residents have reported receiving English Shake Alerts and other wireless emergency alerts on their cellphones in English, when they signed up to receive them in Spanish instead. Sonoma County officials call it an important safety issue. Based on social media posts, they believe more people encountered the same problem beyond those who have already reported it. Shake Alerts are generated by the U.S. Geological Survey and broadcast from cell towers.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Weekend weather concerns Northern California firefighters

FORESTHILL, CALIF. - A weekend weather system could hamper firefighters’ efforts in Northern California to battle the week-old blaze that’s become the largest in the state so far this year. The system is forecasted to bring colder temperatures and precipitation — from 1/4 inch (0.6 centimeters) to more...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Rare September rainstorm taking aim at North Bay; up to 1-3 inches in forecast

SAN RAFAEL -- A rare September wet weather storm front continued its march down the West Coast toward the San Francisco Bay Area Friday, packing with it cooler temperatures, intense downpours, gusty winds and the threat of lightning.The brunt of the storm was predicted for Sunday, but the wet unstable weather could linger through Tuesday."A change in the weather pattern is underway as a deep, closed low is on track to move south from the Gulf of Alaska and park itself off the NorCal coast," the National Weather Service said."More excitingly, there continues to be high confidence that this system...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy