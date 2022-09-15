Read full article on original website
K Koob
3d ago
1989 San Francisco had a 6.9 that cause 6 billion in damages and killed 63 people. That earth quake was the San Andreas fault. In 1986 several cities had major flooding. Not sure if the drought has anything to do with it. San Andreas fault runs all the way through California. There is a major fault running into Oregon also. We just have earth quakes, like alot of states have hurricanes and Torontos
Bay Area rain: lightning strikes reported along Sonoma Coast
(KRON) — Follow our live blog for updates on the Bay Area storm. Sunday, Sept. 18 4: 15 p.m. – NWS reports lightning strikes along the Sonoma Coast Lightning strikes right along the Sonoma Coast about 5-6 miles north of Bodega Bay. Seek a sturdy house or car for shelter & stay inside for at […]
KTVU FOX 2
Wind and rain impact Bay Area and Mosquito Fire
The impending wind and rain starting Sunday will bring much-needed water to vineyards in the Bay Area, but also elevate the risk of mudslides for crews battles the Mosquito Fire. KTVU's Emma Goss reports.
LIVE: Track storms, rainfall totals across San Francisco Bay Area
A rare September storm has hit the Bay Area. Track the rain here.
'Fill the well' Bay Area residents prepare for 1st storm of the season, possible flooding
It's still summer, but North Bay residents are getting storm ready for this weekend's rain which could bring flooding to some areas. Firefighters say the unusual weather event will temporarily ease fire danger.
natureworldnews.com
California Weather Rollercoaster from Historic Heat Wave, High Humidity, Thunderstorms: Now Experts Discuss "Earthquake Weather"
After a Californian summer marked by a historic heat wave, high humidity, and thunderstorms, concerns about potential "earthquake weather" are raised as tremors shake the ground. The Bay Area has experienced an uptick in seismic activity over the past week. Oakland experienced a 2.9-magnitude earthquake late on Sunday. On Tuesday...
How full are Bay Area reservoirs?
(KRON) – Rain may be returning to our forecast, but this storm won’t be enough to end the ongoing drought. California hasn’t seen significant rainfall and months. The hope is that the rain forecast for this weekend will help the dry conditions and put some more water into our reservoirs. The latest map from the […]
These SF Bay Area cities will see heaviest rain during weekend storm
Sunday is forecast to be the wettest day across the Bay Area, with showers pushing into Monday and lingering into Tuesday.
Northern California storm system headed south; L.A. unlikely to see rain
A weak Northern California storm system is headed south, but Los Angeles area residents will have to drive to see some precipitation. The storm system was expected to bring some rain and cloud cover over the Central Coast beginning Sunday evening and could hang around as long as Tuesday. San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara […]
This Northern California city is among the sunniest on the planet
According to several analyses of historical weather data, Sacramento is among the cities that receive the most hours of sunlight, particularly during the summer months.
The Daily 09-16-22 Projected Bay Area rainfall totals keep going up
A cold front diving down from the Gulf of Alaska toward California this weekend is forecast to deliver widespread rain to the San Francisco Bay Area over the weekend and into early next week, and projected rainfall totals keep going up. • Salesforce has unusual safety advice for Dreamforce attendees
KCRA.com
Tracking Northern California rain: What to know about winds, timeline of storm, flash flooding watch
September is often a month with big changes as summer turns to fall, and this particular September is no different as off-and-on rain showers bring a flash flooding watch to nearby burn scars. Sunday and the next couple of days will bring more weather changes to Northern California, our weather...
Another earthquake hits the SF Bay Area, this time in Berkeley
Two earthquakes with magnitudes of 4.4 and 4.3 struck near Santa Rosa on Tuesday evening.
iheart.com
This Is Where The “Big One” Will Strike In California, New Study Reveals
Researchers say the Rodgers Creek Fault in Northern California, which runs from the San Pablo Bay north through central Sonoma County, could well become the source of the state’s next major earthquake. The San Francisco Chronicle says the fault is a main strand along the boundary between the North...
KTVU FOX 2
Possible to have rainiest September in Bay Area in more than 30 years
OAKLAND, Calif. - A rare September storm is slated to hit the Bay Area on summer during the last official week of summer. The National Weather Service predicts that more than an inch of rain could blanket San Francisco, Half Moon Bay, Novato and Santa Rosa from Saturday night through Monday.
Earthquakes shake Bay Area, prompting talk about 'The Big One'
The Bay Area has been rocked by multiple earthquakes in the past week, reigniting the conversation about preparing for “The Big One.” The Bay Area has experienced 11 earthquakes in the past seven days, four of which hit in the past 48 hours.
Bay Area storm: Much-needed rain arrives in the Bay Area; here's where it will be the heaviest
The storm has arrived in the Bay Area. It's a rainy start early Sunday morning with a level 1 storm on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale.
ksro.com
North Bay Earthquakes Shows Issues with Alert System
Tuesday’s pair of earthquakes in Santa Rosa may have pointed out an issue with a three-year-old earthquake early warning system. Several residents have reported receiving English Shake Alerts and other wireless emergency alerts on their cellphones in English, when they signed up to receive them in Spanish instead. Sonoma County officials call it an important safety issue. Based on social media posts, they believe more people encountered the same problem beyond those who have already reported it. Shake Alerts are generated by the U.S. Geological Survey and broadcast from cell towers.
KTVU FOX 2
Weekend weather concerns Northern California firefighters
FORESTHILL, CALIF. - A weekend weather system could hamper firefighters’ efforts in Northern California to battle the week-old blaze that’s become the largest in the state so far this year. The system is forecasted to bring colder temperatures and precipitation — from 1/4 inch (0.6 centimeters) to more...
Most significant storm in months for Northern California on the way with rain, mountain snow
AccuWeather meteorologists are closely monitoring the potential for a powerful storm to bring rain and what would be the season's first mountain snow to Northern California from Sunday through Monday. A sprawling area of low pressure in the eastern Pacific Ocean is expected to track southeast this weekend and remain...
Rare September rainstorm taking aim at North Bay; up to 1-3 inches in forecast
SAN RAFAEL -- A rare September wet weather storm front continued its march down the West Coast toward the San Francisco Bay Area Friday, packing with it cooler temperatures, intense downpours, gusty winds and the threat of lightning.The brunt of the storm was predicted for Sunday, but the wet unstable weather could linger through Tuesday."A change in the weather pattern is underway as a deep, closed low is on track to move south from the Gulf of Alaska and park itself off the NorCal coast," the National Weather Service said."More excitingly, there continues to be high confidence that this system...
