Football rumours: Manchester United identify David de Gea replacement

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
What the papers say

Manchester United have reportedly settled on a replacement for David de Gea. The Manchester Evening News, citing French outlet Jeunes Footeux, says the Red Devils have identified Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak to take over as their number one. The club could be willing to pay as much as £15.6million per season in an effort to lure him to Old Trafford.

The paper, via Calciomercato, also reports Manchester City are set to rival Chelsea in pursuit of AC Milan winger Rafael Leao. Both sides are very keen on the 23-year-old, who played a starring role in Milan’s run to the Serie A title last term.

Sunderland youth-team standout Chris Rigg is on the radar at Newcastle, according to the Newcastle Chronicle. The Magpies could be free to swoop for the 15-year-old as he is yet to sign a professional deal for Sunderland.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Divock Origi in action for Liverpool (Fabrizio Carabelli/PA) (PA Archive)

Divock Origi: Calciomercato says AC Milan have started looking for replacements for the 27-year-old striker, who only joined the club in the summer.

Garang Kuol: Newcastle have agreed terms with the Central Coast Mariners forward, according to website 90min.

Queen’s grandchildren to stage coffin vigil at Charles’s request

The decision to allow the Duke of Sussex to wear his uniform during a vigil at the Queen’s coffin was made by his father, King Charles III, royal sources have said. Charles also requested that the Queen’s eight grandchildren be allowed to participate in the vigil – standing in quiet contemplation around their grandmother for 15 minutes as a mark of respect – something they were all keen to undertake.
U.K.
Real Madrid march on while Lionel Messi passes Cristiano Ronaldo tally

Federico Valverde’s first-half goal proved the derby decider after Real Madrid sealed a 2-1 victory at Atletico Madrid. The visitors got things started after Aurelien Tchouameni sent a perfect pass over a wall of red and white shirts to find an onrushing Rodrygo, who fired a rocket into the roof of the net.
SOCCER
Ashleigh Neville and Drew Spence goals earn Tottenham victory at Leicester

Stunning goals from Ashleigh Neville and Drew Spence gave Tottenham a well-deserved 2-1 win at Leicester in their opening WSL fixture of the season. Neville opened the scoring in the 35th minute with a dipping, swerving effort from almost 40 yards, with Spence doubling the lead with a brilliant low drive in first-half stoppage time.
SOCCER
Neal Maupay fires Everton to much-needed win over West Ham

Neal Maupay’s first goal since February saw Everton’s summer signing end the club’s winess start to the season with a 1-0 victory over fellow strugglers West Ham. The Frenchman, who has scored in all three of his Premier League starts against the Hammers, struck with a well-taken goal which was a rare highlight in a match between two teams who have endured difficult starts.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Katie Stengel at the double as Liverpool stun Chelsea on WSL return

Katie Stengel converted two penalties on her Women’s Super League debut to lift newly-promoted Liverpool to a 2-1 victory over defending champions Chelsea. The Blues got on the scoresheet early when Fran Kirby converted from the spot after Gilly Flaherty collided with Guro Reiten. Sam Kerr saw an effort...
SPORTS
Queen’s children surround her coffin in sombre vigil

The King and his siblings have stood in silent contemplation as they guarded their mother’s coffin in Westminster Hall. The Queen’s children – Charles, the Duke of York, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex – took part in the vigil on Friday as a steady stream of mourners filed past to pay their final respects.
U.K.
Struggling Colchester sack manager Wayne Brown

Colchester have sacked manager Wayne Brown following Saturday’s home loss to Grimsby. The 1-0 defeat left the U’s fourth from bottom in Sky Bet League Two with six points from their first nine games of the season. The 45-year-old Brown, a former United player, was named interim Colchester...
SOCCER
