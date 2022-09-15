Read full article on original website
KUOW
The end of a Northwest news era. Our ‘guy in Olympia’ is moving on
It would be nearly impossible to count the number of times KUOW and Northwest News Network listeners have heard this sign-off:. Sadly, we can’t expect to hear those words again in the near future. Journalist Austin Jenkins has left the public radio fold. He accepted a staff writer position with a Washington, D.C.-based start-up, Pluribus News.
Washington’s Largest Homeless Camp Isn’t Where You Think
In the last decade or more, Seattle's reputation has diminished a bit because of homeless camps called "Tent Cities." The Tent Cities may move, but they never go away. Maybe you've spoken to a relative from a surrounding suburb who has warned you about visiting the Emerald City as a result of the homeless being "everywhere." And while it is a very real problem, it has also been sensationalized by some in Seattle media. And of course, it has been politicized.
Five Of the Most Haunted Cities to Visit in Washington
Some people can't help but try and scare themselves silly during this time of the season, going to haunted houses, watching scary movies, and even staying the night in some haunted places. We will never suggest you stay in a haunted place by yourself unless you're experiencing and know what you're doing. However, if you're looking to find somewhere haunted for a visit, this list is for you.
secretseattle.co
A Week Without Driving Is Coming to Seattle
Would you be able to get around Seattle for a week without driving?. This is the question being posed by the Disability Mobility Initiative at Disability Rights Washington. This past summer, Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued a proclamation declaring September 19-25, 2022 the Week Without Driving. If you think you...
MyNorthwest.com
Vicious Twitter smear about Bellevue police goes viral: Jason Rantz
An anonymous Twitter account made unsubstantiated claims against Bellevue police officers. Thanks to anti-police activists and blue check mark accounts that willfully ignored the red flags, the claim went viral. A Twitter user named @Heynongman was created in September 2022. His first tweet claimed Bellevue police randomly harassed a black...
q13fox.com
USS Nimitz at sea for training mission
The USS Nimitz is back out on the water after a short stay in Puget Sound. The longest serving aircraft carrier in the Navy arrived back to its homeport in Bremerton, Washington in July.
Former Afghan army officer who resettled in Seattle reflects on fleeing the Taliban one year later
SEATTLE — It’s been more than a year since thousands of Afghans fled to the U.S. after the Taliban took over the country. In the months following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, some of those refugees made their way to Washington State. “It was like a bad dream,”...
Washington seeing signs of more stable, but still pricey housing market
SEATTLE — Washingtonians looking to buy homes may see a more amenable market than earlier in 2022, but they’ll also face the expense of 30-year fixed mortgage rates at a 14-year-high. Some experts say rising mortgage rates have reduced the number of buyers battling for a limited supply...
Tukwila voters to decide on proposed $3 minimum wage increase
TUKWILA, Wash. — Tukwila voters will decide in November on a measure that would raise the city's minimum wage to more than $17/hour, in line with those set for neighboring Seattle and SeaTac. Currently, the statewide minimum wage is set at $14.49/hour, while the Seattle minimum wage stands at...
Security line at Sea-Tac International Airport 2.5 hours long, wrapping inside parking garage
Travelers leaving for Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Sunday may want to leave several hours earlier Sunday, as security lines are into the parking garage, double-backing several times. According to tweets from travelers, the wait is about 2.5 hours. The official @flySEA account said wait times are at “challenging levels,” with...
Customs and Border Protection officer from Burien sentenced for sham marriage immigration scheme
A 39-year-old former U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer from Burien was sentenced Friday to two years of probation for immigration fraud related to her role in a sham marriage scheme, U.S. Attorney Nick Brown announced. Katherine De Leon Evaristo agreed to a fake marriage with an acquaintance from the...
Dive expert weighs in on recovery plan for seaplane in Mutiny Bay
Seattle, WA. – The NTSB and Navy have announced a recovery plan for the seaplane that crashed in Mutiny Bay in early September. Ten people were killed in the crash and only one body has been recovered. KIRO 7 spoke with Doug Bishop, the lead diver for Adventures with...
kptv.com
US Highway 2 northeast of Seattle to remain closed through Monday
SEATTLE (KPTV) - As personnel working on the Bolt Creek fire clear debris and secure trees and boulders that could tumble into the roadway, U.S. Highway 2 northeast of Seattle will remain closed between Index and Skykomish through at least Monday. According to The Seattle Times, the closure might remain...
3 New Highly Anticipated Nordstrom Rack Stores Will Open in Oregon and Washington
Exciting news coming out of Yakima and Union Gap as Valley Mall will soon have its own Nordstrom Rack. 3 new locations have been announced for Oregon and Washington. How Many New Nordstrom Rack Stores Will Open In Oregon And Washington?. In a press release issued by Nordstroms, the new...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Noodles In Seattle
Yelp has the scoop on which restaurant serves the best noodles in the area.
The Suburban Times
Preparing for a Week Without Driving
Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement. Recently, the Disability Mobility Initiative group challenged local leaders to take 7 days off from driving. This initiative helps me as a policy maker to spend a week in the shoes of those in our community that cannot drive themselves. It is truly a change in perspective to learn what it’s like to live in our community without access to a vehicle.
Rescuers called to car submerged in Lake Washington
SEATTLE — Dive teams with the Seattle Fire Department were called to Lake Washington for a car that was submerged in the water on Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded before 3 p.m. to the 7400 block of Sandpoint Way Northeast near Magnuson Park. Rescuers searched the car that was under...
q13fox.com
Bolt Creek Fire 71% contained; over 10k acres burned so far
SKYKOMISH, Wash. - Northwest Interagency Coordination Center has reported that the Bolt Creek wildfire burning in Skykomish is approximately 71% contained as of Sept. 18. The fire started on Sept. 10 and spread quickly, prompting the most severe "go now" evacuations for residents in parts of Snohomish and King Counties.
q13fox.com
Opioid overdose drug coming soon to Orting vending machines
ORTING, Wash. - A new tool used in the fight against opioid overdose fatalities is coming soon to the South Sound. The Pierce County Medical Examiner reports fentanyl-related deaths are growing at an alarming rate, increasing 80% during the first six months of 2022 over the same time last year. The Tacoma-Pierce County Department of Health said four children under the age of 17 have died from fentanyl-related poisoning since the beginning of 2022.
VOICE of the Valley
WHEN COAL WAS KING: Enumclaw Rodeo Royalty, 1965
Last week’s column detailed the origins of summer festivals in Enumclaw. The Farmers’ Picnic was the first, organized from Sunday night gatherings, called Lyceums by Wabash, Fir Grove, and Osceola farmers. Those celebrations lasted until the 1940s when Naches Trail Days took center stage starting in 1949. Excessive rowdiness as detailed by Mayor John Selland spelled the end of that affair. Next, rodeos and the King County Fair rose in prominence.
