Seattle, WA

KUOW

The end of a Northwest news era. Our ‘guy in Olympia’ is moving on

It would be nearly impossible to count the number of times KUOW and Northwest News Network listeners have heard this sign-off:. Sadly, we can’t expect to hear those words again in the near future. Journalist Austin Jenkins has left the public radio fold. He accepted a staff writer position with a Washington, D.C.-based start-up, Pluribus News.
OLYMPIA, WA
97 Rock

Washington’s Largest Homeless Camp Isn’t Where You Think

In the last decade or more, Seattle's reputation has diminished a bit because of homeless camps called "Tent Cities." The Tent Cities may move, but they never go away. Maybe you've spoken to a relative from a surrounding suburb who has warned you about visiting the Emerald City as a result of the homeless being "everywhere." And while it is a very real problem, it has also been sensationalized by some in Seattle media. And of course, it has been politicized.
News Talk KIT

Five Of the Most Haunted Cities to Visit in Washington

Some people can't help but try and scare themselves silly during this time of the season, going to haunted houses, watching scary movies, and even staying the night in some haunted places. We will never suggest you stay in a haunted place by yourself unless you're experiencing and know what you're doing. However, if you're looking to find somewhere haunted for a visit, this list is for you.
WASHINGTON STATE
secretseattle.co

A Week Without Driving Is Coming to Seattle

Would you be able to get around Seattle for a week without driving?. This is the question being posed by the Disability Mobility Initiative at Disability Rights Washington. This past summer, Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued a proclamation declaring September 19-25, 2022 the Week Without Driving. If you think you...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Vicious Twitter smear about Bellevue police goes viral: Jason Rantz

An anonymous Twitter account made unsubstantiated claims against Bellevue police officers. Thanks to anti-police activists and blue check mark accounts that willfully ignored the red flags, the claim went viral. A Twitter user named @Heynongman was created in September 2022. His first tweet claimed Bellevue police randomly harassed a black...
BELLEVUE, WA
q13fox.com

USS Nimitz at sea for training mission

The USS Nimitz is back out on the water after a short stay in Puget Sound. The longest serving aircraft carrier in the Navy arrived back to its homeport in Bremerton, Washington in July.
BREMERTON, WA
KING 5

Tukwila voters to decide on proposed $3 minimum wage increase

TUKWILA, Wash. — Tukwila voters will decide in November on a measure that would raise the city's minimum wage to more than $17/hour, in line with those set for neighboring Seattle and SeaTac. Currently, the statewide minimum wage is set at $14.49/hour, while the Seattle minimum wage stands at...
TUKWILA, WA
kptv.com

US Highway 2 northeast of Seattle to remain closed through Monday

SEATTLE (KPTV) - As personnel working on the Bolt Creek fire clear debris and secure trees and boulders that could tumble into the roadway, U.S. Highway 2 northeast of Seattle will remain closed between Index and Skykomish through at least Monday. According to The Seattle Times, the closure might remain...
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Preparing for a Week Without Driving

Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement. Recently, the Disability Mobility Initiative group challenged local leaders to take 7 days off from driving. This initiative helps me as a policy maker to spend a week in the shoes of those in our community that cannot drive themselves. It is truly a change in perspective to learn what it’s like to live in our community without access to a vehicle.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Rescuers called to car submerged in Lake Washington

SEATTLE — Dive teams with the Seattle Fire Department were called to Lake Washington for a car that was submerged in the water on Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded before 3 p.m. to the 7400 block of Sandpoint Way Northeast near Magnuson Park. Rescuers searched the car that was under...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Bolt Creek Fire 71% contained; over 10k acres burned so far

SKYKOMISH, Wash. - Northwest Interagency Coordination Center has reported that the Bolt Creek wildfire burning in Skykomish is approximately 71% contained as of Sept. 18. The fire started on Sept. 10 and spread quickly, prompting the most severe "go now" evacuations for residents in parts of Snohomish and King Counties.
SKYKOMISH, WA
q13fox.com

Opioid overdose drug coming soon to Orting vending machines

ORTING, Wash. - A new tool used in the fight against opioid overdose fatalities is coming soon to the South Sound. The Pierce County Medical Examiner reports fentanyl-related deaths are growing at an alarming rate, increasing 80% during the first six months of 2022 over the same time last year. The Tacoma-Pierce County Department of Health said four children under the age of 17 have died from fentanyl-related poisoning since the beginning of 2022.
ORTING, WA
VOICE of the Valley

WHEN COAL WAS KING: Enumclaw Rodeo Royalty, 1965

Last week’s column detailed the origins of summer festivals in Enumclaw. The Farmers’ Picnic was the first, organized from Sunday night gatherings, called Lyceums by Wabash, Fir Grove, and Osceola farmers. Those celebrations lasted until the 1940s when Naches Trail Days took center stage starting in 1949. Excessive rowdiness as detailed by Mayor John Selland spelled the end of that affair. Next, rodeos and the King County Fair rose in prominence.
ENUMCLAW, WA
