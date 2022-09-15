ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
forkast.news

Will Ethereum ever surpass Bitcoin? This is “The Flippening”

Bitcoin has topped the cryptocurrency industry in market capitalization since its first block, the Genesis Block, was mined in 2009. Ethereum joined the race in 2015 with its smart contracts to lay the foundation for decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFT). Some supporters argue that Bitcoin is the only...
MARKETS
forkast.news

Animoca Brand’s Sandbox to launch metaverse in Dubai, other global cities

The Sandbox, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands Corp. Ltd., the Hong Kong-based game software and venture capital company, will be taking its Hong Kong metaverse strategy to a new market in Dubai, launching a “Dubaiverse,” the company said at the 62nd edition of the True Global Ventures Conference on Thursday.
VIDEO GAMES
forkast.news

Busan’s big blockchain plans

Welcome to The Daily Forkast – September 16, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. Will help from Binance and FTX finally establish South Korea’s second largest city as the crypto haven it’s trying to be?. We’ll have more on those stories — and other news shaping...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin America#Polkadot#North America#Hackathon#Web3 Technology
forkast.news

Why the crypto space needs more women — as employees and at the top

The crypto industry is growing at an astronomical rate. A recent report from Crypto.com suggests that the number of users could reach an astonishing 1 billion by the end of 2022. But with any burgeoning industry, it can only grow so much with a gender imbalance. Fintech has had a...
MARKETS
forkast.news

SEC’s Gensler says proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies may be securities

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler said proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrencies could be considered securities, which would include the US$200 billion Ethereum network after it completed its shift to a PoS system on Thursday. After a congressional hearing on Thursday, Gensler said such assets – which allow holders...
MARKETS
forkast.news

Markets: Bitcoin price holds under US$20,000; Ether falls nearly 10%

Bitcoin continued trading below the US$20,000 support line in Friday afternoon trading in Asia. Ether fell in a “sell the news” mood after the Ethereum network completed the network Merge on Thursday. Most other coins among the top 10 by market capitalization dropped. Fast facts. Bitcoin fell 2.23%...
MARKETS
forkast.news

Celsius seeks court approval to monetize stablecoin assets

Amid its bankruptcy proceedings, crypto lender Celsius Network LLC has sought court approval to sell and/or exchange its stablecoin holdings for U.S. dollars in order to generate liquidity and help fund its operations. Fast facts. “Celsius currently owns eleven different forms of stablecoin totaling approximately US$23 million,” according to a...
MARKETS

