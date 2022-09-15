Read full article on original website
As West Seattle Bridge reopens, neighborhood ready to welcome back 'mainlanders'
SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video on the West Seattle Bridge passing its final safety test originally aired September 15, 2022. West Seattleites have anxiously awaited the West Seattle Bridge to re-open after its shutdown for the past two-plus years. SDOT finally announced the re-opening of the bridge late on Saturday night.
rentonreporter.com
Another Herculean effort is needed to turn Seattle around | Brunell
Over the years, Seattle leaders faced “Herculean” challenges — yet found the will, resources and determination to come together and tackle them. Today’s conundrum is to overcome the city’s growing wave of crime and illicit drug trafficking. Seattle Times columnist Danny Westneat summarized the predicament...
Security line at Sea-Tac International Airport 2.5 hours long, wrapping inside parking garage
Travelers leaving for Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Sunday may want to leave several hours earlier Sunday, as security lines are into the parking garage, double-backing several times. According to tweets from travelers, the wait is about 2.5 hours. The official @flySEA account said wait times are at “challenging levels,” with...
Tacoma farm looking for new owners after 70 years in the same family - Unreal Real Estate
TACOMA, Wash. — A once-in-a-lifetime property has hit the market in Tacoma. Windhover Farm combines a large home with a water view, a six-acre farm, and 23 acres of forest -- and it's all within the city. For 70 years the estate belonged to businessman James Wiborg and his...
Pho, 40 self-serve taps and seafood featured at new SoDo restaurant
SEATTLE — The first thing you notice in Vinason Pho Kitchen, a new casual Vietnamese restaurant in the Seattle's Stadium District, is the self-serve beer wall with 40 taps. Those over 21 can serve themselves from the taps, which sell beer, White Claw, wine and kombucha by the ounce.
Fairmont Olympic Hotel Restaurant: The George Seattle [Review]
The George is the new signature restaurant at the Fairmont Olympic Seattle Hotel. The restaurant was part of the $25 million restoration plan that the hotel underwent beginning January 2020 which included elevating the main lobby, a new signature restaurant, improved event spaces, a trendy main bar; a hidden bar-behind-a-bookcase and more.
Time to celebrate a new spot for Black culture in the Central District
On a sunny and breezy afternoon, the intersection of 23rd Avenue and East Union Street had a warmth to it — maybe not in temperature, but in spirit. Arté Noir, a nonprofit focused on uplifting Black arts and culture, had a grand opening Saturday for its brick and mortar location in the Central District. It's a new corner property that’s part art gallery, part retail space and, someday soon, part recording studio. Dozens gathered to shop, view art and celebrate an addition to Black culture to the Central District and the woman who started it all, founder Vivian Phillips.
Business owner hopeful bridge reopening brings people back to West Seattle
SEATTLE — Businesses in West Seattle have been battling a double whammy since the West Seattle Bridge closed in March 2020. The closure happened the same month as the COVID-19 pandemic first wreaked havoc on our lives and the economy. The bridge is vital to the livelihood of the...
Car bomb at a funeral, van fire at a church | King County Local Dive
In this week’s episode: Leaders from Christ’s Church in Federal Way said an unknown arsonist torched one of their shuttle vans in yet another act of vandalism at the church; early data suggests the Restorative Community Pathways program can reduce recidivism among juveniles in King County compared to traditional prosecution; and Auburn police are looking for the suspect in a car bombing that took place during a funeral.
This Bucket List Train Ride Is Back – Here’s What to See en Route
One of the West’s most spectacular train routes, known as the Amtrak Cascades, which runs from Seattle up to Vancouver, was sadly suspended during the pandemic due to border-crossing restrictions. But, much to travelers’ delight it will reopen service on Sept. 26, with the caveat that the impending Amtrak strike doesn’t linger and hinder service, of course. The first train to Vancouver will depart Seattle at 7:45 a.m., stopping at five cities along the way, and arrive in Vancouver at 11:45 a.m.
Lynnwood is the place to find waffles and ice cream, Korean hot dogs, and gourmet donuts
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Craving a unique treat? Try one of these family-owned spots in Lynnwood!. Seoul HotDog features snacks that are savory and sweet: Korean hot dogs. "Once you have it, you're never going back to the normal style,” said owner “AJ” A Ram Jung. Just...
Soggy Bottom Farm offers beef, pork and a walking trail
Tucked into the green forests between Renton, Maple Valley and Covington is Soggy Bottom Farm, a 34-acre piece of property filled with gardens, fruit groves, animals, an old red barn and a hand-built sauna. It’s a beautiful, serene piece of land and it has been home to the Mirro family...
Dive expert weighs in on recovery plan for seaplane in Mutiny Bay
Seattle, WA. – The NTSB and Navy have announced a recovery plan for the seaplane that crashed in Mutiny Bay in early September. Ten people were killed in the crash and only one body has been recovered. KIRO 7 spoke with Doug Bishop, the lead diver for Adventures with...
Evacuation levels updated as Bolt Creek Fire movement slows
With movement of the Bolt Creek Fire slowing over the past 48 hours, the King County Sheriff’s Office announced evacuation level changes for several areas of King and Snohomish counties on Saturday afternoon. As of 2 p.m., Baring, Grotto and the area along Highway 2 east to the Money...
Business owner wants compensation after repeated delays in Tacoma’s light rail extension project
TACOMA, Wash. — Salamone’s Pizza has been serving New York Style pizza in Tacoma since 2018. When Steven Salamone first opened up the shop on North Tacoma Avenue, his goal was simple. “I don’t do much but make the very best pizza I can,” Salamone said.
Seattle Humane is 125 years old
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Seattle was a very different place in 1897. The Klondike Gold Rush reached Seattle and the area was booming. Believe it or not, that’s the same time Seattle Humane was founded. This week, the nonprofit is celebrating 125 years of saving lives and completing families.
Couple's train trip to Seattle derailed by potential worker strike
SEATTLE — There’s something nostalgic about traveling by train. “I’d been posting on Twitter for a while - X amount of days until we take the train cross country,” said Brent Parker. Parker and his girlfriend Quinn are experienced rail riders. They decided to take an...
Rescuers called to car submerged in Lake Washington
SEATTLE — Dive teams with the Seattle Fire Department were called to Lake Washington for a car that was submerged in the water on Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded before 3 p.m. to the 7400 block of Sandpoint Way Northeast near Magnuson Park. Rescuers searched the car that was under...
Ms. Helen’s Soul Bistro joins Midtown Square development for spring 2023 opening
In 1970, Helen Coleman opened a diner in the Central District, at E Union and 23rd. While the most recent brick and mortar location, Ms. Helen’s Soul Food, was destroyed by the Nisqually earthquake in 2001, Coleman’s legacy continues. Ms. Helen’s Soul Bistro will open at the Midtown...
