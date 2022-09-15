ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KING 5

West Seattle Bridge reopens after 2.5 years

SEATTLE — To much anticipation, the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) reopened the West Seattle Bridge Saturday night marking an end to its 2 1/2 year closure. The West Seattle Bridge was expected to open Sunday after it passed its final safety test on Thursday, but SDOT announced that the bridge was finally open just before 9:15 p.m. Saturday.
SEATTLE, WA
rentonreporter.com

Another Herculean effort is needed to turn Seattle around | Brunell

Over the years, Seattle leaders faced “Herculean” challenges — yet found the will, resources and determination to come together and tackle them. Today’s conundrum is to overcome the city’s growing wave of crime and illicit drug trafficking. Seattle Times columnist Danny Westneat summarized the predicament...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Seattle, WA
Entertainment
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Entertainment
KING-5

Pho, 40 self-serve taps and seafood featured at new SoDo restaurant

SEATTLE — The first thing you notice in Vinason Pho Kitchen, a new casual Vietnamese restaurant in the Seattle's Stadium District, is the self-serve beer wall with 40 taps. Those over 21 can serve themselves from the taps, which sell beer, White Claw, wine and kombucha by the ounce.
SEATTLE, WA
foodgressing.com

Fairmont Olympic Hotel Restaurant: The George Seattle [Review]

The George is the new signature restaurant at the Fairmont Olympic Seattle Hotel. The restaurant was part of the $25 million restoration plan that the hotel underwent beginning January 2020 which included elevating the main lobby, a new signature restaurant, improved event spaces, a trendy main bar; a hidden bar-behind-a-bookcase and more.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Time to celebrate a new spot for Black culture in the Central District

On a sunny and breezy afternoon, the intersection of 23rd Avenue and East Union Street had a warmth to it — maybe not in temperature, but in spirit. Arté Noir, a nonprofit focused on uplifting Black arts and culture, had a grand opening Saturday for its brick and mortar location in the Central District. It's a new corner property that’s part art gallery, part retail space and, someday soon, part recording studio. Dozens gathered to shop, view art and celebrate an addition to Black culture to the Central District and the woman who started it all, founder Vivian Phillips.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
auburn-reporter.com

Car bomb at a funeral, van fire at a church | King County Local Dive

In this week’s episode: Leaders from Christ’s Church in Federal Way said an unknown arsonist torched one of their shuttle vans in yet another act of vandalism at the church; early data suggests the Restorative Community Pathways program can reduce recidivism among juveniles in King County compared to traditional prosecution; and Auburn police are looking for the suspect in a car bombing that took place during a funeral.
KING COUNTY, WA
sunset.com

This Bucket List Train Ride Is Back – Here’s What to See en Route

One of the West’s most spectacular train routes, known as the Amtrak Cascades, which runs from Seattle up to Vancouver, was sadly suspended during the pandemic due to border-crossing restrictions. But, much to travelers’ delight it will reopen service on Sept. 26, with the caveat that the impending Amtrak strike doesn’t linger and hinder service, of course. The first train to Vancouver will depart Seattle at 7:45 a.m., stopping at five cities along the way, and arrive in Vancouver at 11:45 a.m.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Mobile Park#Sculptor#Seattle Police#The Arboretum Foundation
rentonreporter.com

Soggy Bottom Farm offers beef, pork and a walking trail

Tucked into the green forests between Renton, Maple Valley and Covington is Soggy Bottom Farm, a 34-acre piece of property filled with gardens, fruit groves, animals, an old red barn and a hand-built sauna. It’s a beautiful, serene piece of land and it has been home to the Mirro family...
KING COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
News Break
Politics
KING 5

Seattle Humane is 125 years old

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Seattle was a very different place in 1897. The Klondike Gold Rush reached Seattle and the area was booming. Believe it or not, that’s the same time Seattle Humane was founded. This week, the nonprofit is celebrating 125 years of saving lives and completing families.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Rescuers called to car submerged in Lake Washington

SEATTLE — Dive teams with the Seattle Fire Department were called to Lake Washington for a car that was submerged in the water on Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded before 3 p.m. to the 7400 block of Sandpoint Way Northeast near Magnuson Park. Rescuers searched the car that was under...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy