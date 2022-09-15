BBC suspends live footage of Westminster Hall after royal guard collapses next to Queen’s coffin

The BBC suspended live streaming of the Queen’s lying in state after one of the royal guards watching over her coffin at Westminster Hall fainted.

Footage from the live broadcast shows that the incident took place around 1am on Thursday morning.

The guard was standing at the foot of the late monarch’s casket when he suddenly fell to the floor with a clattering sound.

The black-clad guard was holding a ceremonial staff as he collapsed.

With the former monarch lying in state at Westminster Hall for the public to pay their respects, soldiers in ceremonial uniform are maintaining a constant, 24-hour vigil.

The soldiers are required to remain completely still at the four corners of the catafalque.

The guards, taken from units including the Sovereign’s Bodyguard, the Household Division and the Yeoman Warders of the Tower of London, rotate around the coffin every 20 minutes, while the total shift for each guard stretches to six hours in length.

Several nearby officials could be seen rushing to his aid as the BBC’s live stream of the lying-in-state on Youtube was quickly suspended, for a brief period instead showing an exterior of the building.

(BBC)

It is not known yet whether the guard suffered any injuries, reported The Telegraph.

The incident also drew concern on social media from those who were watching in the small hours.

The Queen’s coffin reached Westminster Hall on Wednesday after King Charles III and the rest of the former monarch’s family marched behind as it was transported from Buckingham Palace in a procession.

The procession was watched by tens of thousands as the coffin moved through the heart of the capital.

The former monarch’s lying-in-state period will continue till her state funeral on Monday.

Later on Thursday a rehearsal is due to take place for the state funeral procession.