On Thursday evening, the University of Colorado Boulder Student Government Legislative Council heard arguments for a resolution supporting the annexation of CU South. CU South is a 308-acre property south of U.S. Route 36 and Table Mesa that the university has owned since 1996. On Sept. 21, 2021, the city of Boulder annexed the land. The agreement outlined the type of development and flood mitigation that the university should perform, purportedly based on the needs of CU Boulder and the Boulder community.

BOULDER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO