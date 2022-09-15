Read full article on original website
Related
Timeline of Queen Elizabeth II's death
Here is a timeline of Queen Elizabeth II's death, including her final days and the aftermath of her passing aged 96, after more than 70 years on the throne. - September 7 - Her final public statement, as queen of Canada, is a message of condolence for victims of a fatal stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan.
Britain and the world say farewell to Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II is laid to rest on Monday, after a grand state funeral attended by leaders from around the world, and a historic last ceremonial journey through the packed streets of London. On Monday, more than 2,000 people, including heads of state from US President Joe Biden to Japan's reclusive Emperor Naruhito, will pack Westminster Abbey, the imposing location for royal coronations, marriages and funerals for more than 1,000 years.
U.K.・
Here's How Prince George, Princess Charlotte Will Honor Queen Elizabeth At Funeral
Prince William and Kate Middleton's two eldest children will play a special role in their great-grandmother's funeral on Monday.
Comments / 0