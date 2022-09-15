A 22-year-old in Colorado armed with a knife called 911 for help. Prosecutors are now reviewing his fatal shooting by police

Read full article on original website
Three people are dead after a mid-air plane collision in Colorado
At least three people died after two planes collided midair Saturday in Boulder County, Colorado, officials say. A single-engine Cessna 172 and another aircraft "collided and crashed" near Vance Brand Airport in Longmon just before 9 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration reported. Longmont is located about a half hour from Boulder.
The search for a missing woman in Wyoming partly revolves around a mysterious 55-gallon drum
The console of Stacy Koester's black Audi is stashed with items not found in most cars: Blue latex gloves. Allergy medicine. Bandages. Small utility knives. But she's not a physician making house calls. She's part of a team of women in Gillette, Wyoming, who are devoting much of their time looking for clues in the case of a missing woman they have never met.
Georgia Has to Bring Their Own Air Conditioning to South Carolina
Home field advantages in the Southeastern conference start with the raucous home crowds. No matter the place you travel too, it's ear-splitting loud. Though the noise, that's just the surface level of what takes place in some of these stadiums and atmospheres down South.
