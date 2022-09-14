Read full article on original website
Related
AZFamily
High number of heat-related deaths in Arizona happening in mobile homes
Widow heartbroken over husband who died while hiking near Cave Creek. A doctor died while hiking in the blistering heat near Cave Creek and his widow is devastated and has to raise their child alone. Homeless most at-risk as Maricopa County sees increase in heat-related deaths. Updated: Sep. 6, 2022...
kjzz.org
Hot Town: How people survived in Arizona before air conditioning
Despite all the attributes of being the country’s fifth largest metropolis, what Phoenix is really known for is the heat. The Show series Hot Town explores the Valley's hotness in all its forms. Air conditioning is an expensive proposition and is certainly uncomfortably pricey for many Arizonans, but try...
KTAR.com
I-17 closure in north Phoenix, I-10 closure in East Valley among weekend restrictions
PHOENIX — Closures scattered across four metro Phoenix freeways will slow down drivers this weekend, according to state transportation officials. In north Phoenix, northbound Interstate 17 will be closed from Thunderbird Road to Yorkshire Drive from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project. The...
foxwilmington.com
2 Arizona Tourists and Their Driver Die After Jeep Falls Off Cliff in Colorado
Two nurses and their tour guide driver were killed after their Jeep plunged over a cliff along Camp Bird Road in the Colorado mountains. Arizona tourists Diana Robles, Ofelia Figueroa-Perez and their driver, Don Fehd, were all killed when their 2022 Jeep plunged 100 feet off a cliff. The 28-year-old and her aunt were both dedicated nurses from Yuma. Before the crash, Robles took a picture of the iconic Imogene Pass.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
townandtourist.com
15 BEST Lazy Rivers in Arizona (Relax And Float Down Stream!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Although laziness frequently has a bad name, sometimes it’s the best way to escape the Arizona summer heat. Arizona lacks an oceanfront position and the beaches that go along with it. Therefore, inhabitants and visitors must rely on hotels with cool pools and entertaining water parks.
citysuntimes.com
I-17 pavement project in north Phoenix area starts this weekend, Sept. 16-19
A project to improve the riding surface along both directions of Interstate 17 between Dunlap Avenue and Deer Valley Road in north Phoenix will start with a northbound freeway closure this weekend, Sept. 16-19, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT). Northbound I-17 will be closed between Thunderbird Road...
AZFamily
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing two Arizona stores
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) -- Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing more than 50 stores around the country this year, including two in Arizona. An updated list shows that a store near Carefree Highway and I-17 in north Phoenix and another store off Calle Santa Cruz in Tucson are shutting their doors. An exact date for the closures has not been released.
azbigmedia.com
5 common summer plumbing issues in Arizona
The summer weather can cause many issues when it comes to your home’s plumbing system. More people being at home, monsoon rains and extreme heat are all factors that go into problems occurring with your home’s plumbing. Throughout my years in the Valley with SAK Electric Plumbing Inc I have seen these summer plumbing issues arise quite often. Here are five of the most common plumbing problems Arizona homeowners experience during the summer months.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Is The Highest Point In Arizona
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the highest points in each state.
AZFamily
Agricultural experts hold meeting in Tempe to discuss historic drought, discuss water cuts
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Following the recent announcement of water cuts from the Colorado River for southwestern states, many questions are left unanswered on how exactly this will impact our daily lives. Drought experts met on Friday for the annual Agribusiness & Water Council of Arizona. The meeting comes...
KGUN 9
French bulldog thief arrested in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety helped rescue a stolen French bulldog named Bruno. Troopers say on September 07, 2022, they pulled over a car on Interstate 10 in San Simon, Arizona. Bruno was found inside the car and taken into trooper's custody. The driver...
Bed Bath & Beyond Reveals List Of Store Closures: See The Arizona Locations
Here's the initial list of Bed Bath & Beyond stores closing in Arizona.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AZFamily
Major Valley freeway closures this weekend: here's what you need to know
Neighbors concerned about lack of information from deputies after break-in near Litchfield Park. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said that three men forced their way into a home and shot a woman early Thursday morning. Woman accused of human smuggling leads Pinal County deputies on chase with 2 kids...
AZFamily
'Mario the Maker Magician' visits Good Morning Arizona
Arthur works for the Arizona Department of Veterans Services as a Veterans’ Benefits Counselor at the American Legion. Only 150 days until Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. New billboards are going up around the Valley to raise awareness for the big game.
momcollective.com
Head to the farm to pick your own produce {fun, family adventures await}
Fall wont officially be her in the valley for another month-ish, so we can’t think of a better way to get out of the heat then head to a farm and pick some fresh fruit & veggies. One of our favorite Fall traditions is visiting pumpkin patches located all...
fox10phoenix.com
Alleged DUI crash on I-10 in east Phoenix injures 4, including Arizona trooper
PHOENIX - A woman has been detained on suspicion of driving under the influence after she reportedly caused a crash on Interstate 10 at 40th Street that left four people injured, including two kids and an Arizona state trooper. The eastbound lanes of the freeway had been shut down at...
AZFamily
Kick off fall 2022 restaurant week with GMAZ and Barrio Queen
Tucson girl who went viral for her rendition of Selena songs performs on GMAZ. Maria Paula Mazon, 10, has garnered millions of views and more than 80,000 followers on social media. She joined us to talk about her rise to digital fame. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. She is chalking...
fox10phoenix.com
Woman leads Arizona deputies on high speed I-10 chase with 2 babies, 2 migrants in car
PHOENIX - A 19-year-old woman is in custody after reportedly leading Arizona authorities on a high-speed pursuit through the Phoenix metropolitan area - and deputies say she had her babies and a pair of undocumented immigrants in the car. The incident began after a Pinal County sheriff's deputy tried to...
KTAR.com
Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Sept. 16-18
PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks continue their homestand, the concert scene heats up and a pair of restaurant weeks hit the town. Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend. Phoenix. Day: Friday. Time: 8 p.m. Venue: Arizona Financial Theatre (400 W. Washington St.) Day:...
Passenger and pilot killed in plane crash in southern Arizona
DATELAND, Ariz. — A plane crash off I-8 near Dateland has left the passenger and pilot of a two-seat aircraft dead, Yuma County Sheriff's Office officials said. The FAA is currently investigating what led up to the crash. The aircraft was identified as a Van's RV-6 two-seater plane. The...
Comments / 0