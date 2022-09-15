ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 8

Freedom to speak
3d ago

2 years behind after okay medical marijuana all because of State Governor Reeves is a piece of crap. he is destroying the possibility of pain relief for a lot of people he's such a jerk he needs to go to jail. this already should have been processed more than a year ago and okayed and be giving out for people who qualify with a medical marijuana okay from their doctor. a lot of people living in pain really need this not just to get high to get relief from their fibromyalgia cancer cases where they're slowly rotting and dying away and other painful situations going on in their lives not for fun and enjoyment is for pain relief

Reply(5)
7
Related
southerntrippers.com

12 Best Resorts in Mississippi For a Getaway

Are you looking for some of the best resorts in Mississippi for a getaway? Look no further! We’ve got you covered with some of the best Mississippi resorts. We promise you won’t be disappointed, and you may even be a little surprised at some of the luxury that is out there in this wonderful rural state!
MISSISSIPPI STATE
visitmississippi.org

The Seasonality of Mississippi Fishing

Mississippi’s outdoors is known for its fantastic fishing spots and the stunning scenery, as well as for its abundance of delicious seafood. This is because the fun never ends with optimal Mississippi fishing conditions year-round. Great for family trips, quick getaways, or solo excursions, fishing opportunities are plentiful within the state. And many fishing locations accommodate a variety of skill levels. Whether you’re a beginner looking to try out the sport or an expert angler, Visit Mississippi can help you plan your next trip to Mississippi.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Canton, MS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Local
Mississippi Health
Canton, MS
Health
Canton, MS
Government
WJTV 12

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Mississippi

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until […]
Picayune Item

Deer hunters needed in the ongoing CWD battle

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Deer hunters are urgently needed to participate in the battle to limit the spread of chronic wasting disease among the state’s prized white-tailed deer population. Chronic wasting disease, or CWD, is a 100% fatal, transmissible, neurogenerative disease. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend...
WJTV 12

Mississippi Lottery makes August 2022 transfer to state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) completed its August 2022 transfer to the state for $8,533,290.22. The total for the first two months of FY23 to $20,367,589.00. In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Daily Beast

Mississippi Guv Insults Water-Starved City of Jackson

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves took a swing Friday at the capital city of Jackson—where he lives and which went weeks without clean water. Addressing a crowd in Hattiesburg, the Republican said it was “as always, a great day to not be in Jackson.” The snide remark came as Reeves and city officials point fingers over who is to blame for the water crisis that left that predominately Black community hunting for clean water to drink, cook with, and bathe in for seven weeks. A boil-water notice was lifted on Thursday.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Marijuana Plants#Marijuana Dispensaries#State Of Mississippi
Neshoba Democrat

Company to create 60 direct jobs in Neshoba County

Two companies that make equipment to support the lumber industry are investing $8.14 million to open a facility here and will create 60 new jobs, officials announced Friday morning. The companies are The New York Blower Company, an industrial fan manufacturer, and Kiln Drying Solutions & Components, a company specializing...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

$358,000 Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Hit

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – One Mississippi Lottery player hit it big when they matched all five numbers from the Thursday, Sept. 15, Mississippi Match 5 drawing, which boasted a jackpot of $358,000. The numbers drawn were 7-20-26-27-35, and the winning ticket was purchased from Pomp and Bees on...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
WJTV 12

Mississippi Match 5 player wins $358,000

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – A Mississippi Lottery player won $358,000 when they matched all five numbers from the Thursday, September 15 Mississippi Match 5 drawing. The numbers drawn were 7-20-26-27-35. The winning ticket was purchased from Pomp and Bees on Highway 11 South in Poplarville. The jackpot for the Saturday, September 17 Mississippi Match 5 […]
CBS 42

Two arrested for burglaries in Mississippi, Louisiana

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a man and a woman in connection to burglaries that happened in Meridian, Mississippi, and Louisiana. Deputies said they were contacted by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office on September 12 concerning two individuals from Pike County suspected of burglary in their parish. Investigators said they […]
MERIDIAN, MS
WAPT

'A great day to not be in Jackson,' governor says during Hattiesburg event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves lives in the governor's mansion in Jackson, but it appears that he doesn't consider the city "home sweet home." "I've got to tell you; it is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson," Reeves said Friday. "I feel like I should take off my emergency manager director hat and leave it in the car and take off my public works director hat and leave it in the car."
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLOX

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 before MS 67 N EX 46C

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - An AMR response to a serious wreck on I-10 just east of I-110 left all eastbound lanes blocked. As of 10:33 p.m., two lanes are blocked. Delays and congestion are expected to last at least 30 more minutes. Motorists are advised to find alternate routes if possible.
D'IBERVILLE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy