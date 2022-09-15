Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
100th Anniversary of the Teapot Dome in Zillah
ZILLAH, Wash.- The City of Zillah holds a ceremony honoring the 100-year anniversary of The Tea Pot Scandal. Mayor Scott Carmack speaks about the history behind the Teapot Done. The event, open to the public, is part of the No Rhyme or Reason Country Market event in Zillah. Over 100...
nbcrightnow.com
Fundraiser for playground upgrades in memory of beloved Yakima librarian who died of cancer last week
Fundraiser for playground upgrades in memory of beloved Yakima librarian who died of cancer last week. Chris Reid's family, friends and now the community's trying to keep her memory alive with some playground additions she's always wanted. Her family's fundraising for a canopy for shade, benches and new playground equipment for students.
nbcrightnow.com
Motorcycle vs car crash on Oregon Ave and W Lincoln Ave
YAKIMA, Wash.- A car crash on W Lincoln Ave is closed in both directions and Oregon Ave eastbound is closed at Clark Ave for a motorcycle vs car crash. Y-P-D tells us the driver of the motorcycle, a 38-year-old male, was transported to Harbor View Medical Center with minor injuries.
nbcrightnow.com
Car crash on 1st and Nob Hill in Yakima causing road closures
YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: September 15, 2022 6:56. The roads are clear and back open. September 15, 2022 6:00 p.m. Yakima Police are investigating a car crash on 1st St. and Nob Hill in causing the roads to close. Officers are responding to the crash and investigating. This is a developing...
nbcrightnow.com
One dead after shooting in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- On Thursday night, September, 15, the Yakima Police Department responded to reports of a fight outside a bar on the 1100 block of S. 3rd Street. Officers arrived to find a 26 year old victim with a gunshot wound. The victim later died of their injuries. YPD quickly...
nbcrightnow.com
Two people transported to nearby hospitals after a crash in Sunnyside
SUNNYSIDE, Wash.- A two car crash sends one person to a hospital in Sunnyside and another to Kadlec Regional Medical Center via life flight. Sgt. Wes Rasmussen with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office tells us a 20-year-old woman driving with a 4-year-old who is said to be transported as well, but is not hurt.
nbcrightnow.com
Police need help finding a missing 11-year-old in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: September 16, 2022 5:00 p.m. Jonathan has been found and is home safe. Yakima Police would like to thank everyone who helped look for him. September 16, 2022 2:50 p.m. Yakima police are looking for Jonathan Robertson an 11-year-old last seen in the area of Wilson Middle...
nbcrightnow.com
Cougar sightings continue, WDFW says no cougar found
YAKIMA, Wash. - Over the last two weeks, cougar sightings have continued to be reported in the Yakima area. Since the original cougar sighting reported on September 5 at Randall Park, more reports have been made in the same location and in Terrace Heights. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said during the investigations into the reports, no cougar was found.
nbcrightnow.com
A Toppenish School District administrator is suing the district and superintendent for state law violations
TOPPENISH, WA - A Toppenish School District school administrator filed a complaint with the Yakima County Clerk's office and is now suing the Toppenish school district and John Cerna Sr. for allegedly violating multiple state laws. I had a person who would like to remain anonymous send me the recent...
nbcrightnow.com
YPD, Homeland Security seize weapons cache
YAKIMA, Wash.- On September, 9, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Yakima, the Burea of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), and the Yakima Police Department served two federal search warrants. According to a Yakima Police Department news release the warrants were related to an ongoing investigation into a cartel. At one...
