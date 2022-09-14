Public Works hosted a job fair this week. Here’s what happened and where they will be recruiting next

Read full article on original website
Related
Sacramento Observer
Sacramento County Hiring Event for Behavioral Health Services Sept. 15 and 16
Sacramento County’s Division of Behavioral Health Services is hosting an in-person hiring and career fair on September 15 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., and September 16 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 9310 Tech Center Drive, Sacramento, CA 95826. Sacramento County Division of Behavioral Health...
sacramentocityexpress.com
City’s new Outreach and Engagement Center played key role in responding to record-breaking heat
The City of Sacramento’s new Outreach and Engagement Center on Auburn Boulevard played a key role in responding to the record-breaking heat wave that enveloped California in early September. “We activated the center as a place to find respite from the heat starting Sept. 1,” said Nick Golling, director...
sacramentocityexpress.com
City program offering free kitchen pails for organics recycling extended through Oct. 14
Due to high demand, the City of Sacramento has extended its free kitchen pail giveaway through Oct. 14. The pails can be used to collect food scraps. They are designed to encourage participation in the new state-mandated organics recycling program, which launched this summer and is intended to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in landfills.
Upgrades to Main Jail under consideration by county officials as part of civil rights lawsuit
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Conditions in the Sacramento County Main Jail are not getting any better, and the County Board of Supervisors is hoping an expansion can take care of that problem. But not many people are on board with that idea. With how overcrowded it is in the jail, the board of supervisors […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield Channel
Newsom signs new climate legislation into law, says it will create four million new jobs in CA
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — Governor Gavin Newsom signed sweeping new climate legislation into law in Sacramento on Friday. The $54 billion dollar package aims to make California carbon-neutral by 2045. Newsom said California has already taken big steps to reduce its environmental footprint compared to other states. “Here we...
granitebaytoday.org
Open space next to Granite Bay High School destroyed
The week before school started, a bulldozer went through and destroyed the open space next to Granite Bay High School, previously home to a pond, plants and a variety of animals. The space is adjacent to the staff parking lot, which is why Bernadette Cranmer, head of the IB program...
sacramentocityexpress.com
Sacramento Fire Department offers free ‘Fire Camp’ for girls Oct. 8-9
The Sacramento Fire Department will host its third annual Sacramento Area Girls Fire Camp on Oct. 8-9. Designed for teens grades 9 through 12, the two-day event at the Sacramento Fire Academy in McClellan Park is led by professional women firefighters and is free to attend. Campers will be introduced...
spmetrowire.com
NEW: Stockton fire chief steps down
Stockton's fire/EMS chief has resigned from his position. Chief Randy Shirek's resignation was effective on Sept. 15, accordin...
IN THIS ARTICLE
goldcountrymedia.com
Rocklin PD expands license plate cameras across the city
Drivers in stolen cars soon won't get very far into Rocklin, as Rocklin City Council this week expanded automatic license plate cameras across the city. Rocklin Police Department currently uses five automated license plate readers. Police will add another 32 cameras to cover all entrances and exits of the city, Rocklin Police Chief Rustin Banks said during the regular City Council meeting Tuesday.
KCRA.com
High-wage semiconductor campus coming to Sacramento region
Hundreds of high-wage jobs could be coming to Rancho Cordova in a move that's being billed as the largest high-wage jobs project in the Sacramento region's history. Solidigm, a U.S.-based subsidiary of global semiconductor company SK hynix, Inc., announced it has selected this city for its global research and development campus.
Where are the worst parking lots in Sacramento? Here is what residents had to say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Arriving at your destination in Sacramento could be tough, as it might be a struggle to find parking in some areas. In a Facebook post, FOX40 News asked Sacramentans where they think is the worst parking lot in the city and here is what they said. Trader Joe’s on Folsom Boulevard […]
vallejosun.com
Former Solano law enforcement officers seek to expand political power in November
VACAVILLE – Two former law enforcement officers are running for powerful political positions in Solano County this November. If they win, it will be a substantial expansion of the governing power of current and former law enforcement officers, some with an oversight role over their former departments. In Vacaville,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sacramentocityexpress.com
This new historic landmark celebrates the City’s original ‘Waterworks’
The American Society of Civil Engineers on Sept. 17 will hold an event that recognizes the current Sacramento History Museum building — one with a long history in drinking water — as a historical landmark. The building was constructed in 1854 and was the original Sacramento City Hall...
spectrumnews1.com
New ban on camping along the American River Parkway set to displace thousands of homeless residents
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For most of us during this hot summer, if we’re thirsty, we simply turn on a tap. For people experiencing homelessness like Dominic, water isn’t simple. It, like so many other seemingly simple tasks, is a huge issue. “One of the hardest things we...
gettingaroundsac.blog
Sac kill those sharrows on H St
The block of H Street between 7th Street and 8th Street in downtown Sacramento has shadows instead of a bike lane. There is a bike lane in the preceding block, and in the block past, but not this block. Why? Because on-street parking has been preserved on this block in preference to bicycle facilities. The right lane lane is marked with a sharrow. Not a properly placed sharrow, but one in the door zone of the parking lane. When shadows are used, they should be placed in the center of the travel lane. But rare is the situation in which they should be used at all. Research indicates that sharrows are less safe than no markings are all, less safe than marked bike lanes.
This Northern California city is among the sunniest on the planet
According to several analyses of historical weather data, Sacramento is among the cities that receive the most hours of sunlight, particularly during the summer months.
Back to the Boulevard | Highlighting some of the local businesses that call Franklin Boulevard home
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Taking place Sunday, the second annual Back to the Boulevard hosted by the Franklin Boulevard Business District will be taking over Franklin Boulevard between 12th Avenue and Fruitridge Road. Below are quotes from businesses that will be at the event and who call Franklin Boulevard home.
‘916 Day’ officially declared in Sacramento. Here’s how you can celebrate the Capital City
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Area codes hold significant meaning for residents in their respective cities and people in Sacramento are no different. Sacramento’s 916 area code holds more meaning now that city officials declared Sept. 16 as “916 Day.” The Sacramento City Council voted Tuesday to make it official, a day on which residents are […]
sacpd.org
Sacramento Police Department Holding DUI Checkpoint September 16th - Florin Road and 24th Street
The Sacramento Police Department will hold a DUI Checkpoint on September 16th in the area of Florin Road and 24th Street between 7:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m. Checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired.
10 weekend events in Northern California | Sept. 17-18
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If a chicken festival, a local creative market, or a jazz and R&B festival sounds fun to you, then it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The weekend weather has cooled down just a bit, with temperatures in the mid-90s...
Comments / 0