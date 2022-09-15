Read full article on original website
Washington Judge Suffers Heart Attack after Convicted Axe Murderer Places Hex
When someone brings up serial killers in Washington most people think of Ted Bundy or the Green River Killer, Gary Leon Ridgeway, not Jake Bird. Jake Bird’s story is wildly gruesome and eerie because not only is he responsible for hacking a mother and daughter to death with an axe in Tacoma, Washington in 1947 during a burglary gone bad, but he is also suspected of killing over 46 other people throughout the United States making him one the worst serial killers ever.
