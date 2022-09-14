ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City’s municipal staffing problems are real

Municipal staffing shortages are leading to disruptions in connecting incarcerated New Yorkers to health care, producing and maintaining affordable housing, and even collecting property taxes, according to a new report from City Hall. New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ administration released its first Mayor’s Management Report on Friday afternoon, covering...
shorefrontnews.com

All Police Unions Publicly Condemn Max Rose For Claiming To Be Pro-Cop

Former Congressman Max Rose who lost two years ago to the current incumbent Nicole Malliotakis got himself in a hot mess by claiming to be pro-cop just weeks prior to the November 8 election. All the major New York police unions condemned Rose’s assertion and declared that he is against law enforcement. Rose, a Democrat, is trying to win back his Congressional seat by running against Malliotakis, a Republican. The district includes all of Staten Island and large parts of southern Brooklyn. We reached out to the Malliotakis campaign and two high ranking persons on her team adamantly denied having anything to do with the anti-Rose tweet storm, confidently stating that this was done by the police unions themselves without any involvement from anyone close to Malliotakis.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Zeldin defends ad that highlights crime, features California clip

The Republican candidate for governor, Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin, is defending a campaign ad which addresses violence on the streets of New York, but includes a clip from California. “You are looking at actual violent crimes caught on camera in Kathy Hochul’s New York. And it’s getting much worse,”...
Washington Square News

New state gun legislation isn’t enough, students say

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s new gun control legislation package, which went into effect this month, includes a law which prohibits the concealed carry of firearms in certain “sensitive” locations, such as educational institutions, places of worship and public transportation. The new legislation will not impact NYU’s Washington Square or Brooklyn campuses, but students are concerned about its efficacy.
Queens Post

Holden Endorses Lee Zeldin for Governor Out of Concern for Public Safety

Council member Bob Holden joined several Democrats on the steps of City Hall Monday to endorse the Republican candidate for governor–Lee Zeldin. Holden, a moderate Democrat who represents District 30 in Queens, cited public safety as the main reason for the endorsement, saying that Zeldin was the candidate most likely to tackle crime. Holden was one of several Democrats at City Hall to reject Gov. Kathy Hochul, their party’s incumbent.
cityandstateny.com

Hochul leads Zeldin 52% to 39%, according to Data for Progress poll

Gov. Kathy Hochul is up 13 percentage points on Rep. Lee Zeldin in a new Data for Progress poll of the New York gubernatorial race. Some 52% of likely voters say they’ll vote for the Democratic incumbent Hochul, while 39% say they’ll vote for the Republican challenger, Zeldin. Another 9% say they’re not sure.
CBS New York

Dozens of men illegally denied beds at NYC intake facility

NEW YORK -- The Legal Aid Society and Coalition for the Homeless are vowing to sue New York City for breaking the law after at least five dozen people were denied beds a homeless intake facility.As CBS2's Alecia Reid reports, everyone has a right to guaranteed shelter in New York City, but the Department of Homeless Services failed to meet its obligation Monday night as at least 60 men were denied beds at a Manhattan intake facility. The Department of Homeless Services held a closed meeting Tuesday to discuss why that happened.The Legal Aid Society says the DHS told...
queenseagle.com

Mayor picks QueensWay over new subway for abandoned rail line in Queens – for now

Should a rotting rail line snaking through Central and South Queens be resurrected as a park or a new subway line? Queens has its answer – for now. After years of advocacy from two, somewhat competing groups, a long-ignored, 3.5 mile stretch of abandoned rail that cuts through Central and South Queens will be turned into a linear park, Mayor Eric Adams announced Friday afternoon.
NY1

Hochul approves student debt relief measure

A measure meant to expand a student debt relief program meant to benefit public service workers to include more teachers and faculty was signed into law on Thursday by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The new law is also aimed at simplying the process for certifying employment through the U.S. Department of...
Gothamist

Amazon stops selling items that obstruct license plates to NY buyers

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber and MTA Bridges and Tunnels President Daniel DeCrescenzo join partner law enforcement agencies at the Bronx-Whitestone Bridge on Friday, May 20th, 2022 to announce increased enforcement against obscured and fraudulent license plates. Before such an item can be added to a customer’s online shopping cart, there is an automatic notice alerting buyers that it cannot be shipped to New York locations. [ more › ]
