cityandstateny.com
New York City’s municipal staffing problems are real
Municipal staffing shortages are leading to disruptions in connecting incarcerated New Yorkers to health care, producing and maintaining affordable housing, and even collecting property taxes, according to a new report from City Hall. New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ administration released its first Mayor’s Management Report on Friday afternoon, covering...
wabcradio.com
NYC Taking Another Look at Sanctuary City Policy After Migrant Buses
NEW YORK (77WABC) — New York City is taking another look at long-standing procedures that stem from a law requiring the city to shelter undomiciled people — this according to the Mayor’s chief council Brendan McGuire. The comment follows the arrival of more than 11,000 asylum seekers...
cityandstateny.com
NYC deputy mayor paints a dire picture of city’s labor market in keynote speech
A top leader in New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ administration, Deputy Mayor for Strategic Initiatives Sheena Wright, painted a dire picture of the city’s labor market Thursday, making the case that the new leadership in City Hall is starting in a difficult position. “The unemployment rate in...
shorefrontnews.com
All Police Unions Publicly Condemn Max Rose For Claiming To Be Pro-Cop
Former Congressman Max Rose who lost two years ago to the current incumbent Nicole Malliotakis got himself in a hot mess by claiming to be pro-cop just weeks prior to the November 8 election. All the major New York police unions condemned Rose’s assertion and declared that he is against law enforcement. Rose, a Democrat, is trying to win back his Congressional seat by running against Malliotakis, a Republican. The district includes all of Staten Island and large parts of southern Brooklyn. We reached out to the Malliotakis campaign and two high ranking persons on her team adamantly denied having anything to do with the anti-Rose tweet storm, confidently stating that this was done by the police unions themselves without any involvement from anyone close to Malliotakis.
New York State Wants To Make It Illegal For Police To Hide Their Identities
If a New York Assembly bill passes, police in the state could be fined for covering their badges, to intentionally hide their identities. Assembly Bill A10721 and Senate Bill S3701 would punish officers with a hefty fine. The bill, which is currently in the Assembly Codes Committee, is sponsored by Karines Reyes - Assembly District 87.
Adams wants to 'reassess' NYC's Right to Shelter law 2 days after he potentially violated it
Mayor Eric Adams issued a statement in which he suggested the city should “reassess” its Right to Shelter law on Wednesday — just two days after about 60 men were denied shelter in potential violation of the law.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Zeldin defends ad that highlights crime, features California clip
The Republican candidate for governor, Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin, is defending a campaign ad which addresses violence on the streets of New York, but includes a clip from California. “You are looking at actual violent crimes caught on camera in Kathy Hochul’s New York. And it’s getting much worse,”...
Washington Square News
New state gun legislation isn’t enough, students say
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s new gun control legislation package, which went into effect this month, includes a law which prohibits the concealed carry of firearms in certain “sensitive” locations, such as educational institutions, places of worship and public transportation. The new legislation will not impact NYU’s Washington Square or Brooklyn campuses, but students are concerned about its efficacy.
Holden Endorses Lee Zeldin for Governor Out of Concern for Public Safety
Council member Bob Holden joined several Democrats on the steps of City Hall Monday to endorse the Republican candidate for governor–Lee Zeldin. Holden, a moderate Democrat who represents District 30 in Queens, cited public safety as the main reason for the endorsement, saying that Zeldin was the candidate most likely to tackle crime. Holden was one of several Democrats at City Hall to reject Gov. Kathy Hochul, their party’s incumbent.
cityandstateny.com
Hochul leads Zeldin 52% to 39%, according to Data for Progress poll
Gov. Kathy Hochul is up 13 percentage points on Rep. Lee Zeldin in a new Data for Progress poll of the New York gubernatorial race. Some 52% of likely voters say they’ll vote for the Democratic incumbent Hochul, while 39% say they’ll vote for the Republican challenger, Zeldin. Another 9% say they’re not sure.
Facing ongoing wave of homeless migrants, Adams says NYC should 'reassess' how it handles shelter requests
Mayor Eric Adams speaks during annual Jerusalem Post conference at City Hall. Adams says that the right to shelter ruling needs to be "reassessed." The mayor issued a statement Wednesday saying that the city’s shelter system was “nearing its breaking point.” [ more › ]
Lifelong NY Democrat voices support for Republican Lee Zeldin as crime rages: 'We're under siege here'
Robert Holden, a New York City councilman and lifelong Democrat, has thrown his support behind Republican Lee Zeldin in his bid for governor as the crime crisis remains unmitigated. Holden is part of a coalition of New York Democrats pushing for new state leadership. He argued that crime is out...
Dozens of men illegally denied beds at NYC intake facility
NEW YORK -- The Legal Aid Society and Coalition for the Homeless are vowing to sue New York City for breaking the law after at least five dozen people were denied beds a homeless intake facility.As CBS2's Alecia Reid reports, everyone has a right to guaranteed shelter in New York City, but the Department of Homeless Services failed to meet its obligation Monday night as at least 60 men were denied beds at a Manhattan intake facility. The Department of Homeless Services held a closed meeting Tuesday to discuss why that happened.The Legal Aid Society says the DHS told...
Democratic NYC councilman crosses aisle to back Zeldin in governor's race against Hochul
Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) is enjoying the backing of a Democrat on the New York City Council as he apparently gains ground in his uphill quest for governor.
NY Times report, ACLU reaction to report on Hasidic schools spark fierce debate
The New York affiliate of the ACLU, stoked outrage and debate this week after suggesting that funding for yeshiva schools is taking money away from students of color in public schools, based on an extensive New York Times report. "For years, district leaders in East Ramapo have extracted resources from...
Gov. Murphy touts plan to turn abandoned rail line into state park
Gov. Phil Murphy was in Newark on Thursday touting a new plan to turn an abandoned rail line into New Jersey’s newest state park.
queenseagle.com
Mayor picks QueensWay over new subway for abandoned rail line in Queens – for now
Should a rotting rail line snaking through Central and South Queens be resurrected as a park or a new subway line? Queens has its answer – for now. After years of advocacy from two, somewhat competing groups, a long-ignored, 3.5 mile stretch of abandoned rail that cuts through Central and South Queens will be turned into a linear park, Mayor Eric Adams announced Friday afternoon.
NY1
Hochul approves student debt relief measure
A measure meant to expand a student debt relief program meant to benefit public service workers to include more teachers and faculty was signed into law on Thursday by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The new law is also aimed at simplying the process for certifying employment through the U.S. Department of...
Amazon stops selling items that obstruct license plates to NY buyers
MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber and MTA Bridges and Tunnels President Daniel DeCrescenzo join partner law enforcement agencies at the Bronx-Whitestone Bridge on Friday, May 20th, 2022 to announce increased enforcement against obscured and fraudulent license plates. Before such an item can be added to a customer’s online shopping cart, there is an automatic notice alerting buyers that it cannot be shipped to New York locations. [ more › ]
Outerbridge Tunnel? Port Authority urged to evaluate underwater connection from Staten Island to New Jersey.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- For nearly 100 years, Staten Islanders have driven over the Outerbridge Crossing, but if the borough’s elected officials get their way, residents could be driving under it in the years to come. On Wednesday, a group of Staten Island elected officials, led by Councilman Joe...
