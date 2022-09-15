Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Troopers arrest driver who fled the scene of a deadly two-car crash in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers located and arrested a driver who fled the scene of a deadly crash near the Sprinker Recreation Center on Saturday. According to the WSP, at around 4:00 p.m., troopers responded to a two-car crash on SR-7 at 143rd St. S in Tacoma. When troopers arrived, one of the drivers in the crash was severely injured, and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The other driver was nowhere to be seen.
masonwebtv.com
Grapeview Man Dies in Tacoma Wrong Way, Hit-and-Run
A Grapeview man died at the scene of a wrong way, hit-and-run crash on Highway 16 in Tacoma early Friday morning. The Washington State Patrol says an SUV was westbound in the eastbound lanes of State Route 16 about 12:15 AM. At Sprague Avenue, the SUV struck an eastbound motorcycle and an eastbound sedan. All three lanes of SR-16 were blocked for nearly five hours.
No charges in I-5 crash that killed tow truck operator in Milton
MILTON, Wash. — A state investigation into a crash that killed a tow truck operator in February has found the causing driver was not impaired as originally suspected. Joe Masterson, 49, died after being struck by a semi-truck on Interstate 5 in Milton on Feb. 15. Masterson was in the process of towing a box truck on the freeway shoulder when a semi-truck veered toward him and hit him, according to Washington State Patrol.
q13fox.com
WSP: Motorcyclist killed, others injured in early morning hit-and-run crash in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist, and injured two others early Friday morning. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), troopers responded to a three-car crash on State Route 16 at Sprague Ave. E just before 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, a 51-year-old man was dead, another driver was injured, but the third driver was nowhere to be seen.
Man Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Auburn (Auburn, WA)
According to the Auburn Police, a hit-and-run accident was reported on Thursday night. The officials stated that the crash happened in the 4500 block of Auburn Way North at around 8:40 p.m. Investigators reported that the victim was declared dead at the scene when the suspect’s vehicle struck the man...
Man killed in Sunday morning shooting in Everett
A man is dead after a reported shooting in Everett, according to the Everett Police Department. At about 7:18 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3200 block of Wetmore Avenue in Everett. Witnesses told police that two men and one woman lived inside a home.
masonwebtv.com
Shelton Woman Injured in Lacey Crash
A Shelton woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 5 in Lacey Friday morning. According to the Washington State Patrol, an SUV was in lane three of southbound on I-5 at a “high rate” about 3 AM. At Carpenter Road, the SUV failed to slow for a sedan which was also in lane three. The SUV struck the rear of the sedan.
Evacuation levels updated as Bolt Creek Fire movement slows
With movement of the Bolt Creek Fire slowing over the past 48 hours, the King County Sheriff’s Office announced evacuation level changes for several areas of King and Snohomish counties on Saturday afternoon. As of 2 p.m., Baring, Grotto and the area along Highway 2 east to the Money...
Washington State Patrol seeks help in finding suspect who shot at driver near Spanaway
Washington State Patrol is seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect after a driver was shot at near Spanaway on Wednesday. According to WSP, around 1:45 p.m., an orange Dodge Charger was stopped northbound on State Route 7 turning left onto Cross-Base Highway South. The driver of a...
myeverettnews.com
EPD Investigating After Person Shot At Airport & Evergreen Way In South Everett
Initial Report 11:45 PM: It’s an active event so not a lot of information is available at this early stage, but Everett Police are investigating after a person was shot in the 11800 block of Evergreen Way in south Everett Friday night. Sno911 received calls of a reported shooting...
Suspected thief shot after confrontation with owner of stolen vehicle in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A man suspected of stealing a truck was shot after a confrontation with the owner of the stolen vehicle in Federal Way Thursday night. According to the Federal Way Police Department, officers responded to reports of a stolen vehicle that was found by the owner in the parking lot of the Crossings Shopping Center, located at 34700 Enchanted Parkway South.
Pierce County authorities deny teens’ claim that threats from biker gang led them to kill Orting man
Ever since the first court appearances for Gabriel Davies and Justin Yoon — the two Orting teens accused of killing a man last month — both have insisted that they are victims, too. Davies and Yoon claim that they killed Dan McCaw because they themselves were being threatened...
Drive-By Shooting Leaves 2 Wounded in Renton
Renton, WA: On Saturday, Sept.17 at approximately 9:53 p.m., dispatchers received calls for multiple victims from a drive-by shooting off Burnett Avenue and 35th Street near Kennydale… Read more "Drive-By Shooting Leaves 2 Wounded in Renton"
Chronicle
Records Shed More Light on Thurston County Murder Suspect’s ‘Biker Buddies’ Strong-Arm Claim
Newly released investigative records shed more light on the brutal killing of an Orting-area man last month, including his ties to a motorcycle club that the father of an Olympia teenager charged with the murder claimed was involved in the death. Pierce County sheriff’s detectives connected murder victim Dan McCaw,...
q13fox.com
Owner tracks stolen truck, fires shots while confronting man suspected of stealing it
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Federal Way police are investigating a shooting that was allegedly the result of a driver confronting a person who stole their truck. On Thursday night, police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle that had been located by the owner near the Costco at the Crossings Shopping Center.
Man throwing rocks at cars on SR 900, community fed up
Renton, WA. – Viewers have reached out to KIRO7 about a man walking on State Route 900 in the Renton area who is throwing rocks at vehicles driving by and smashing windshields. They say he could be a danger to the entire community, and there is even a sign posted along the highway that reads “What W-S-P is not telling you: SR900 is not safe. Very Dangerous!”
Everett man who stole gun from Seattle police vehicle during George Floyd protests pleads guilty
A 26-year-old Everett man pleaded guilty Friday to possession of a stolen firearm after stealing a high-powered rifle from a Seattle Police Department vehicle during the George Floyd protests in downtown Seattle on May 30, 2020, U.S. Attorney Nick Brown announced. Surveillance images showed Jacob D. Little taking the gun...
The Crime Blotter: Tacoma Police investigating deadly shooting
Tacoma Police said, on Sept. 15 at 10:25 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1500 block of St. Paul Ave. They found an unresponsive man outside of a vehicle and immediately started life-saving measures. The victim, a 42-year-old male, was transported to the hospital and died of his injuries.
q13fox.com
Docs: Suspect in deadly hit-and-run involving 81-year-old had meth, cocaine in his system at time of crash
SHORELINE, Wash. - A suspect arrested for a Fourth of July hit-and-run that killed an 81-year-old in Shoreline had meth in his system at the time of the crash, according to court documents. 41-year-old Daniel Delgado was arrested by US Marshals on Sept. 14 in Lake Stevens on a warrant...
Man arrested in Bellevue after allegedly assaulting FedEx driver
A man was arrested Friday in Bellevue after allegedly shoplifting from a store and assaulting a FedEx driver, the Bellevue Police Department announced Saturday. According to police, loss prevention agents at a store in the 10100 block of Northeast Eighth Street reported seeing a man with his family shoplifting items.
