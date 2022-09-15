ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Issaquah, WA

q13fox.com

Troopers arrest driver who fled the scene of a deadly two-car crash in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers located and arrested a driver who fled the scene of a deadly crash near the Sprinker Recreation Center on Saturday. According to the WSP, at around 4:00 p.m., troopers responded to a two-car crash on SR-7 at 143rd St. S in Tacoma. When troopers arrived, one of the drivers in the crash was severely injured, and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The other driver was nowhere to be seen.
masonwebtv.com

Grapeview Man Dies in Tacoma Wrong Way, Hit-and-Run

A Grapeview man died at the scene of a wrong way, hit-and-run crash on Highway 16 in Tacoma early Friday morning. The Washington State Patrol says an SUV was westbound in the eastbound lanes of State Route 16 about 12:15 AM. At Sprague Avenue, the SUV struck an eastbound motorcycle and an eastbound sedan. All three lanes of SR-16 were blocked for nearly five hours.
KING 5

No charges in I-5 crash that killed tow truck operator in Milton

MILTON, Wash. — A state investigation into a crash that killed a tow truck operator in February has found the causing driver was not impaired as originally suspected. Joe Masterson, 49, died after being struck by a semi-truck on Interstate 5 in Milton on Feb. 15. Masterson was in the process of towing a box truck on the freeway shoulder when a semi-truck veered toward him and hit him, according to Washington State Patrol.
q13fox.com

WSP: Motorcyclist killed, others injured in early morning hit-and-run crash in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist, and injured two others early Friday morning. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), troopers responded to a three-car crash on State Route 16 at Sprague Ave. E just before 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, a 51-year-old man was dead, another driver was injured, but the third driver was nowhere to be seen.
Accidents
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man killed in Sunday morning shooting in Everett

A man is dead after a reported shooting in Everett, according to the Everett Police Department. At about 7:18 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3200 block of Wetmore Avenue in Everett. Witnesses told police that two men and one woman lived inside a home.
masonwebtv.com

Shelton Woman Injured in Lacey Crash

A Shelton woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 5 in Lacey Friday morning. According to the Washington State Patrol, an SUV was in lane three of southbound on I-5 at a “high rate” about 3 AM. At Carpenter Road, the SUV failed to slow for a sedan which was also in lane three. The SUV struck the rear of the sedan.
KING 5

Suspected thief shot after confrontation with owner of stolen vehicle in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A man suspected of stealing a truck was shot after a confrontation with the owner of the stolen vehicle in Federal Way Thursday night. According to the Federal Way Police Department, officers responded to reports of a stolen vehicle that was found by the owner in the parking lot of the Crossings Shopping Center, located at 34700 Enchanted Parkway South.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man throwing rocks at cars on SR 900, community fed up

Renton, WA. – Viewers have reached out to KIRO7 about a man walking on State Route 900 in the Renton area who is throwing rocks at vehicles driving by and smashing windshields. They say he could be a danger to the entire community, and there is even a sign posted along the highway that reads “What W-S-P is not telling you: SR900 is not safe. Very Dangerous!”
MyNorthwest

The Crime Blotter: Tacoma Police investigating deadly shooting

Tacoma Police said, on Sept. 15 at 10:25 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1500 block of St. Paul Ave. They found an unresponsive man outside of a vehicle and immediately started life-saving measures. The victim, a 42-year-old male, was transported to the hospital and died of his injuries.
