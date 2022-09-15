Read full article on original website
Oregon voters to consider gun control measure
PORTLAND, Oregon — Oregonians will vote in November on a measure that would add additional requirements for someone trying to buy and own a firearm. If Measure 114 passes, it would ban ammunition magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. Before people even try to buy a gun, they would need to acquire a “permit to purchase" issued by law enforcement. Applicants would also need to show photo identification, provide fingerprints, take gun safety training and pass a criminal background check regardless of how long it would take to complete.
Oregonians to vote on gun control measure in November
Oregonians will vote on gun control measure in November elections.
Oregon voters pick new representative for 4th Congressional District in November
In the 2022 General Election, Oregon has three open seats in the House of Representatives, and all three districts do not have an incumbent on the ballot. The longtime congressman from District 4, Democrat Peter DeFazio, is retiring at the end of his current term. Running to replace him: Republican...
Readers respond: Vote for an improved Oregon
I moved back to Oregon in the late 1990s for several reasons -- family, beautiful landscapes, moderate weather, and, I thought, smart, caring leaders. I am truly sick and tired of opening The Oregonian or turning on the local news to see another lead story of incompetence (city of Portland), greedy and self-centered politics (Morrow County and others), out-of-control crime and the suffering of seniors and the homeless.
Oregon governor’s race will dictate the state’s direction on battling climate change
In the last decade, Oregon has sought to position itself as a bulwark against human-caused climate change. Alongside Washington and California, state leaders have passed laws that chart a path to carbon-free power, require cleaner-burning auto fuel and regulate emissions from major polluters. In many ways, the outcome of the...
Oregon couple identified in plane crash near Idaho/Utah border
PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities have identified the pilot and second victim in Thursday’s plane crash in Franklin County, Idaho. PAST COVERAGE | Oregon couple identified as victims in plane crash near Utah-Idaho border. 63-year-old Jerry N. Troland from Vale, Oregon was piloting the plane, and his wife, 68-year-old...
Oregon voter offices flooded with records requests from 2020 election deniers
As Oregon election officials are busy preparing for a November election with pivotal races for Congress and the Legislature, they’ve found themselves buried in a wave of records requests and letters threatening lawsuits. The flurry of paperwork is part of a national campaign by right-wing election deniers to complicate...
Oregon AG launches state abortion laws explainer webpage
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Following the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, the state of Oregon has launched a webpage to explain the state’s abortion laws, announced Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum on Friday. The webpage, found on the Department of Justice website, contains a detailed list...
Poll: Most Oregon voters want Measure 110 to remain
PORTLAND, Ore. — A new poll shows a controversial drug law in Oregon still has strong support statewide. Oregonians overwhelmingly voted 'yes' on Measure 110 in November 2020 to decriminalize the use of small amounts of hard drugs and open up money for addiction treatment. Backers of the ballot measure hailed it as a revolutionary move for the United States. Two years later, those same supporters are pleading for patience while high-profile critics and opponents are already wanting to repeal the law.
Gonzalez picks up major endorsements in city council race
Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez picked up two notable endorsements this week, the union representing Portland firefighters, and the Portland Police Association.
Readers respond: Brown invisible amid homeless crisis
All three gubernatorial candidates are focusing on the homeless and drug problems in the state in their campaigns. (“Oregon’s governor candidates diverge on homelessness, voter-approved drug laws,” Sept. 11) These are major issues which have grown over the past two years. It prompts me to ask why...
Community groups host block party in Hazelwood neighborhood to address gun violence
PORTLAND, Ore. — In several neighborhoods on Portland's east side, summer gun violence is down year to year, but not in Hazelwood. Data from Portland Police shows 43 shootings in Hazelwood between May and August in 2021, and 45 during the same time period in 2022. The recent spike...
Oregon political leaders want to revisit huge data center tax breaks
Some of Oregon’s leading political figures want to revisit the state’s lucrative tax breaks for data centers, seeking to ensure small communities get the most out of their deals with wealthy tech companies. None are suggesting doing away with the incentives altogether, and there’s broad agreement that local...
Oregonians soon to vote on changes around owning firearms in a new ballot this November
Measure 14 would ban magazines that hold more than 10-rounds. It will require criminal background checks, safety training and other steps before people can buy guns.
Former Oregon-based company paid to move migrants from Florida
KOIN 6 News has learned a transportation company with ties to Oregon was paid by Florida to transport migrants and may be connected to those flown to Martha's Vineyard.
Carbon From Electricity in Washington, Oregon and Idaho Rose Between 2016 and 2020
SALEM — While 43 states produced cleaner energy, seven states, including Washington, Oregon and Idaho, emitted more pounds of heat-trapping greenhouse gases per megawatt-hour in 2020 than four years earlier. The “carbon intensity” of electricity generated in Washington state increased 15% in 2020 compared to 2016, by far the...
Southern Oregonians Agree On The Seriousness Of The Homeless Situation, According To A Fresh Study
Three healthcare organizations in Southern Oregon paid for the study to understand how people felt about the homelessness situation. The Moore Information Group polled 400 people in the counties of Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, and Klamath. According to the findings, around 90% of individuals feel homelessness is a severe problem,...
‘It feels like lawlessness’: Portland neighborhood antagonized by man smashing windshields
Steve Magnuson was driving back to his Portland home after a quick trip to the grocery store around 4:45 p.m. Sept. 10. He had “9 Crimes” by Damien Rice playing in the car. The irony hit shortly after. He was driving down Hawthorne taking a right on Southeast...
The Index for November 2022 Election: Find 'Know Your Candidates' interviews
PORTLAND, Ore. — To help you make informed decisions this election year, KATU News is publishing a series of interviews with people who will appear on your ballot. This "Know Your Candidates" page contains interviews and questionnaires from candidates running in November's general election. We interviewed nearly 100 candidates...
Biden administration targets Oregon coast for wind power generation
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Biden administration on Thursday announced plans to develop floating platforms off the Oregon coast that could create wind-generated electricity to power millions of homes. The administration is looking to create enough energy with the floating platform technology that generates up to 15 gigawatts of power,...
