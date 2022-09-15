Read full article on original website
Two Upstate schools named Blue Ribbon Award Winners
Five schools around South Carolina have garnered national honors, two of them from here in the Upstate. Brashier Middle College Charter High School in Simpsonville and Mitchell Road in Elementary in Greenville are those two.
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg District 3 Superintendent announces retirement
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg School District Superintendent Kenny Blackwood announced his retirement for the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Blackwood began as the superintendent for the district in July of 2015. He served as Director of Daniel Morgan Technology Center and Supervisory Principal at both Pacolet Elementary School and Middle School of Pacolet prior to his position as superintendent.
“Meltdown in Dixie” screening in Newberry
NEWBERRY — The Center for Creative Partnerships will coordinate a series of public screenings and discussions of the documentary “Meltdown in Dixie” (2021). This film examines the complexities of race and Southern culture through the story of a battle over display of a Confederate flag in Orangeburg. The first screening took place at the Hanahan Ampitheater in Berkeley on Saturday, June 11, 2022. S.C. Humanities supported the documentary “Meltdown in Dixie” with a major grant and has also supported this film discussion series with a major grant.
WYFF4.com
Greenville Co. Schools and former students remember late band director
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A local band director was remembered Friday after years of service between two Greenville County schools. "There's only one kind of once-in-a-lifetime teacher that comes along in your life that really mentors his students and that was Mr. James Fox," former student Brad Porter said. Gaffney...
WYFF4.com
Lawsuit against Rockstar Cheer in South Carolina names more coaches, says abuse was repeatedly reported
GREER, S.C. — The attorneys who filed the federal lawsuit against Rockstar Cheer in South Carolina have expanded the lawsuit, adding multiple new accusers and naming multiple coaches. This story began on Aug. 22 when Scott Foster, the owner and founder of Rockstar Cheerleading and Dance in Greer, died...
Clemson student found dead at South Carolina convenience store
A Clemson University student was found dead at an Upstate convenience store Monday afternoon.
FOX Carolina
Pit masters prep for Mauldin barbecue festival
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina is often called the birthplace of barbecue. If you want to see for yourself, more than 20 cooks, from all over the Southeast, will be in one place this weekend. The Mauldin barbecue festival starts Friday, Sep. 16 and ends Saturday Sep. 17.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Dabo Swinney emotional when discussing Louisiana Tech's kind gesture toward Bresee family
Dabo Swinney was certainly touched by Louisiana Tech’s kind gestures toward the Bresee family following the passing of Bryan Bresee’s sister, Ella. Ella Bresee, 15, died Thursday of brain cancer, and the Tigers star defensive tackle missed Saturday’s game, as he remained with his family mourning the loss of his sister. Bresee is set to return to Clemson’s team on Sunday, according to Swinney.
Football Friday Night 2022 | Week 5
Check out the scores and highlights from around the CSRA on this fifth week of FFN 2022.
Augusta Free Press
Keys to the Game: Virginia Tech faces Wofford, maybe the worst team in college football
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Wofford has yet to score a point this season, getting shut out 31-0 at Chattanooga and 26-0 by Elon in its home opener in Week 2. The Terriers, picked to finish dead last in the Southern Conference...
Former Clemson QB throws shade at South Carolina
A former Clemson quarterback took to Twitter to throw some shade at South Carolina and their fans Saturday afternoon. Students and fans left Williams-Brice very early as Georgia romped the Gamecocks. Tucker (...)
clemsontigers.com
Top-Ranked Tigers Fall to No. 16 Syracuse
CLEMSON, S.C. – The No. 1 Clemson men’s soccer team suffered its first loss of the season on Friday night against No. 16 Syracuse (6-0-1, 2-0 ACC) by a final score of 2-1. After scoring the game’s first goal, the Tigers (6-1-0, 1-1 ACC), playing without starters Ousmane Sylla, Derek Waleffe, and Hamady Diop conceded twice and were unable to bounce back.
bloomberglaw.com
South Carolina Hospital Loses Bid for Medicare Status Change
Secretary reasonably interpreted hospital distance requirement. HHS properly denied a South Carolina hospital’s application for a classification change that would have increased its Medicare reimbursements, because the hospital didn’t qualify as a “sole community hospital,” a Washington, D.C. federal court said. The Secretary of Health and...
WYFF4.com
Celebrities in town for Euphoria festival in Greenville, South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Euphoria, a food, wine and music festival, in Greenville, South Carolina, kicks off Friday and continues through the weekend. The annual four-day event shines a spotlight on culinary excellence and the charm for which Greenville is known. (Video above: Throwback to 2016 when Weather Channel's Jim...
WXII 12
Clemson freshman found dead at South Carolina gas station, coroner says
The coroner has identified the person found dead at an Upstate gas station as an 18-year-old Clemson student. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers responded to the store on Old Greenville Highway just before 2:30 p.m. Monday to a report of...
Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease detected in Greeville Co.
According to the Clemson University Veterinary Diagnostic Center in Columbia, rabbits from a Greenville County homestead have tested positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease for the first time in South Carolina.
gsabusiness.com
City of Greenville expecting ‘massive ROI’ for Greenville trail project
The Swamp Rabbit Trail extension master plan was launched by the city of Greenville in November 2019, and the City Council adopted the last development strategy for the trail’s 4.5-mile extension last January. The master plan explores land use and connectivity opportunities within a five-minute walk of the planned...
WLTX.com
Friday Night Blitz Week 4
Game of the week and what to expect on week four of high school football. Rivalry tonight is in Lexington.
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.
This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In South Carolina
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best burger restaurants in the country, including this spot in South Carolina.
