Hunters Court Community is fighting to stay in place! Our community is the foundation of our existence. This community started back in the 1950’s and many of our community members have been living here since the creation. Most families have at least five generations within the Hunters Court Community. Children and families will be heavily impacted by the actions of the City of Laurens, and we are doing everything to promote staying power while preserving our history in the process.

LAURENS, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO