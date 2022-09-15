Read full article on original website
gsabizwire.com
Spartanburg Day School Appoints Dave Skeen Next Head of School
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Dave Skeen has been appointed as Spartanburg Day School’s eighth Head of School, effective July 1, 2023. The SDS Board of Trustees announced the appointment Monday. Board of Trustees President Jaime Wall called Skeen a “visionary and gifted leader who also has the heart of...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg District 3 Superintendent announces retirement
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg School District Superintendent Kenny Blackwood announced his retirement for the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Blackwood began as the superintendent for the district in July of 2015. He served as Director of Daniel Morgan Technology Center and Supervisory Principal at both Pacolet Elementary School and Middle School of Pacolet prior to his position as superintendent.
Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System hosts hiring event
Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System will host a hiring event on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.
North Augusta teacher wins Edgefield County Teacher of the Year; teachers and staff recognized
Smiles and plaques were awarded to several Edgefield County school teachers and staff during their districtwide recognition ceremony. Tiffany Burton, a third-grade teacher at Merriwether Elementary School in North Augusta, was awarded the title of 2022 Teacher of the Year for the District. Hunter Wilson, a special education paraprofessional at Strom Thurmond High School was also honored as the 2022 Support Staffer of the Year.
laurenscountyadvertiser.net
Our History is Our Story: The Hunters Court Community
Hunters Court Community is fighting to stay in place! Our community is the foundation of our existence. This community started back in the 1950’s and many of our community members have been living here since the creation. Most families have at least five generations within the Hunters Court Community. Children and families will be heavily impacted by the actions of the City of Laurens, and we are doing everything to promote staying power while preserving our history in the process.
FOX Carolina
Pit masters prep for Mauldin barbecue festival
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina is often called the birthplace of barbecue. If you want to see for yourself, more than 20 cooks, from all over the Southeast, will be in one place this weekend. The Mauldin barbecue festival starts Friday, Sep. 16 and ends Saturday Sep. 17.
WRDW-TV
Food bank getting new refrigerated truck from restaurant company
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thanks to a national restaurant company, Golden Harvest Food Bank will be getting a new refrigerated truck that can transport 12,000 pounds of food at a time. The food bank said it will get its truck at the end this month and plans a grand revealing...
WYFF4.com
Greenville poll workers needed ahead of November election
GREENVILLE, S.C. — With Election Day less than two months away, Upstate county election offices are looking for poll workers. "It's always something that you can do to help out your community and then also help your friends and neighbors get through the process quickly," said Adam Hammons, director of Spartanburg County Voter Registration and Elections.
Crews repair sinkhole at Aiken shopping center
A sinkhole that opened up in the middle of an Aiken shopping center last month is getting repaired. Crews spent Thursday morning moving dirt to fix the sinkhole in the parking lot near the front of American Freight, a furniture store located in Kalmia Plaza shopping center off Richland Avenue.
“Meltdown in Dixie” screening in Newberry
NEWBERRY — The Center for Creative Partnerships will coordinate a series of public screenings and discussions of the documentary “Meltdown in Dixie” (2021). This film examines the complexities of race and Southern culture through the story of a battle over display of a Confederate flag in Orangeburg. The first screening took place at the Hanahan Ampitheater in Berkeley on Saturday, June 11, 2022. S.C. Humanities supported the documentary “Meltdown in Dixie” with a major grant and has also supported this film discussion series with a major grant.
FOX Carolina
As overdose numbers continue to spike, addiction recovery center sees more people seeking help
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Year by year the number of overdoses and deaths in the state have continued to rise since 2019. Now that the dusk is settling from the pandemic, recovery programs say they’re seeing another spike in people needing help. Phoenix Center is a local in-patient...
golaurens.com
Laurens Police Department unveils new uniform shoulder patch
The Laurens Police Department announced on Thursday the unveiling of a new uniform shoulder patch. New Police Chief Keith Grounsell, LPD officers and support staff collaborated over the last few weeks to design a new patch that represents their new brand and their vision for the future. "Our new uniform...
This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In South Carolina
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best burger restaurants in the country, including this spot in South Carolina.
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating shooting in Greenville County
Small business owners like Dave McMeekin are just learning more about a CARES Act provision that provides funds similar to a tax refund. Greer Heritage Museum prepares to open new exhibit on recreation, entertainment. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Greer Heritage Museum's newest addition will feature the community's past entertainment...
Football Friday Night 2022 | Week 5
Check out the scores and highlights from around the CSRA on this fifth week of FFN 2022.
WYFF4.com
Highly contagious rabbit virus detected for first time in SC after sudden die-off of rabbits in Greenville County
CLEMSON, S.C. — The sudden die-off of feral rabbits in Greenville has prompted a warning from animal health care authorities. The Clemson University Veterinary Diagnostic Center said the dead animals were tested in Columbia and diagnosed with Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type-2 (RHDV2). The diagnosis was confirmed by the...
Woman killed in hit-and-run in SC parking lot
A woman was killed during a hit and run in a parking lot Friday afternoon in Greenville.
Pedestrian struck near Mike Padgett Highway & Tobacco Road
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – First responders are on the scene of a pedestrian struck in south Augusta. According to Richmond County Dispatch, that call came in at 5:14 a.m. Friday morning. Details are limited but we do know that one person was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Mike Padgett Highway an Tobacco Road. […]
WRDW-TV
Aiken robbery, shooting spark 2-state chase into Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A robbery in Aiken County left a victim with a gunshot wound and set of a pursuit into Augusta before the suspect was finally captured. At 9:40 a.m., the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office got a report of a robbery of an individual on King Street in Aiken, deputies said.
‘Whiskey Road is Aiken’s version of Washington Road; new Powderhouse Connector project moving forward
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Traffic congestion should soon be easing on a major Aiken County highway. “The traffic during the morning, lunchtime and evening is really congested,” Deborah Creech told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk. “Whiskey Road is Aiken’s version of Washington Road, if you will, ” Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon said, laughing. […]
