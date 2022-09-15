SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mookie Betts had an RBI double in the 10th inning, Max Muncy drew a bases-loaded walk and the Los Angeles Dodgers held on to beat the San Francisco Giants 4-3 on Sunday night. The Dodgers beat the Giants for the 15th time in 19 meetings this season, getting that many wins for the first time in the rivalry that goes back to 1884. Betts’ double with one out in the 10th off John Brebbia (6-2) drove in automatic runner Cody Bellinger to give the Dodgers a 3-2 lead. One out later, Brebbia intentionally walked Freddie Freeman and Justin Turner to load the based. Thomas Szapucki then walked Muncy to force in another run before striking out Trayce Thompson. In the bottom of the inning, Andrew Jackson walked Thairo Estrada and, one out later, gave up an RBI single to Wilmer Flores with automatic runner Heliot Ramos scoring from third to pull the Giants within one. J.D Davis then struck out but Evan Longoria walked to load the bases. Justin Bruihl came on and got LaMonte Wade Jr. to ground out to first to pick up his first career save.

