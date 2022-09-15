ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscarawas County, OH

Tuscarawas County sports scoreboard for Wednesday, September 14

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cemaK_0hw8h85500

BOYS GOLF

SANDY VALLEY 158, INDIAN VALLEY 159

Wilkshire, par 36

Sandy Valley: Connor Ritter 34, John Wood 38, Lucas Ellington 42, Thorn Stenger 44. Indian Valley: Austen Gunn 37, Deagan Beaber 39, Brody meade 41, Daniel Grewell 42.

STRASBURG 172, MALVERN 192

Five Waters

Strasburg: Trenton Bitikofer 41, Gage Bonifant 41, Jason Grywalsky 44, Blayne Cooper 46. Records: Strasburg 10-3, 8-3 IVC.

GIRLS GOLF

INDIAN VALLEY 199, STRASBURG 221

River Greens

Indian Valley: Emily Jones 44, Natalie Holbrook 50, Riley Positano 52, Abrielle Jones 53. Strasburg: Hayley Reiger 49, Mya McGhee 53, Micah Burkett 58, Olivia Spidell 61. Records: Indian Valley 8-5, Strasburg 5-7.

CARROLLTON 173, MINERVA 251

Carroll Meadows, par 35

Carrollton: Ashlee Garner 41, Claire Hostetler 41, Kaylee Russell 44, Savannah Gallo 47. Minerva: Calee Lukowski 57, Lily Mitchell 60, Libby Carr 67, Mady Bartley 67.

CLAYMONT 190, BUCKEYE TRAIL 208, EAST CANTON (no score)

Big Bend

Claymont: Alivia Edwards 41, Meadow Duvall 48, Mimi Bausch 49, Hailey Fellows 52.

CENTRAL CATHOLIC 179, NEW PHILADELPHIA 206

Arrowhead

Central Catholic: Colucy 40, Belden 40, Harold 41, Rey 58. New Philadelphia: Wright 43, Cerda 52, Creighton 55, Jackson 56.

GIRLS SOCCER

ALLIANCE 1-0, CARROLLTON 0

Goal: Avery Horning (All). Saves: Ryleigh Hanenkrat (Car) 13, La’Kasja Edwards (All) 4. Records: Alliance 8-1, Carrollton 8-3.

GIRLS TENNIS

CLAYMONT 4, CANTON MCKINLEY 1

Singles: Arianna Terakedis (Cla) def. Laura Bliese 6-0, 6-0; Brooke Davis (Cla) def. Issie Becker 6-0, 6-1; Makayla Kendall (Cla) def. Evelyn Kramer 6-0, 6-2. Doubles: Emily Luyster-Maddie Houston (Cla) def. Lauren Rogers-Sasha Greer 2-6, 6-2, 10-2; Allie Mayberry-Maggie Jacob (McK) def. Claire Carlisle-Maegan Douglas 6-0, 6-0.

DOVER 5, ZANESVILLE 0

Singles: Taylor Rose (Dov) def. Emperia Johnson 6-0, 6-1; Kaleigh McCutcheon (Dov) def. Jerrey Draughn 7-5, 6-1; Josie Pinelli (Dov) def. Kemrie Simon 6-0, 7-6 (1). Doubles: Avery Contini-Katlyn Hines (Dov) def. Rosie Toombs-Chloe Buchanan 6-0, 6-3; Julia Swope-Morgan Huston (Dov) def. Blair Lowe-Catherine Taylor 6-1, 6-3. Records: Dover 13-2, Zanesville 3-8.

VOLLEYBALL

LISBON 23-25-25-25, MALVERN 25-20-22-16

Malvern leaders: Haley Wilkinson 11 points, 10 kills; 4 blocks; Kenna Ball 10 points, 2 aces; Maddie Powers 14 kills, 19 digs; Olivia Brothers 27 assists; Zoe Sikorsky 29 digs. JV: Lisbon 25-20, 25-20. Records: Malvern 3-7.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Volleyball

TCC 8th 25-25, Strasburg 17-14 – For TCC, Jessica Selinsky 17 points, 7 aces, 3 kills, 7 assists; Addie Witham 4 kills, 3 assists, 3 digs. Strasburg is 7-5.

Indian Valley 8th 25-25, Newcomerstown 11-6 – Indian Valley (10-1) leaders, Gionna Miles 17 points, 10 aces, 3 kills; Brooklyn Abbuhl 7 points, 3 aces, 2 assists

Indian Valley 7th 25-25, Newcomerstown 11-17 – Indian Valley (8-3) leaders, Aubrie Rummell 13 points, 6 aces, 4 assists, 3 kills; Auria McDaniel 3 points, 1 dig, 1 ace; Destiney Cunningham 2 points, 2 aces, 1 kill

Golf

Ridgewood 195, Strasburg 197 – Strasburg (Haden Beck 45, Bobbie Sensel 47, Jake Lunau 49, Jaxon Cain 56)

Football

Dover 7th 26, Austintown Fitch 14 – For Dover, Dante Clark had two rushing TDs, while Cooper Connare and Freddie Hernandez caught TD passes from Colton Durant and Deiter Weber, respectively. Weber passed to Hernandez for a 2-point conversion also.

SCHEDULE

THURSDAY

Boys Golf

Dover at OVAC 5A Championship (Speidel Jones), 9:30 a.m.

Claymont at Malvern (Great Trail), 4 p.m.

Tusky Valley at Conotton Valley (Carroll Meadows), 4 p.m.

Tuscarawas Central Catholic at Ridgewood (River Greens), 4 p.m.

Garaway, Ridgewood at Indian Valley (River Greens), 4 p.m.

Strasburg at Sandy Valley (Wilkshire), 4 p.m.

Salem at Carrollton (Carroll Meadows), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Dover at Massillon (The Legends of Massillon), 3 p.m.

Tusky Valley at Strasburg (Five Waters), 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Tusky Valley at Caldwell, 5:30 p.m.

Sandy Valley at Carrollton, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

New Philadelphia at Lexington, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

New Philadelphia at Dover, 4:30 p.m.

Kidron Central Christian at Claymont, 4:15 p.m.

Volleyball

Mansfield Senior at New Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Sandy Valley at Claymont, 7 p.m.

Tusky Valley at Hiland, 7 p.m.

Tuscarawas Central Catholic at Newcomerstown, 7 p.m.

Indian Valley at Garaway, 7 p.m.

Conotton Valley at Strasburg, 7 p.m.

East Canton at Malvern, 6:30 p.m.

Marlington at Carrollton, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Football

Dover at Steubenville, 7 p.m.

Mansfield Senior at New Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Buckeye Trail at Claymont, 7 p.m.

Tuscarawas Central Catholic at Tusky Valley, 7 p.m.

Newcomerstown at Indian Valley, 7 p.m.

Strasburg at Garaway, 7 p.m.

East Canton at Sandy Valley, 7 p.m.

Malvern at Ridgewood, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

Football

Carrollton at Akron Kenmore-Garfield, 2 p.m.

Cross Country

Dover, Claymont, Newcomerstown, Strasburg, Sandy Valley, Malvern, Carrollton at Meadowbrook Colt Carnival Invitational, 10 a.m.

New Philadelphia, Claymont, Tusky Valley, Indian Valley, Garaway at Boardman Spartan Invitational, 9 a.m.

Garaway at West Holmes Knights Invitational (Hunter’s Tree Farm), 11 a.m.

Boys Golf

Dover, New Philadelphia, Tusky Valley, Indian Valley, Garaway, Newcomerstown at River View Black Bear Invitational (Hickory Flats), 8 a.m.

Dover, Carrollton at Granville Rodney Butt Classic (Denison), 1:45 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Tri-Valley at Dover, noon

Girls Soccer

Dover at Tri-Valley, noon

Ridgewood at Sandy Valley, 10 a.m.

Volleyball

Dover at New Philadelphia, 11:30 a.m.

Tusky Valley at Smithville, noon

Hiland, River View at Tuscarawas Central Catholic, 10 a.m.

Strasburg, Rittman at Tuslaw, 10 a.m.

Alliance at Sandy Valley, 11 a.m.

