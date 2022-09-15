ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steubenville, OH

Week 5 scouting report for Tuscarawas County high school football

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gbwoo_0hw8h7CM00

Dover at Steubenville

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday at Harding Stadium

Quick hits: The Crimson Tornadoes (4-0) are ranked No. 15 in this week's Ohio Prep Sportswriters Division II poll, No. 3 in the Region 7 computer ratings and No. 19 in the Martin RPI ratings. Steubenville (4-0), which defeated New Philadelphia 20-0 in Week 2, is No. 4 in the OAPSW Div. IV poll, No. 3 in Region 15 and No. 8 in the Martin RPI ratings. So, yeah, this is a game that has attracted a lot of interest. Dover RB Mitchell Martin missed a portion of last week's game; his status for Friday is unknown. He is third in the area in rushing with 429 yards. Steubenville has a balanced offense with quarterback Phaeton Hill, who was 7-of-12 last week in a 40-14 win over Pittsburgh University. Big Red also recorded minus-30 yards rushing on defense. Steubenville leads the all-time series 19-6-1 but the Crimson Tornadoes have won the last two meetings, 41-20 at Harding Stadium in a 2020 playoff contest, and 24-7 last season at Crater Stadium.

Mansfield Senior at New Philadelphia

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday at Woody Hayes Quaker Stadium

Quick hits: The Quakers (2-2, 1-1) play their first Ohio Cardinal Conference home game after a gutsy 15-7 road win at Ashland. New Philadelphia forced four Arrows turnovers in the game. Keaton Fausel leads New Philadelphia with 224 yards rushing and he has completed 32-of-67 passes for 291 yards. The Quakers face a Mansfield (2-2) team that has been either really impressive or really not ― the Tygers averaged 41.5 points per game against Norwalk and North Canton Hoover, but have scored just one touchdown the last two games against Massillon and West Holmes. This is the first meeting between the teams since 1940. New Philadelphia won 20-0 in 1939 at home and lost 7-0 at Mansfield the following year.

Malvern at Ridgewood

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday at Ridgewood Field

Quick hits: Malvern has had a fantastic start with four consecutive wins, including a 40-point margin against Tusky Valley last Friday. The Hornets are ranked No. 11 in the OAPSW poll but only No. 23 in the Martin RPI ratings. They are No. 4 in Region 23. This will be their toughest test of the season to date. The Generals (3-1) are big-game tested and not happy coming off a 38-14 loss at Division IV West Branch last week. This is the first meeting between the teams since a 39-6 Ridgewood win in 2019.

Tuscarawas Central Catholic at Tusky Valley

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday at Trojan Stadium

Quick hits: Both teams are looking for their first win in September. The Trojans (0-4) nearly defeated Waynedale in Week 1, then have lost to really good Fairless, Tuslaw and Malvern teams. The Saints started 2-0 but have had to make long road trips to Wheeling Central Catholic and Montpelier in 62-21 and 40-19 setbacks, respectively. Quarterbacks Jordan Cherry (58-of-106, 842 yards) and Cole Clements (53-of-102, 572 yards) can both sling it. The Saints so far have more weapons. Still, no one has been able to slow the Trojans' Beau Wolf (37 receptions for 540 yards and 3 TDs). These teams last met in 2019 with Tusky Valley winning 46-14.

Newcomerstown at Indian Valley

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday at Brotherhood HVAC Stadium

Quick hits: This has the potential to be a shootout. The Trojans (3-1) are averaging 38 points per game and surpassed 50 twice. Indian Valley (2-2) has scored 38 or more in two of their four games, including last week's impressive home win over previously-unbeaten Cambridge. Newcomerstown's Bunk Millender leads Tuscarawas County with 524 rushing yards and eight TDs. Indian Valley counters with Gavin Henry (43 rushes for 303 yards, 5 TDs) and Grady Kinsey (42 for 248, 2 TDs). Sam Carter has thrown for 391 yards. Last year's game between these teams was canceled. Indian Valley won 34-0 in 2019.

East Canton at Sandy Valley

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday at Sandy Valley Stadium

Quick hits: Sandy Valley has found its offense after being shut out by Fairless in Week 1, averaging 36 points per game since then. East Canton (1-3) snapped a three-game losing streak with a 35-0 win over winless St. Thomas Aquinas, after giving up 131 points in its first three games of the season. Those opponents, Dalton, United Local and Southern Local, are a combined 10-2. Lukas Gilland is second in the area in receiving yards with 11 catches for 322 yards and three scores. The Cardinals' Deaune Earley and Jack Murphy have 45 and 44 tackles, respectively. These teams last met in 2019 with Sandy Valley winning 41-6 as part of a nine-win season.

Buckeye Trail at Claymont

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday at Claymont Stadium

Quick hits: The Mustangs (1-3) earned an impressive first win last week, 14-0 at Marietta. They return home to face Buckeye Trail (0-4), whose opponents are a combined 15-1. AJ Bowsher leads Claymont with 178 yards rushing and a TD; quarterback Graydon Mooneyham has completed 69-of-117 passes for 682 yards and five scores. Brody Moreland leads the Mustangs with 16 catches for 212 yards and a TD, while Alex Terakedis has 14 catches for 163 yards and two scores. Buckeye Trail won last year's contest, 18-13.

Strasburg at Garaway

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday at Garaway Field

Quick hits: Garaway (4-0) is ranked No. 6 in the OAPSW Division V poll, No. 1 in the Region 17 ratings and No. 6 by Martin RPI. The Pirates haven't allowed a point in over 2½ games and haven't permitted a touchdown in a span of 164 minutes, 30 seconds of game time. That's the challenge facing winless Strasburg, coming off a 50-22 loss at home to Conotton Valley. Garaway won last year's meeting 49-0.

Carrollton at Akron Kenmore-Garfield

Kickoff: 2 p.m. Saturday at Kenmore Stadium

Quick hits: Carrollton finishes the non-Eastern Buckeye Conference portion of the schedule looking to get back on track following a 35-0 loss at Garaway. The Warriors' blueprint for success is running the ball with Chase Oehlstrom. Kenmore-Garfield is 1-3 with only a 20-0 victory in Week 1 over winless Akron Springfield. The Rams have since lost to Norton, North Canton Hoover and Mayfield (a combined 9-3) by a composite score of 124-12.

The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

