College Football World Reacts To The UCLA Locker Room Video
The UCLA locker room was going wild this Saturday afternoon following the Bruins' close win over... South Alabama. UCLA needed a field goal at the buzzer to beat South Alabama at the Rose Bowl on Saturday. It was a pretty pathetic performance from the Pac-12 program. To make matters worse,...
How to Watch Fresno State vs. USC Live Online on September 17, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT, the #7 USC Trojans face the Fresno State Bulldogs from Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service. USC Trojans vs. Fresno State Bulldogs.
Turnovers key for Fresno State and USC
Fresno State will be in Los Angeles Saturday night to take on the USC Trojans in the historic LA Coliseum. Coach Jeff Tedford says one of the keys to the game could be turnovers, which is a strength of USC right now. The Trojans have come up with eight turnovers...
Look: UCLA's Crowd Is Abysmal Again Today
It hasn't been the most exciting time for UCLA football and the poor turnouts continued on Saturday. Ben Bolch of the LA Times shared just how down bad the Bruins are, posting a photo to Twitter of a mostly empty student section at the Rose Bowl. "Solid UCLA student turnout...
FNR Preview: Buchanan at San Joaquin
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — This week's Friday Night Rivals features number one ranked and unbeaten Buchanan at second-ranked San Joaquin Memorial. FOX26 sports reporter Vanessa Romo visited the Panthers to give us a preview. San Joaquin head coach Anthony Goston says his defense has been strong this year and...
Alana Ward named Superintendent's Superstar for September
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno County has a new superstar and her name is Alana Ward. Fresno County Superintendent of Schools Jim Yovino says he picked Ward for her volunteerism and giving back to the community. He also says out of more than 200,000 students in Fresno County, and...
Man riding a bike shot Thursday night in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot while riding a bicycle in Fresno Thursday night. Police say the shooting happened around 10 pm at the intersection of Thorne and Dakota Avenues, between Fruit and Palm Avenues. They say the Hispanic man in his 30s was conscious and talking...
WEATHER: Is it going to rain in Fresno this weekend?
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Changes are coming to the Central Valley’s weather and temperatures are already cooling off – but there is more to come. According to CBS47’s chief meteorologist Lauren Wallace, the weekend is going to be nice with temperatures in the mid-80s (which is below average). The changes are coming on Sunday: Merced […]
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles Today
Here's five fried chicken spots in LA you must try (that are not big brands). 5 Great Spots to Get Fried Chicken in Los AngelesAdobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - If fried chicken is the king of comfort food, Los Angeles is the fried chicken king.
Man hit by train in Downtown Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was hit by a train early Friday morning in Downtown Fresno. Officers were called out to the area near G Street and Fresno Street where they found a man in his 30s who had been hit by a train. Police say the man...
Man killed, shot multiple times in Southwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One man has been killed after being shot multiple times early Saturday morning in Southwest Fresno. Fresno Police responded to South Fairview and Tower Avenues for a Shot Spotter alert of seven shots in the area. When officers arrived, they say they found a Hispanic...
Commercial fire at Aramark building in Southwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Fire crews responded to a single-story commercial fire at an Aramark building Sunday afternoon in Southwest Fresno. Fire crews arrived on the scene and found fire and smoke coming out of the Aramark building on Whitesbridge Avenue, near South Teilman Avenue. Aramark is a...
This Fresno movie theater is closing its curtains forever
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The UA Broadway Faire movie theatre in Fresno is closed, effective Thursday, Sept. 15, company officials say. The theater is located in northwest Fresno at 3351 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93711. The movie screening venue was well known to the community as another option when other local theaters were packed. […]
Northern California storm system headed south; L.A. unlikely to see rain
A weak Northern California storm system is headed south, but Los Angeles area residents will have to drive to see some precipitation. The storm system was expected to bring some rain and cloud cover over the Central Coast beginning Sunday evening and could hang around as long as Tuesday. San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara […]
What is La Niña and how will it affect SoCal weather?
For the third year in a row, Southern Californians should expect yet another La Niña winter. With a 91% chance that it will arrive, another La Niña event can bring another year of drought.During normal weather trade winds, which blow east to west, push warm surface waters towards the Eastern Pacific and Asia. In La Niña events stronger than average trade winds continue to push warm waters east, but also bring colder water to the surface. Typically, during a La Niña event, the weather will be drier and warmer in Southern California, while wetter and colder in areas like Northern California...
Expected downpour turns into a heavy let down for Ventura County residents
This past weekend, Southern California faced winds and rain brought on by Tropical Storm Kay following a severe 10-day heat wave. For many Ventura County residents, the storm did not live up to its expectations. The highly anticipated Tropical Storm Kay was expected to bring heavy winds, rain and flooding...
johnnyjet.com
What Travelers Can Learn From LA Shooting of Rapper PnB Rock
I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I just came back from a breakfast meeting with a friend who’s in town from Bangkok. We were eating at The Farm of Beverly Hills and I couldn’t help but say, “You know, you really should turn that big shiny ring of yours around because it’s not wise to wear any expensive looking jewelry anywhere in the U.S. these days.” She was surprised and said, “Even during the day? Even around here?” I said, “Yep.”
Where to Get Free Burgers on National Cheeseburger Day
Did you know the Cheeseburger was invited in Pasadena, California? According to SpuceEats, the year was 1924 and the inventor was a 16-year old boy working at his father's restaurant, The Rite Spot. While the restaurant has since been replaced with a plaque, you can celebrate the birth of this great sandwich on September 18th with National Cheeseburger Day! Here are the best spots for cheesing it up.
Two New California Restaurants Rated Best In America
Bon Appetit put together a list of the 10 best new restaurants across the country.
Adoption fees waived for all long-term dogs at CCSPCA
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Adoption fees have been temporarily waived in hopes to find long-term dogs a forever home. The Central California SPCA is waving its adoption fees on more than 50 dogs from Sept. 17-25, with no restrictions on size or age. To be considered long-term, a dog...
