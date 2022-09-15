BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Grandstream, connecting the world with unified communications and networking solutions since 2002, today released two new Wi-Fi routers. The GWN7062 and GWN7052 are dual-band Wi-Fi routers that provide 2x2:2 MU-MIMO to support Mesh networking, wired AP connections, VPN, advanced QoS, powerful security features and more. The GWN7062 is powered by W-Fi 6 technology and provides Wi-Fi speeds up to 1.77Gbps for up to 256 concurrent clients, while the GWN7052 is powered by 802.11ac Wi-Fi technology to provide speeds up to 1.27Gbps for up to 100 concurrent clients. By providing accelerated Wi-Fi speeds with strong security protection and advanced features, the GWN7062 and GWN7052 are ideal for growing home and small business networks. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005258/en/ The GWN7062 and GWN7052 provide the ideal dual-band Wi-Fi routers for growing home and small business networks (Photo: Business Wire)

