Mechanicsburg, PA

Riley Williams, accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop, granted second request to attend Pa. Renaissance Faire

By CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman from Pennsylvania who is accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop during the January 6th riots will be allowed off of house arrest to attend the Pa. Renaissance Faire for a second time.

Riley Williams, of Mechanicsburg, had asked a judge to let her go to the faire this coming Saturday.

The judge granted her request on Wednesday, making this her second trip to to the faire while on home confinement.

She was allowed to attend last month as well.

Scott
3d ago

Interestingly enough, people who use to do things like she supposedly did... Generally went to jail or were never heard from again.

Carefree
3d ago

This is total BS, this why she remains in the altered state. Renaissance is not good for her she is confused with reality.

skeeter peeter
3d ago

I guess it's no different than Flordia allowing Epstein to fly around the globe during his time in prison saying he was on work release..

