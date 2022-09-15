ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Faith leaders hold vigil in South Hills for gun violence victims

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yrVzR_0hw8Zr3f00

Faith leaders hold vigil in South Hills for gun violence victims 00:54

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- With so much gun violence occurring throughout the area recently, faith leaders from all around Allegheny Co. held a vigil on Wednesday to pray over the sitiuation.

The event, hosted by Squirrel Hill Stands Against Gun Violence and CeasefirePA also recognized National Suicide Prevention Month, as suicides involving guns make up about 2/3 of gun-related deaths in the state each year.

The event also helped connect people with resources and education about how gun violence can be reduced.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

New Hill District mural highlights messages of hope, solidarity against gun violence

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Several community members joined together to put the finishing touches on what's become the largest mural in the Pittsburgh region -- with a message of hope and solidarity against gun violence.Over the summer, hundreds of people have been painting the walls of the new Salem's Market and Grill in the Hill District.It's called the "Moving Lives of Kids" mural. And yesterday was the third and final painting event of the summer.15 local and national artists, along with families from the Hill District, youth football teams, and community organizations have all contributed.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 people, including a child, shot in Hill District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people, including a 3-year-old child, were shot on Centre Avenue in the Hill District.Police officers, SWAT and EMS were called to the 2800 block of Centre Avenue on Wednesday for the shooting, police said on Twitter. Officials said the call came in around 9:30 p.m.Police said two people were shot inside an apartment building. A child was grazed in the head by a bullet and a second victim was shot in the thumb. Both victims were taken to local hospitals in stable condition. One person was detained, officials said. According to a criminal complaint filed by police, 24-year-old Davont Spencer-Johnson is facing numerous charges including aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, endangering the welfare of children, and robbery.Police say an argument occurred inside the apartment and a fight ensued over a gun that Spencer-Johnson had produced. According to police, one round was fired from the gun during the struggle.According to court paperwork, Spencer-Johnson is awaiting arraignment on the charges filed by police.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police looking for suspects after man shot overnight in Munhall

MUNHALL (KDKA) -- A man was rushed to the hospital overnight after being shot in Munhall, Allegheny County police said.Police were called to the scene just after 2:15 a.m. on Center Avenue. They found the victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive his injuries, police said. Allegheny County police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. 
MUNHALL, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
South Hills, PA
County
Allegheny County, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

KD Sunday Spotlight: Foundation of Hope helping individuals transform their lives after incarceration

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Many people are moving from prison to prosperity with guidance from the "Foundation of Hope."The non-profit organization helps incarcerated individuals re-enter society and succeed during their second chance at life. "Today, I can be part of the healing of the community," Rodger Jay said. "The same communities that I was part of the destruction of, now I get to be part of the healing. I am grateful for that."  The North Side native left his troubled past behind him when he was released from prison in 2011. The 76-year-old spent 25 years behind bars. Now, he's on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police increase security outside Carrick High School after large fight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Only three weeks into the new school year and Pittsburgh police have already had to beef up security outside one of the city schools.After multiple fights involving about 100 Carrick High School students broke out shortly after school ended Wednesday, police weren't taking any chances Thursday.Officers were ready and stationed at every corner outside the school. There were rumors circulating that students were going to finish what they started. Luckily that didn't happen, thanks to the saturation of officers in this area."This is an ongoing challenge for not only Pittsburgh police but the school police. This is...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

9/11 Heroes Run held at Boyce Park to remember those who sacrificed

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) --- People came out to Boyce Park on Sunday morning to show support for those lost on Sept. 11 and its aftermath.The 9/11 Heroes Run brought out people of all ages and even some furry friends for a nice day in the park.  The run is organized by the Travis Manion Foundation, which hosts 5Ks across the country every September to honor the fallen. The Pittsburgh run is in honor of local Navy veteran, Richard Fry.  The goal of the event is to never forget the sacrifices of the Sept. 11 heroes and those who served our country since that fateful day. For more information, visit this link.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Teen charged in deadly shooting of 17-year-old in Allentown

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A teenager has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood.Nazair Macon, 17, was charged as an adult with criminal homicide and other charges on Wednesday, Pittsburgh Public Safety says. He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.The shooting happened in May on East Warrington Avenue near the Dollar General around 6 p.m. A 17-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to local hospitals after also being shot. The teenage victim was identified as Isaiah Anderson.A spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Schools said Anderson most recently attended the Pittsburgh Student Achievement Center. He attended Carrick High School before that.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Faith#Suicide#Violent Crime#Allegheny Co#Ceasefirepa
CBS Pittsburgh

Homer-City School District addresses rumor that some students identify as animals

HOMER CITY, Pa. (KDKA) - A local school district is addressing some odd rumors popping up on social media. Homer-Center High School in Indiana County has told parents, no, there are no litter boxes in your student's school bathrooms and no one is being led around the hallways on leashes. On Wednesday, the principal of Homer-Center High School sent parents a letter saying they have received numerous calls about a post on a Facebook page claiming the district allegedly put litter boxes in bathrooms and allowed kids to walk around on leashes. All of this was according to a false Facebook post that...
HOMER CITY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Public Schools now recommending students wear masks in class

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County has raised its community transmission level for COVID-19 from low to medium.As a result, Pittsburgh Public Schools is now recommending students wear masks while in class, beginning on Friday. The change is in line with the district's health and safety plan. You can see the full health and safety plan on the district website at this link. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police at odds with progressive district judges

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For years, police and district justices have worked in tandem, but more recently they've been at war. A group of progressive district justices is making waves and the police are crying foul.The progressive district justices champion criminal justice reform, taking aim at things like cash bail and incarceration before conviction. They ran on platforms of making the system fairer to poor people but police say they're actually putting the public at risk by not signing warrants, dropping charges and letting dangerous criminals back on the street, never to be seen again. The most notable of the group is...
BETHEL PARK, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Riley Williams, accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop, granted second request to attend Pa. Renaissance Faire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman from Pennsylvania who is accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop during the January 6th riots will be allowed off of house arrest to attend the Pa. Renaissance Faire for a second time.Riley Williams, of Mechanicsburg, had asked a judge to let her go to the faire this coming Saturday.The judge granted her request on Wednesday, making this her second trip to to the faire while on home confinement.She was allowed to attend last month as well.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Ruff Ride Pittsburgh event helps raise funds for veterans, service dogs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today, the community gathered in Schenley Plaza and got a sweat on to help support local veterans.It's called Ruff Ride Pittsburgh and participants will be doing a 24-hour stationary spin bike marathon ride to help raise funds for Team Foster.They're a local non-profit that raises money to help connect injured and disabled veterans with service dogs.Event organizers said these dogs can help save lives."The problem we're tackling here is super important. We're losing more than 20 veterans to suicide every single day," said Nick Liermann, founder of Team Foster. "These service dogs that we're raising money to provide absolutely, literally save lives," Liermann added.Over 22 teams made up of 450 people will take on this challenge until noon tomorrow.Team Foster is hoping to raise at least $100,000.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Dashcam video shows confrontation that led to deadly shooting of Charles Stipetich

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The man accused of killing off-duty police officer Charles Stipetich appeared in court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.Homicide and reckless engagement charges against Kevin McSwiggen were held for court.Dashcam video from McSwiggen's truck was played in court and showed how road rage led to a deadly shooting on the night of July 3.It was a difficult day for the family of Oakdale police officer Charles Stipetich. His father, Charles P. Stipetich, testified in front of his son's alleged killer. Stipetich's father testified and said his son called him and said to come outside as someone was following...
OAKDALE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Brownsville school board meets amid calls for accountable surrounding former treasurer

BROWNSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Nearly a week after a Brownsville Area School District board treasurer suddenly resigned, more people are calling for accountability.Sources told KDKA-TV that booster club funds are missing. At a school board meeting on Thursday, people shared stories about the board member who resigned last week.Matthew Morgan is associated with Brownsville Midget Football."This person, I don't know if we can say it, she had personally come to us and tried to get involved with us," Morgan said. "We did not allow it, but they did use their position on the board."Tabitha Silbaugh, the treasurer of the girls...
BROWNSVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Decision to remove pride flags from school draws complaints

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia school district's directive to remove pride flags from classrooms is drawing complaints from students and community organizations.County Board of Education President Ron Lytle told The Gazette-Mail that the flags were removed because they went against the existing "Participation in Political Activities" policy."I think it was just a blanket statement that all flags were to be removed," other than the U.S. and West Virginia flags, Lytle said.The policy says, in part, that "non-school related, political, and/or commercial literature, or campaign posters supporting one or more candidates, issues or a particular point of view shall not be...
MORGANTOWN, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Former State Representative Jeff Pyle dies at 58

INDIANA COUNTY (KDKA) - Former State Representative Jeff Pyle has died. He represented a district that included Winfield and Buffalo townships as well as parts of Armstrong and Indiana counties. He was 58 years old. Pyle died after fighting a long battle with cancer. Governor Tom Wolf has ordered all flags to fly at half-staff at all government and public buildings and grounds as a tribute to Pyle. 
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Fence goes up around 'open-air drug market' on Fort Duquesne Boulevard

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A fence has gone up around a parklet on Fort Duquesne Boulevard where officials said an "open-air drug market" is.Large camps for people experiencing homelessness have sprung up, and drug dealers are taking advantage.They call it "the wall," a ledge on the Fort Duquesne Boulevard promenade where sometimes as many as 40 people gathered. But for the past year, Pittsburgh police responded to complaints of fights, noise, litter and occasional gunfire, confirming "the wall" is the place to sell, buy or use drugs."As you stated, what we believe to be a potential open-air drug market," Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Lee Schmidt said.Officials previously said they were planning to take action, but wouldn't go into detail.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Early morning fire destroys home in South New Castle Borough

SOUTH NEW CASTLE BOROUGH (KDKA) -- Crews rushed to the scene of an early Saturday morning house fire in Lawrence County.The fire was reported just after 6:30 a.m. at Morris Street between E. Tempalena and E. Treser Avenues in South New Castle Borough.  The home appeared to be vacant. It was reportedly sold at sheriff's sale, but wasn't yet developed, witnesses at the scene said. The structure is a total loss.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.  
NEW CASTLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh's Garbage Olympics return for sixth-straight year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today was the sixth annual citywide cleanup event best known as the Garbage Olympics.Pittsburgh Public Safety park rangers were out at Lake Carnegie with residents sprucing up the park.Residents from various neighborhoods will compete against one another -- getting awards for picking up the most trash, having the largest team, or finding the weirdest item.During last year's event, close to 1,000 bags of trash were filled from across the city.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
69K+
Followers
30K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy