Faith leaders hold vigil in South Hills for gun violence victims

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- With so much gun violence occurring throughout the area recently, faith leaders from all around Allegheny Co. held a vigil on Wednesday to pray over the sitiuation.

The event, hosted by Squirrel Hill Stands Against Gun Violence and CeasefirePA also recognized National Suicide Prevention Month, as suicides involving guns make up about 2/3 of gun-related deaths in the state each year.

The event also helped connect people with resources and education about how gun violence can be reduced.