Milford, PA

Mayor supports Matt Cartwright

During his time representing Pike County in Congress, Matt Cartwright has shown us time and time again that we can count on him to deliver for our community. As congressman, Matt has consistently brought federal dollars back to northeastern Pennsylvania to promote improved quality of life, support economic development and make sure we get our fair share of federal funding.
PIKE COUNTY, PA

