Post Register
Oregon couple identified in plane crash near Idaho/Utah border
PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities have identified the pilot and second victim in Thursday’s plane crash in Franklin County, Idaho. PAST COVERAGE | Oregon couple identified as victims in plane crash near Utah-Idaho border. 63-year-old Jerry N. Troland from Vale, Oregon was piloting the plane, and his wife, 68-year-old...
Post Register
2022 Hyde Park Street Fair starts today, continues through weekend
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Hyde Park Street Fair in the Boise’s Camel’s Back Park starts today and continues through the weekend. The Fair is an annual is a fund raising and informational effort by the North End Neighborhood Association. It is one of the largest neighborhood events of its kind anywhere.
Post Register
Mountain lion spotted in Garden City, West Boise
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho Fish and Game have received multiple reports this week, September 12 through the 14th, of a mountain lion in Garden City and West Boise neighborhoods. Two residential doorbell cameras captured footage of the animal, allowing Fish and G officials to confirm it was a...
Post Register
Helping homeless children get into college
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Rescue Mission is known for a lot of things, like providing shelter and food, but something a lot of people don't know is the Mission's focus on education. The Mission receives a grant each year to help students who are living at the...
Post Register
U of O and 'Pit Crew' apologize to BYU over anti-Mormon chant coming from student section
PORTLAND, Ore. — The University of Oregon has apologized to Brigham Young University for the actions of some students during Saturday’s football game at Autzen Stadium. Videos posted on social media show Oregon students, clapping and hurling an anti-Mormon chant toward the BYU players. The University of Oregon...
Post Register
Parking tips for the BSU game this Saturday
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — If you are planning on going to the BSU game this Saturday vs. UT-Martin, here are some helpful parking and transportation tips:. Parking is free on a first come first served basis in Julia Davis, Ann Morrison, Kristin Armstrong, and Idaho Fallen Firefighters Memorial Parks. Parking is free until 9 a.m. the following morning for all BSU home games.
Post Register
The approaching Low is a good sign
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Uncertainty is the best way to describe the forecast over the next few days. A weak trough of low pressure over the region will send occasional surges of moisture in our direction through Saturday. If we do see showers, the best chance will likely be in the late afternoon/evening associated with the heating of the day.
Post Register
Boise State wins home opener vs. UT Martin
Boise State Football defeated UT Martin 30-7 in the Broncos home opener Saturday, Sept. 17. CBS2 will post more footage from the game, along with stats and headlines.
