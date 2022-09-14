Read full article on original website
Most Illinois residents receiving payment of up to $400 this week
Photo of money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for many Illinois residents. You'll be getting a check from the state of Illinois, likely this week. Residents who meet the qualifications will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age).
Illinois Business Journal
Illinois to distribute $371 million in COVID-19 relief funds to small local governments
State to distribute second round of federal coronavirus recovery funding to more than 1,200 Illinois cities, towns, and villages. Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) has announced that more than 1,200 small cities, towns, and villages across Illinois – Non-Entitlement Units (NEUs) – will receive $371 million as part of the second round of funding through the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) specifically designated for NEUs.
kbsi23.com
Deadly “Avian Influenza” spotted in Midwest, could cause further inflation
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Missouri farmers and poultry producers are encouraged to increase their biosecurity procedures as the Avian Influenza virus was confirmed throughout the Midwest. Highly pathogenic avian influenza “H5N1” is known to be deadly for domesticated chickens and turkeys. Avian influenza has been confirmed in both...
foodsafetynews.com
Illinois county announces second outbreak in one week; causes under investigation
Officials in an Illinois county are reporting an outbreak of gastrointestinal illness linked to a D.C. Cobb’s restaurant. The McHenry County Department of Health issued a statement saying that the restaurant at 1204 N. Green Street in McHenry is implicated in the outbreak, which has sickened at least 13 people.
Amazon safety exec out; company doesn't plan to add storm shelters to Edwardsville warehouse
After a tornado hit the Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, IL last year killing six workers, the company doesn’t appear to have plans to add storm shelters in their rebuild. Plus, an Amazon health and safety executive Heather MacDougall is out.
mymoinfo.com
Ameren Missouri Electric Rate Increase Approved
(Farmington) The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a request from Ameren Missouri for an increase electric customer bills. For a residential customer using a thousand kilowatt-hours of electricity a month, their bill will increase $2.29 a month. The change takes effect October 1st.
Illinois to hand out second round of COVID-19 relief funds to small cities
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — More than 1,200 cities, towns and villages across the state will receive $371 million in federal funding. The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced a second round of COVID-19 relief from the federal American Rescue Plan Act will soon go to the small towns, cities and villages in the state.
Gov. Pritzker Announces Change to COVID-19 Requirements in Illinois
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration on Thursday announced a change to the state’s COVID mitigation strategies. Among the new guidelines was an update to testing requirements for school and childcare employees. Unvaccinated employees in those settings will no longer be required to test twice weekly. The change goes...
Screaming Bat-Winged Creature Seen Over this Illinois Bridge
Unusual things happen near bridges for some reason. That was especially true one early morning near a bridge in Illinois when a woman and her mother saw a huge bat-winged creature near an Illinois bridge which terrified them with its scream. Phantoms and Monsters shared the story of Shana Clippert...
How Many People Are Set to Get Illinois Tax Rebate Checks? Here's What Officials Expect
Income and property tax rebate checks have started heading to Illinoisans — but how many residents are set to see the financial relief roll in?. The one-time tax rebate checks, which are a part of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan, will head to an estimated six million qualified taxpayers, according to state officials.
Fire destroys Metro East oil change business
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Fire investigators are looking for the cause of a fire that destroyed an oil change station in Belleville. The fire happened at Fast Oil Change Plus on Carlyle Avenue this morning. Everyone was able to get out of the fire safely, and no one was injured.
Spaceship-shaped ‘Dome Home’ for sale in Illinois
Have you ever wanted to live in a home that was 90% roof?
KMOV
Missouri Eastern Correctional Center workers hospitalized after toxic exposure outside of prison
PACIFIC, Mo. (KMOV) -- Four staff members of the Missouri Eastern Correctional Center were taken to the hospital after a toxic exposure. It was not immediately known what they were exposed to. A spokesperson from the Missouri Department of Corrections said the exposure did not happen at the prison. They...
Are Electric Bikes Street Legal In The State Of Illinois?
If you're thinking about getting an electric bike, then you might want to check out the laws in Illinois. Strange Things You See In The Early Hours In Illinois. I'm up early and on the road for work. I've witnessed some pretty bizarre things through the years. This summer something interesting caught my eye. Each morning I saw a guy cruising down the road on an electric bike. Is that a "thing" now?
Illinois county files lawsuit against SAFE-T Act
KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Kankakee County State’s Attorney filed a lawsuit Friday claiming that the SAFE-T Act is unconstitutional. The Democrat is arguing that cash bail can not be eliminated in the state without a state-wide vote. It is another argument against the state’s “Criminal Justice Reform Law.” Republicans also continued their attacks […]
edglentoday.com
Madison County Employment and Training Awarded $7,500 AmerenCares Grant
WOOD RIVER — Madison County receives a $7,500 boost to help upgrade technology in the Employment and Training Department. Ameren Illinois awarded Employment and Training a $7,500 AmerenCares grant to help purchase a high-tech interactive whiteboard, a Meeting Owl camera for use with hybrid meetings being conducted post-pandemic, and marketing materials that can be shared at community events, job fairs, etc.
Some Swansea residents oppose proposal to build new 274 rental homes, fearing it will hurt community
Many residents of Swansea, Illinois are concerned over a new project to build rental homes in their community. The proposed plan consists of building 274 rental homes on nearby land that is currently agricultural.
Why this Wentzville woman is struggling to get a REAL ID ahead of the deadline
WENTZVILLE, Mo. — More than 1.6 million Missourians have already signed up to get a REAL ID, but a local woman reached out to 5 On Your Side with concerns that women of a certain age are being unfairly denied. With the May 3 deadline drawing closer by the...
St. Louis-area store to shutter as national retailer trims store count
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has included a St. Louis-area store among a list of its locations slated for closing. The retailer's Fairview Heights location, at 6611 N. Illinois St., appears on a list of 56 stores to be liquidated this year as part of the retailer's turnaround plan, announced last month. The list was posted Thursday on the company's website.
Small Town in Illinois is Home to Terrifying ‘Seven Gates of Hell’ and People Are Warned Not To Go There
My ghostly senses are getting all tingly as Fall and the season of spooks approaches. Many people have already started sending me leads to paranormal photos, videos, ghost stories, and urban legends, and I can't wait to share them with you. Recently, someone sent me a video on Facebook messenger...
