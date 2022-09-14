ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IL

Comments / 0

Related
Jake Wells

Most Illinois residents receiving payment of up to $400 this week

Photo of money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for many Illinois residents. You'll be getting a check from the state of Illinois, likely this week. Residents who meet the qualifications will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age).
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois Business Journal

Illinois to distribute $371 million in COVID-19 relief funds to small local governments

State to distribute second round of federal coronavirus recovery funding to more than 1,200 Illinois cities, towns, and villages. Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) has announced that more than 1,200 small cities, towns, and villages across Illinois – Non-Entitlement Units (NEUs) – will receive $371 million as part of the second round of funding through the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) specifically designated for NEUs.
ILLINOIS STATE
kbsi23.com

Deadly “Avian Influenza” spotted in Midwest, could cause further inflation

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Missouri farmers and poultry producers are encouraged to increase their biosecurity procedures as the Avian Influenza virus was confirmed throughout the Midwest. Highly pathogenic avian influenza “H5N1” is known to be deadly for domesticated chickens and turkeys. Avian influenza has been confirmed in both...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
City
Normal, IL
Waterloo, IL
Government
City
Waterloo, IL
mymoinfo.com

Ameren Missouri Electric Rate Increase Approved

(Farmington) The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a request from Ameren Missouri for an increase electric customer bills. For a residential customer using a thousand kilowatt-hours of electricity a month, their bill will increase $2.29 a month. The change takes effect October 1st.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Systems#Flushing#Illinois American Water
Q985

Screaming Bat-Winged Creature Seen Over this Illinois Bridge

Unusual things happen near bridges for some reason. That was especially true one early morning near a bridge in Illinois when a woman and her mother saw a huge bat-winged creature near an Illinois bridge which terrified them with its scream. Phantoms and Monsters shared the story of Shana Clippert...
ROCKFORD, IL
5 On Your Side

Fire destroys Metro East oil change business

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Fire investigators are looking for the cause of a fire that destroyed an oil change station in Belleville. The fire happened at Fast Oil Change Plus on Carlyle Avenue this morning. Everyone was able to get out of the fire safely, and no one was injured.
BELLEVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
1440 WROK

Are Electric Bikes Street Legal In The State Of Illinois?

If you're thinking about getting an electric bike, then you might want to check out the laws in Illinois. Strange Things You See In The Early Hours In Illinois. I'm up early and on the road for work. I've witnessed some pretty bizarre things through the years. This summer something interesting caught my eye. Each morning I saw a guy cruising down the road on an electric bike. Is that a "thing" now?
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois county files lawsuit against SAFE-T Act

KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Kankakee County State’s Attorney filed a lawsuit Friday claiming that the SAFE-T Act is unconstitutional. The Democrat is arguing that cash bail can not be eliminated in the state without a state-wide vote. It is another argument against the state’s “Criminal Justice Reform Law.” Republicans also continued their attacks […]
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL
edglentoday.com

Madison County Employment and Training Awarded $7,500 AmerenCares Grant

WOOD RIVER — Madison County receives a $7,500 boost to help upgrade technology in the Employment and Training Department. Ameren Illinois awarded Employment and Training a $7,500 AmerenCares grant to help purchase a high-tech interactive whiteboard, a Meeting Owl camera for use with hybrid meetings being conducted post-pandemic, and marketing materials that can be shared at community events, job fairs, etc.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
5 On Your Side

St. Louis-area store to shutter as national retailer trims store count

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has included a St. Louis-area store among a list of its locations slated for closing. The retailer's Fairview Heights location, at 6611 N. Illinois St., appears on a list of 56 stores to be liquidated this year as part of the retailer's turnaround plan, announced last month. The list was posted Thursday on the company's website.
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy