Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
Related
Lexington County Chronicle
Photos: Lexington Live Concert Series Continues With Under the Sun
Local band Under the Sun played the latest edition of Lexington Live Sept. 15. This item is available in full to subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log into your subscriber account, or purchase a new subscription. If...
abccolumbia.com
OPA! Greek festival returns to downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — A Columbia annual event is back in full capacity after a drive-thru event last year. The Columbia Greek Festival returns to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church downtown this weekend, kicking off the fun Thursday. Food and other vendors as well as entertainment and more...
Work begins on Sumter Opera House expansion
SUMTER, S.C. — "Downtown is kind of the heart of a city because downtown can say a lot about the city as a whole," Sumter Downtown Development Coordinator Leigh Newman shared. "Anything you have to bring people downtown - businesses, restaurants, art - that’s just what we’re working on to get people downtown."
abccolumbia.com
Town of Blythewood presented $500,000 for park improvement
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Today the town of Blythewood was presented with a check for $500,000 in funding for improvements to Doko Meadows Park. Representative Kambrell Garvin says it was earmarked in the 2021-2022 state budget. Mayor Bryan Franklin accepted the check at Blythewood Town Hall. Doko Meadows Park is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIS-TV
Columbia Vet Center holds 4th annual Steps and Strides Against Veteran Suicide Fall Festival
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, 123 veteran suicide death were reported in South Carolina back in 2019. Today, to raise awareness of the issue, friends of the Columbia Vet Center hosted its 4th annual Steps and Strides Against Veteran Suicide Fall Festival. The...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Senior Service Day Event hosted by senior targeted organization
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday, September 12th 2022, was declared “Senior Service Day” by the State of South Carolina, but it has long been a day celebrated by a local organization. Caring for Aging Beauties is a nonprofit that aims to do the work, ensuring that the elderly...
“Meltdown in Dixie” screening in Newberry
NEWBERRY — The Center for Creative Partnerships will coordinate a series of public screenings and discussions of the documentary “Meltdown in Dixie” (2021). This film examines the complexities of race and Southern culture through the story of a battle over display of a Confederate flag in Orangeburg. The first screening took place at the Hanahan Ampitheater in Berkeley on Saturday, June 11, 2022. S.C. Humanities supported the documentary “Meltdown in Dixie” with a major grant and has also supported this film discussion series with a major grant.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Finding hope after the storm, group offers support for women
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -A local nonprofit " Storm Survivors,” will be hosting a Women’s conference that aims to provide resources to help women best navigate life storms. Founder, Cherisse Branch Designer shares her story about losing her husband and creating a platform where women who are undergoing a drastic life change will have an outlet and a place of support.
RELATED PEOPLE
coladaily.com
Athens-based beer company crosses enemy lines bringing new beer to Midlands
Gamecock and bulldog fans teamed up Thursday evening to welcome an Athens, GA-based brewing company to the Midlands. Creature Comforts Brewing Company is expanding distribution and hosted a launch party at WECO Bottle and Biergarten for local beer drinkers to celebrate. The brewing company showcased four popular beers at the...
walterborolive.com
South Carolina State Fair Discount Tickets are Now Available
Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 (Columbia, S.C.) — Discount admission and ride tickets for the 153rd annual South Carolina State Fair are on sale now through Tuesday, Oct. 11. Patrons can save up to 50% by purchasing S.C. State Fair tickets in advance at SCStateFair.org or at a participating Circle K location.
coladaily.com
12th Annual Fall Arts and Crafts Market returns this weekend to State Farmers Market
Anyone looking for the ultimate fall crafts and arts event this weekend should stop by the 12th Annual Fall Arts and Crafts Market Extravaganza. The event is being held at the South Carolina State Farmers Market South Farmers Shed, located at 3483 Charleston Highway, West Columbia. The Midlands Crafters Association...
New trailer to provide showers and washing machines for homeless in Kershaw County
CAMDEN, S.C. — What might look like a trailer for some is a room that will provide people experiencing homelessness with a place to shower and clean their clothes. "We've been waiting for 6 months for the trailer," says Angie Shirley, Street Outreach Coordinator for United Way of Kershaw County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLTX.com
Meadowfield Elementary school to be virtual on Friday
A fire from a modem happened at Meadowfield elementary school. No injuries but el-learning on Friday.
WIS-TV
Hot weather returns for the last several days of summer
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for Sunday and most of next week. It looks like great weather to do some yard work, but the temperatures and humidity are going to climb through the middle of next week. In fact, we will warm things up to the low to mid-90s next week. Fall arrives Thursday evening and almost right on cue, we will drop our temperatures by next weekend.
WIS-TV
Five SC Schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five schools across South Carolina were recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Cardona announced Friday that 297 schools across the country were receiving the award. It recognizes a school’s academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps in student subgroups.
Former Denmark mayor Elona Carolyn Davis dies
Denmark native and former mayor Elona Carolyn Davis has died, she was 80 years old.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIS-TV
Furry Friend Friday - Sammy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sammy is a 1-year-old Terrier mix waiting for a forever family to call his own! He has been homeless at Pawmetto Lifeline for almost 7 months now. Sammy is super sweet and loves to cuddle up next to you. He is a great medium size… not too big and not too small. He currently weighs around 44 pounds. Sammy is a smart boy and already knows sit, down and shake!
WIS-TV
New Detention Center Director announced in Fairfield County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new director has been announced for Fairfield County’s Detention Center. Fairfield County Detention Center Captain Harriet Squirewell has been named to the position. Officials said Squirewell has worked with the center for 17 years. She’s been a captain with the detention center for over four years and assumed command as an acting director on July 17th.
thelakemurraynews.net
Columbia offering free pet adoptions
Columbia Animal Services is offering free pet adoptions September 16 – 21. “We are looking forward to participating in this year’s annual Clear the Shelters event. Clear the Shelters is a great opportunity for shelter pets to find homes and it also helps ease capacity issues in local shelters. All adoptions will be free for the duration of the event, September 16 – September 21, making this the perfect opportunity to adopt,” said Victoria Riles Columbia Animal Services Superintendent.
wach.com
Looking back on desegregation in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The saying a picture is worth a thousand words could not be more true for three classmates - reunited again 54 years after their third-grade class was one of the first to integrate in South Carolina back in 1968. “We looked different, but I felt...
Comments / 0