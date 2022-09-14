COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for Sunday and most of next week. It looks like great weather to do some yard work, but the temperatures and humidity are going to climb through the middle of next week. In fact, we will warm things up to the low to mid-90s next week. Fall arrives Thursday evening and almost right on cue, we will drop our temperatures by next weekend.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 23 HOURS AGO