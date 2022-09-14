ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Lexington County Chronicle

Photos: Lexington Live Concert Series Continues With Under the Sun

Local band Under the Sun played the latest edition of Lexington Live Sept. 15. This item is available in full to subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log into your subscriber account, or purchase a new subscription. If...
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

OPA! Greek festival returns to downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — A Columbia annual event is back in full capacity after a drive-thru event last year. The Columbia Greek Festival returns to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church downtown this weekend, kicking off the fun Thursday. Food and other vendors as well as entertainment and more...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Work begins on Sumter Opera House expansion

SUMTER, S.C. — "Downtown is kind of the heart of a city because downtown can say a lot about the city as a whole," Sumter Downtown Development Coordinator Leigh Newman shared. "Anything you have to bring people downtown - businesses, restaurants, art - that’s just what we’re working on to get people downtown."
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

Town of Blythewood presented $500,000 for park improvement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Today the town of Blythewood was presented with a check for $500,000 in funding for improvements to Doko Meadows Park. Representative Kambrell Garvin says it was earmarked in the 2021-2022 state budget. Mayor Bryan Franklin accepted the check at Blythewood Town Hall. Doko Meadows Park is...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Newberry Observer

“Meltdown in Dixie” screening in Newberry

NEWBERRY — The Center for Creative Partnerships will coordinate a series of public screenings and discussions of the documentary “Meltdown in Dixie” (2021). This film examines the complexities of race and Southern culture through the story of a battle over display of a Confederate flag in Orangeburg. The first screening took place at the Hanahan Ampitheater in Berkeley on Saturday, June 11, 2022. S.C. Humanities supported the documentary “Meltdown in Dixie” with a major grant and has also supported this film discussion series with a major grant.
NEWBERRY, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Finding hope after the storm, group offers support for women

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -A local nonprofit " Storm Survivors,” will be hosting a Women’s conference that aims to provide resources to help women best navigate life storms. Founder, Cherisse Branch Designer shares her story about losing her husband and creating a platform where women who are undergoing a drastic life change will have an outlet and a place of support.
COLUMBIA, SC
Aretha Franklin
coladaily.com

Athens-based beer company crosses enemy lines bringing new beer to Midlands

Gamecock and bulldog fans teamed up Thursday evening to welcome an Athens, GA-based brewing company to the Midlands. Creature Comforts Brewing Company is expanding distribution and hosted a launch party at WECO Bottle and Biergarten for local beer drinkers to celebrate. The brewing company showcased four popular beers at the...
COLUMBIA, SC
walterborolive.com

South Carolina State Fair Discount Tickets are Now Available

Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 (Columbia, S.C.) — Discount admission and ride tickets for the 153rd annual South Carolina State Fair are on sale now through Tuesday, Oct. 11. Patrons can save up to 50% by purchasing S.C. State Fair tickets in advance at SCStateFair.org or at a participating Circle K location.
COLUMBIA, SC
#Art Gallery#Soda#Vista#Koger Center For Arts
WIS-TV

Hot weather returns for the last several days of summer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for Sunday and most of next week. It looks like great weather to do some yard work, but the temperatures and humidity are going to climb through the middle of next week. In fact, we will warm things up to the low to mid-90s next week. Fall arrives Thursday evening and almost right on cue, we will drop our temperatures by next weekend.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Five SC Schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five schools across South Carolina were recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Cardona announced Friday that 297 schools across the country were receiving the award. It recognizes a school’s academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps in student subgroups.
WINNSBORO, SC
WIS-TV

Furry Friend Friday - Sammy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sammy is a 1-year-old Terrier mix waiting for a forever family to call his own! He has been homeless at Pawmetto Lifeline for almost 7 months now. Sammy is super sweet and loves to cuddle up next to you. He is a great medium size… not too big and not too small. He currently weighs around 44 pounds. Sammy is a smart boy and already knows sit, down and shake!
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

New Detention Center Director announced in Fairfield County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new director has been announced for Fairfield County’s Detention Center. Fairfield County Detention Center Captain Harriet Squirewell has been named to the position. Officials said Squirewell has worked with the center for 17 years. She’s been a captain with the detention center for over four years and assumed command as an acting director on July 17th.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
thelakemurraynews.net

Columbia offering free pet adoptions

Columbia Animal Services is offering free pet adoptions September 16 – 21. “We are looking forward to participating in this year’s annual Clear the Shelters event. Clear the Shelters is a great opportunity for shelter pets to find homes and it also helps ease capacity issues in local shelters. All adoptions will be free for the duration of the event, September 16 – September 21, making this the perfect opportunity to adopt,” said Victoria Riles Columbia Animal Services Superintendent.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Looking back on desegregation in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The saying a picture is worth a thousand words could not be more true for three classmates - reunited again 54 years after their third-grade class was one of the first to integrate in South Carolina back in 1968. “We looked different, but I felt...
COLUMBIA, SC

