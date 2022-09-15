ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwick, MA

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

North Road neighbors opposed to Westfield Target warehouse (Letters)

Residents in neighborhoods in the north end of Westfield remain staunchly opposed to the Target warehouse proposal before the Planning Board. With the addition of so many trucking-related businesses in the last few years, the residential neighborhoods in the north end of town are at a tipping point. Way too much tractor-trailer traffic, which brings daily traffic jams, air and water pollution to our ponds.
WESTFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Southwick, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Southwick, MA
Government
MassLive.com

City Council lauds city latino for service to the community

In honor of Latino Heritage Month, Springfield city councilors unanimously approved a citation recognizing Jose Morales for his service to the City of Springfield. Jose is a paramedic here in Springfield,” Davila said. “But he is also a critical care paramedic, a higher specialized level of training and care. He is also of Puerto Rican descent. He also served two deployments in the U.S. Army overseas, one to Kuwait and one to Iraq.”
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Scott
Person
Randy Brown
theberkshireedge.com

Welcome to Real Estate Friday!

Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – John J. Burns of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Barnbrook offers the perfect private hideaway—a beautiful home and grounds privately tucked away but close to everything. Transformations – Designer Ritch...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WSBS

Visit One Of The Top 5 Tiniest Towns In the Berkshires

The beautiful Berkshires has a mecca of villages and small towns that are truly worth your while to take a drive and explore the scenery and charm they have to offer as they attract visitors from a local and national front. And what better opportunity to take a day trip as the fall foliage is ready to bring its resplendent display to our vicinity? Without further ado, here are the Top 5 "smallest towns" in Berkshire county:
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
theberkshireedge.com

I Publius: Was the Great Barrington roundabout really necessary?

When I heard that the town was going to put a roundabout where Route 23 meets Route 7, I said, “This is not good.” As is often the case, I was right. There was some seriously misplaced thinking going on and if you’ve been going around that circle, you know that I’m right. It’s clearly an accident waiting to happen. I said so when they announced the new rules, and, while I am not always right, in this case I was. As you carefully enter that circle and then carefully exit it, presumably without getting hit, you may find yourself asking why this so-called “improvement” was necessary. The thing is, if you give someone a hammer, that person will always be looking for something to use the hammer on. Maybe I’m wrong, but I’ve gotta say that I really never had a problem before the new “improved” circle was installed. In the old days, I came up to the light, waited for it to signal that it was safe to go, and when the right moment came, I went. Maybe because I am older now and have been following old rules for so long, I find this new way of doing things frustrating.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Planning Board#Airbnb Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
News Break
Politics
MassLive.com

Holyoke computing center expansion assures its leadership role for years to come (Editorial)

A very futuristic and important and facility in Holyoke in about to become even more futuristic and important. A $5 million expansion of the Massachusetts Green High Performance Computing Center will increase its computing center and make a quality operation even better. The facility on Bigelow Street will add thousands of new computer servers, thanks to the expansion announced by the research universities which built and opened the $165 million center in 2012.
HOLYOKE, MA
iBerkshires.com

Berkshire Humane Society Overloaded With Cats

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Have you been considering welcoming a feline friend into your life? Now may be a good time. The Berkshire Humane Society is overloaded with cats and kittens due to decreased spay-neuter surgeries during the COVID-19 pandemic. The shelter currently has a wait list for cat surrenders...
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Week 2: Northampton at Westfield (cancelled), Putnam at Commerce

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Friday Night Frenzy took in the action for the Putnam vs. Commerce game. The Northampton at Westfield game was forfeited due to COVID-19 issues in Northampton’s program. It will count as a win for Westfield. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
82K+
Followers
63K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy