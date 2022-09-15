CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Virginia baseball could have used a big stack of "Hello, My Name Is..." stickers for their first week of fall ball. "It was kind of weird the first couple days, I had to introduce myself to everyone I saw because it's more new kids than returners," sophomore shortstop Griff O'Ferrall said, "It's definitely a different feel, but this group is already blended really well."

