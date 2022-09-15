Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs19news
Cavaliers take down No. 2 North Carolina in historic come back
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Steve Swanson has been a head coach for more than 30 seasons and picked up more than 400 wins, but few compare to No. 7 Virginia's dramatic second-half comeback to beat No. 2 North Carolina. The Tar Heels quickly took a 2-0 lead over...
cbs19news
Virginia enters fall ball with plenty of fresh faces
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Virginia baseball could have used a big stack of "Hello, My Name Is..." stickers for their first week of fall ball. "It was kind of weird the first couple days, I had to introduce myself to everyone I saw because it's more new kids than returners," sophomore shortstop Griff O'Ferrall said, "It's definitely a different feel, but this group is already blended really well."
cbs19news
Unofficial ODU mascot will be on field at UVA game
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia originally said an unofficial mascot would not be allowed on the field for Saturday’s football game against Old Dominion. That has now been reversed, and there has even been a “personal invite” issued by UVA’s official service-dog-in-training.
cbs19news
Youngkin reacts to UVA decision to keep tuition flat for in-state students
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Several higher education institutions across Virginia are keeping their tuition flat for next fall, and now the University of Virginia is among them. Governor Glenn Youngkin praised UVA on Friday following a decision from the university’s Board of Visitors. The decision means tuition will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs19news
AAA advises people to book their trips now rather than later
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Experts say that people should start booking their holiday travel plans sooner rather than later. CBS-19 talked with Morgan Dean with AAA. Morgan Dean says that people should start planning and making decisions now. Prices at this time will drop over time, but tickets...
cbs19news
UVA Police working with FBI on investigation into noose found on Grounds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Police Department says an investigation into who put a noose on a statute on Grounds last week is ongoing. According to a release, the department is working with the local FBI partners in order to enhance the video of the incident because of it potentially being a hate crime.
cbs19news
Police investigating homicide in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning. According to police, the incident occurred around 3 a.m. on the 300 block of Third Street NE. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department at...
cbs19news
Officials continue to investigate fatal airplane crash
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Police and federal agents are investigating a single-engine aircraft crash that occurred Wednesday at around 11:30 p.m. One occupant was declared dead at the scene of the crash. Officials say that the individual was in contact with Air Traffic Control, before the crash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs19news
CPD continues investigating Elliott Avenue incident
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department has released a little more information regarding an incident that occurred on Elliott Avenue on Thursday evening. According to police, the Emergency Communications Center was advised around 4:20 p.m. that an officer was with a wanted person with whom he was...
Comments / 0